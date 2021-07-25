Crisis In Ethiopia: What the Media Isn’t Telling You About the War In Tigray

Posted by: ECADF in News July 25, 2021

The Western media has largely cheered on the TPLF and demonized the Ethiopian government and its allies, with allegations of ethnic cleansing, intentional famine and even genocide. The US has gone so far as to place sanctions on the Ethiopian government, a longtime US ally. But, as is usually the case with most wars in geostrategic areas of the world, there’s far more to the story than is being told and a whole lot of misleading information from the mainstream press. https://youtu.be/EDTmNZFaoLU

