Ethiopian Forces Control Gashena

The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF)

Addis Ababa, December 1, 2021 (Walta) – The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has controlled a strategic place Gashena with victories Ethiopian army.

The Ethiopian Government Communication Service noted that the terrorist TPLF is now completely knocked down from Gashena.

Minister with Government Communication Service Legesse Tulu (PhD.) during his press release today said that the Ethiopian Defense Force, Amhara Special Force and Fanno Militia in collaboration have victoriously controlled Arbit, Aket, Dabo and Gashena towns. They also have captivated different military weapons, he added.

According to Legesse, the Ethiopian forces are heading to control Lalibella, Wolidya and Wogeltena.

