SUZIE’S SANCTIONS SCAM: ERITREA 2009, ETHIOPIA 2021

Let me make a bold prediction.

The fix is in!

Blinken, Sullivan and Susan Rice have set up the preconditions to do a number on Ethiopia.

Their plan is to break Ethiopia’s back and bring her to her knees using the leverage of US aid, multilateral loans from the World Bank, restrictions on U.S. investments, sanctions; and in concert with the European Union work covertly with Ethiopia’s domestic and foreign enemies to destabilize Ethiopia and pave the way for the return of the TPLF. Alemayehu G. Mariam, “Speaking Truth to President Joe Biden”, January 25, 2021 .

The visa sanction is only the tip of the iceberg. The R Ice Woman cometh after Ethiopia with the “fire and fury of sanctions the world has never seen!”…

The DUCHESS OF DARKNESS’s SANCTIONS WAR on Ethiopia is just getting started…

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: Cut out your psychological gaslighting game telling us, “There is ethnic cleansing, massacres, genocide… in Ethiopia…”

I have only one question for the DUCHESS OF DARKNESS: Which part of LEAVE ETHIOPIA THE HELL ALONE don’t you understand!?…

There is American Taliban. Now, there is American Woyane. Behold Susan Rice!…

WE MUST CHASE THEM DEMOC-RATS OUT OF CONGRESS IN 2022!

Serial Sanctions Suzie’s hit job on Eritrea in 2009

When Susan Rice, the DUCHESS OF DARKNESS, became U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. on January 26, 2009, she had Eritrea in her crosshairs.

On December 23, 2009, Rice wrangled the United Nations Security Council into adopting Resolution 1907 imposing an arms embargo and other sanctions on Eritrea accusing the Eritrean Government of aiding Al-Shabaab terrorism in Somalia.

Resolution 1907 was a hit job on Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki by Susan Rice on behalf of her “family friend” Meles Zenawi, the late thugmaster of the late Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The sanction was Susan Rice’s payback to President Isaias for not bowing down to her when she “mediated” the Ethio-Eritrean war in the late 1990s. She was insulted when an outraged President Isaias threw her out on her tail.

Hell hath no fury like Susan Rice hellbent on revenge!

At the time Susan Rice said, “the council acted ‘not hastily, not aggressively,’ but with the aim of seeking constructive dialogue with the Eritrean government. She explained members of the Security Council have repeatedly urged Eritrea ‘not to continue actions which destabilize Somalia’ and to ‘resolve peacefully’ the border skirmish with Djibouti.” (Italics added.)

On May 25, 1999, Rice testifying before the House Subcommittee on Africa falsely accused President Isaias as “sponsor state terrorism”.

But when her “family friend” Meles Zenawi summarily and in flagrant violation of international law undertook mass deportation of some “60,000 Eritreans and Ethiopians of Eritrean descent” from Ethiopia, Susan Rice was silent as the grave.

In 2021, Susan Rice is the frontline defender and champion of the TPLF terrorists designated as such by the Global Terrorism Database as well as the Terror Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC). The Ethiopian Parliament has also declared the TPLF a terrorist organization.

Susan Rice was Meles’ hitwoman back then and she is the TPLF’s hitwoman/henchwoman today.

In Ethiopia in 2021, Susan Rice is the not-so-invisible hand behind the curtain puppet mastering bLIEnken, Sullivan, Power and others to do her dirty work.

Fast forward 2021: Serial Sanctions Suzie’s hit job on Ethiopia

The DUCHESS OF DARKNESS is using the same exact M.O. on Ethiopia and Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed in 2021 when she imposed sanctions.

Let’s be perfectly clear.

Antony bLIEnken, the human broken record (because he robotically repeats what the Duchess tells him over and over), who issued the sanctions is Suzie Rice’s gofer and puppet.

After all, bLIEnken worked for Susan Rice for years. She’s got him trained: She tells him to jump, he asks how high and how many times.

All of Susan Rice’s efforts are geared to accomplish one and only one thing: BREAK THE KNEES OF THE ETHIOPIAN GOVERNMENT AND FORCE NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE TPLF!

Susan Rice launched her Rescue TPLF Mission before she was formally appointed to become Biden’s “Domestic Policy Advisor”. (Suzie was angling to become Biden’s VP and Obama tried to nominate her for the job bLIEnken holds today. She is so toxic, the Senate would not touch her with a ten-foot pole.

Suzie began tweeting like the devil (no pun intended) trying to save her darling Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) demons ten days after the TPLF launched an attack on the Ethiopian Northern Command

On November 14, 2020, 5 days after her TPLF was routed by Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Susan Rice tweeted in absolute panic to then Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy, “Save the TPLF and now”.

Rice’s Rescue TPLF Mission tweet set off an echo chamber of tweets by “Secretary of State” Antony bLIEnken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

I knew Suzie’s game plan the day Biden was sworn in.

On January 25, 2021, four days after Biden’s inauguration, I wrote an open letter to Biden in which I foretold exactly what was going to happen with the Duchess of Darkness in the driver seat:

I take no pleasure in saying, “I TOLD YOU SO!”

But I told you so!

I told you on May 10, 2021, Serial Sanctions Suzie would pull her sanctions scam in my commentary “Susan Rice’s May Surprise Sanctions Dirty Trick” against Ethiopia on May 10, 2020.

The sanctions were intended to rain on the scheduled June 5 elections.

Suzie believed she could throw the elections into disarray by announcing sanctions.

It backfired.

Suzie Rice would have much preferred to use the U.N. Security Council to impose sanctions just like she did with Eritrea.

That would have given her “plausible deniability” (she could say, “I didn’t do it! The UNSC did!)

Her wicked efforts failed as China, Russia and India sneered at the very idea.

But she was able to get the European Union to “sanction” Ethiopia by refusing to disburse $107 million in “budget support”.

I also told you on May 17, 2021, Susan Rice’s SECOND May Surprise will be a U.S. Declaration that there is genocide in Tigray.

Today (5/27/21) the Senate Foreign Relations Committee got assurances from the State Department a genocide declaration in Tigray will be issued soon.

The bottom line is this: Serial Sanctions Suzie is at the end of her ropes.

The DUCHESS OF DARKNESS is completely frustrated and desperate.

Her Machiavellian machinations, intrigues, plots and conspiracies did not amount to diddly squat.

Suzie’s magic wand and incantations have failed to restore the TPLF to power or even get them to the negotiating table.

Suzie’s magic broomstick could not transport the dead and gone TPLF back from hell to Ethiopia.

Suzie’s voodoo has failed to get the UN Security Council to sanction Ethiopia.

Suzie’s abracadabra to demonize Ethiopia and bewitch European countries to condemn Ethiopia’s law enforcement action in its own territory have failed.

Suzie’s best efforts to coordinate Western press-titutes, journaLIEsts and poli-stitutes, including members of Congress and lobbyists, to sideline Ethiopia as an international pariah did not amount to a hill of beans on The Hill.

Suzie has been unable to get her mojo working on Ethiopia or Eritrea.

Despite her efforts, she has created nothing more than an echo chamber of frogs.

Susan Rice knows she is running out of time and out of tricks.

Inside Suzie’s Ethiopia Sanctions Bag of Tricks

On May 23, 2021, Suzie Rice’s top bot (policy robot) (a/k/a Antony bLIEnken) issued what I call the EDIT OF THE DUCHESS OF DARKNESS.

The Edict, in secular terms is known as “sanctions”, was issued under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act which provides: “An alien whose entry or proposed activities in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is inadmissible.”

It is rather odd bLIEnken did not invoke Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2019 (P.L. 116-6; 8 Section 7031(c) which “requires the Secretary of State to make foreign officials and their immediate family members ineligible for U.S. entry” and grants authority to the Secretary of State to “designate” sanctions individuals “publicly or privately.”

Why isn’t bLIEnken naming names of the so-called sanctioned persons publicly?

Should not the world know who these “bad hombres” are?

Could it be that bLIEnken’s sanction is based on lies, damned lies and disinformation?

Anyway, those individuals could not care less whether they are denied entry visas.

In Suzie’s World, the DUCHESS OF DARKNESS runs a Sanctions Star Chamber where the innocent are drawn and quartered in secret and without an opportunity to defend or speak for themselves.

GET READY! SUZIE HAS MORE SANCTIONS TRICKS THAN A SNAKEOIL SALESMAN AT A COUNTY FAIR!

bLIEnken announced he is imposing sanctions (visa restrictions) because:

the people in Tigray continue to suffer human rights violations, abuses, and atrocities; urgently needed humanitarian relief is being blocked by the Ethiopian and Eritrean militaries; no meaningful steps to end hostilities or pursue a peaceful resolution of the political crisis have taken place. the Ethiopian Government has failed to hold accountable all those responsible for human rights violations and abuses, to protect civilians, and to ensure unhindered humanitarian access. the Eritrean government has failed to live up to its public commitment and immediately return its troops to internationally recognized Eritrean territory. Without an immediate cessation of hostilities and a rapid expansion of humanitarian access, current and significant food insecurity could lead to famine.

bLIEnken also signaled this is just the beginning of Susan Rice’s “fire and fury of sanctions the world has never seen.”

bLIEnken warned the U.S. will mobilize “other governments to join us in taking these actions.” The U.S. will hold fast to the “wide-ranging restrictions imposed on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia and will bring our defense trade control policy in line with them.”

What exactly is in Serial Sanctions Suzie’s can of worms?

It should be clear that the “visa sanctions” are the tip of the iceberg and opening salvo.

The Susan R Ice Woman cometh after Ethiopia with the fire and fury of sanctions the world has never seen!”

The DUCHESS OF DARKNESS’ SANCTIONS WAR on Ethiopia is just getting started.

The visa restriction is merely warning shot intended to deliver a clear and unmistakable message :

The U.S. will use everything in its arsenal of sanctions to destabilize the Ethiopian economy political process to break Ethiopia’s back and bring it to its knees. If the Ethiopian Government does not bow down at the feet of the the Duchess of Darkness and kiss her rings, there will be hell to pay.

That will not happen even if Hell freezes over and the Princess of Darkness goes ice skating with the TPLF demons!

Suzie’s Mission

Suzie Girl’s only strategic objective is to restore the TPLF to power in full or at least force the Ethiopian Government to negotiate with the TPLF and agree to a power sharing plan.

Suzie’s ultimate operational tactic is to unleash the fire and fury of sanctions on Ethiopia like the world has never seen before.

Suzie and her gang think they can slowly choke, suffocate and incapacitate the Ethiopian economy and political process and bring Ethiopia to its knees.

If Ethiopians think “visa sanctions” are the end of Suzie Game, they should think again.

Wicked Suzie’s Arsenal of Sanctions includes

cutoff of “development aid” and “counterterrorism security aid” (BFD;Biden has continued Trump’s cutoff of US foreign aid to Ethiopia. As I have said many times before, the U.S. can take its aid and shove it up…)

using its power to block/force international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to deny new loans, balance of payments, etc. and renege on old ones (that was announced today (5/27/21) at a TPLF press conference-cum-Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing);

banning of private financing of trade and investment in Ethiopia (who cares? China remains the largest FDI in Ethiopia.)

restrictions on international transport, personal travel, and communication;

denial of access to U.S. financial markets which presumably Ethiopia uses to conduct international transactions;

denial of access to the U.S. banking system;

restrictions on foreign direct investment in Ethiopia;

banning of trade promotion activities and imposition of tariffs on current imports/exports (No big deal: Ethiopia primarily exports coffee, leather, and leather products to the United States. The vast majority of Ethiopia’s imports come from Asia (62.3%) followed by Europe (21.4%), the United States (10%);

disrupt access to U.S. and European Union-based financing institutions to create shortages in the availability of credit for Ethiopian Government and firms (announced today (5/27/21) at the TPLF press conference-cum-Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing;

freeze any U.S. assets of Ethiopian businesses and officials (Not a problem. Only TPLF corruptoids have any money worth freezing in America. But more power to the U.S. freezing millions of Ethiopian dollars deposited in American dollars. Nothing will make the Ethiopian Government happier. American law says stolen money deposited in American banks goes back to the country of origin.)

pressuring other countries to cutoff trade with Ethiopia;

denying Ethiopia access to U.S. trade preference programs such as the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP);

Embargo on arms sales (Ethiopia is not buying arms from the U.S. Remember! President Jimmy Carter claiming “human rights” refused to deliver arms paid for by Ethiopia. He ended up being a one term president. Biden will be a one-term president too. That is a prophesy. (Which one of prophesies over the past 15 years has not come to pass?)

denial of export price subsidies and financial assistance to businesses, low interest loans, subsidized loan guarantees, or project insurance available from the Export-Import Bank, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, and the Commodity Credit (there ain’t much of that with Ethiopia).

Suzie’s Cirque du Von Batten, Montagu, York

Suzie has set up a circus sideshow in which some lobby firm called Von Batten which is now taking the fall her.

Suzie thinks we will not be able to detect her fingerprints, footprints, palm prints and voiceprints on Ethiopia sanctions.

Suzie ain’t pulling the wool over our eyes. We can see the long dark shadow of the Duchess of Darkness puppeteering Von Batten-Montagu-York.

The bottom line is: Susan Rice’s “fire and fury of sanctions the world has never seen!” and the Senate Resolution 97 is nothing more than tempest in a tea pot.

The Duchess of Darkness and her Army of Darkness believe they can twist Ethiopia’s arms, break her knees and ring her neck until cries out, “Aunt Suzie, Uncle Joe. Please Auntie! Please uncle!)

Ha!

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe just don’t get it.

Ethiopians are exceptional people. I have written about it time and again.

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe should know there ain’t no way and no how they will be able to break us.

That goes for our brothers and sisters in Eritrea too.

Ethiopia and Eritrea UNITED CAN NEVER BE DEFEATED.

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: You are free to try!

All the huffing and puffing in Congress and the State Department is to gaslight the Ethiopian and Eritrean people.

Gaslighting means manipulating someone by psychological means into questioning their own sanity.

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: Cut out your psychological gaslighting game telling us, “There is ethnic cleansing, massacres, genocide… in Ethiopia.”

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: Cut out your psychological gaslighting game telling us Ethiopia is going to hell in a handbasket in an ethnic implosion and regional conflagration.

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: Stop telling us we are dumb and stupid and only you can be our kingmakers.

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: Stop telling us you are going to cripple the Ethiopian economy and bring us to our knees.

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: Do what you gotta do! In the end, I will assure of one thing. You will become our footstools because the Almighty fights our battles.

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: YOU WILL LOSE MIGHITLY! YOU WILL COME BEGGING ON YOUR KNEES!

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: Heed an African proverb, “The dogs will bark, the Camel walks.” Ethiopia will keep on walking as she has for thousands of years. I will leave the barking to you.

Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe: Heed an American proverb: “It is not the size of the dog that determines the outcome of the fight but the size of the fight in the dog. Know this: ETHIOPIANS ARE ALL FIGHT!

There is American Taliban who harbored al-Qaeda as it planned the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

There is also American Woyane who harbored the TPLF terrorists for over a quarter of a century and as it planned its attack on the Ethiopian Northern Command. Behold Susan Rice, American Woyane!

Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, President George Bush told the American people, “We will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbor them.”

President Kennedy advised, “Forgive your enemies, but never forget their names.”

Ethiopians will also make no distinctions between terrorists and those who harbor them. They will neither forgive nor forget the name SUSAN ELIZABETH RICE, THE DUCHESS OF DARKNESS!

My personal message to Aunt Suzie and Uncle Joe

TAKE YOUR AID AND SANCTIONS AND SHOVE IT!

LEAVE ETHIOPIA THE HELL ALONE!

CAPICHE!

WE MUST CHASE THEM DEMOC-RATS OUT OF CONGRESS IN 2021!

