On March 24, 2020, it was reported that Susan Rice is worth $149 million in 2021!

In 2009, she reported income of $13.6 million.

I wonder how much of the nearly $150 million Susan Rice made came from the loot stolen by TPLF from Ethiopia.

It is clear why Susan Rice is fighting tooth and nail to save the TPLF!

After all, as the old Ethiopian proverb goes, “A dog barks at the gate of those who feed it.”

The “Susan Rice Doctrine” in Ethiopia and Eritrea

Susan Rice is now the overlord of U.S. policy in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Susan Rice is the brain of the titular U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on U.S. policy in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Susan Rice is the CPU (central processing unit) in Bot Blinken. She programs him and he babbles on like “Doc the talking robot”.

Blinken was Susan Rice’s Deputy National Security Advisor in the Obama Administration from July 2013 to January 2015.

What is the policy of the United States in Ethiopia and Eritrea?

What is the U.S. interest in Ethiopia and Eritrea?

WRONG QUESTIONS!

Right question: What is the policy and interest of U.S. Secretary-of-State-in-Fact Susan Rice in Ethiopia and Eritrea?

Resurrection and restoration of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) by containing and strangling Ethiopian and Eritrean sovereignty!

In the post-WW II period, George F. Kennan, a career U.S. Foreign Service Officer and later U.S. ambassador to the USSR formulated a policy of containment (Truman Doctrine) to limit Soviet global expansion.

To contain the Soviets and prevent them from “pressuring the free institutions of the Western world”, Kennan argued the U.S. must adopt an “adroit and vigilant application of counter-force at a series of constantly shifting geographical and political points, corresponding to the shifts and maneuvers of Soviet policy.”

Kennan predicted such a strategy would “promote tendencies which must eventually find their outlet in either the break-up or the gradual mellowing of Soviet power.”

Kennan’s strategy of “adroit and vigilant application of counter-force” meant 1) blocking further expansion of Soviet power, 2) use of propaganda to demonize the Soviets, 3) pressuring the Kremlin to retract its control and influence, and 4) sow the seeds of destruction within the Soviet system.

U.S. Secretary-of-State-in-Fact Susan Rice’s strategy towards Ethiopia and Eritrea, I believe, is a modification of Kennan’s containment policy.

The Susan Rice containment doctrine has five elements:

1) Strangle Ethiopian and Eritrean sovereignty by coordinating with the European Union by imposing illegal and outrageous demands and by waging a relentless campaign of demonization in the international media.

2) Undermine Ethiopian-Eritrean political, economic and military cooperation and expose them to external aggression and internal sedition.

3) Thwart and prevent Ethiopia and Eritrea from becoming a formidable regional power alliance and instruments of peace and stability.

4) Breakup Ethiopia and Eritrea by sowing, cultivating and watering the seeds of ethnic and sectarian destruction, and

5) Sabotage Ethiopia and Eritrea from achieving joint prosperity and peace through development of their natural resources including hydropower, mineral and seaports.

Why would Susan Rice try to contain Ethiopia and Eritrea?

Simple.

Susan Rice knows Ethiopia and Eritrea united can never be defeated by any power, great or petty.

Susan Rice knows Ethiopia and Eritrea united will never, never allow her dearly departed TPLF to return to power and finish the job of destruction they unleashed on the people of Ethiopia nd Eritrea for 27 years.

Susan Rice’s Ethio-Eritrea containment strategy is based on the adroit and vigilant application of “human rights” as

1) an ideological weapon of mass distraction (distract mass global opinion from the heinous and unspeakable crimes of the TPLF);

2) propaganda weapon of disinformation on Ethiopia and Eritrea closely coordinating with the legacy old guard reactionary corporate media, so-called international human rights organization, inside the beltway think tanks, K Street lobbyist members of Congress, etc.,

3) a tool to incite interethnic and interreligious strife and conflict; and

4) part of a psychological war to win the hearts and minds of the people of the two countries and foment sedition against the governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Susan Rice’s mission in her official life is to ensure “The legacy Meles leaves will long endure.”

Susan Rice is a dangerous TPLF mole in the U.S. Government.

Susan Rice works for the TPLF, not the people of the United States!

In 2012, Susan Rice delivered a nauseating funeral oration for Meles Zenawi, one of the most bloodthirsty dictators of Africa.

Rice said Meles was “an uncommon leader, a rare visionary, and a true friend to me and many.” She added, Meles

“was disarmingly regular, unpretentious, and direct. For, among Prime Minister Meles’ many admirable qualities, above all was his world-class mind… He wasn’t just brilliant… He was uncommonly wise – able to see the big picture and the long game, even when others would allow immediate pressures to overwhelm sound judgment… He was both a son of Ethiopia and a father to its rebirth… Prime Minister Meles was an uncommon leader, a rare visionary, and a true friend to me and many… The legacy Meles leaves will long endure. (Italics added.)

In other words, Meles Zenawi to Susan Rice was St. Meles Zenawi, “the Guardian Son and divine Father of Ethiopia” with infinite wisdom.

The fact is Meles Zenawi was a ruthless, bloodthirsty and vicious thug who murdered as he smiled and smiled as he murdered, to borrow a line from Shakespeare.

Following the 2005 parliamentary election, under Meles Zenawi’s leadership 200 people were killed, 800 wounded and 30,000 arrested. If all the massacres and deaths caused by the Meles/TPLF regime were counted, the number would be in the hundreds of thousands.

In its annual country reports over the past two decades, the State Department has documented massive human rights violations by the Meles regime. Yet, the U.S. did nothing to pressure for change or demand accountability for gross human rights violations.

They say, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

That adage apples to Susan Rice.

Susan Rice today is running her personal policy of vendetta in Ethiopia and Eritrean in the name of U.S. policy using the old and tired TPLF playbook.

Susan Rice said, “The legacy Meles leaves will long endure.”

Meles’ legacy is his constitution for Ethiopia.

The Preamble to the Meles-written constitution declares, “We the Nations, Nationalities and People of Ethiopia…” have written the constitution to 1) “secure the right to self-determination” for “people of the nations and nationalities”, 2) ensure the territorial insularity (separateness) of the “people of the nations and nationalities” so that they can “live with our rich and proud cultural legacies” 3) “rectify historically unjust relationships”, and 4) facilitate “living as one economic community”.

Contrast that to the U.S. Constitution which declares, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The Meles-written constitution is designed to create a perpetual disunion among the Ethiopian people by dividing and corralling them like cattle into insular “nations and nationalities”.

Meles’ institutional legacy is the human corral he created called Kilil-istans cloned from the South African white minority-invented Bantustans.

Meles and the TPLF tried to hoodwink the Ethiopian people into believing ethnic apartheid is real federalism. Just like fool’s gold is gold. (The TPLF knows real gold. After all, they stole billions of dollars worth of gold over the past 27 years.)

By segregating the people of Ethiopia into communal, linguistic, cultural and regional groups, the Meles and his TPLF put a constitutional scheme in place that would permanently and irreversibly destroy the social glue of tolerance, harmony and understanding that has kept the Ethiopian people united for millennia.

The Meles-written constitution is designed to destroy the very idea of one Ethiopian nation, one Ethiopian people.

It is founded on the quintessential doctrine that there is no “Ethiopian Nation”. There is no “Ethiopian People.” There is no “Ethiopian culture”. There is no “Ethiopian history.” There is no “Ethiopian national identity.” There is no “Ethiopian flag” as a symbol of national identity. There is no “Ethiopian Dream”. There is no Ethiopia! There is only a collection of “nations and nationalities”, trapped in an arbitrary geographic territory known to international law as “Ethiopia”, just waiting, yearning and itching to breakup into tribal chieftaincies and principalities.

There is only a make-believe confederation of “nations and nationalities” in a mythical land called “Ethiopia”.

This is the legacy Susan Rice is fighting tooth and nail, day and night to preserve by restoring the TPLF to power

How Susan Rice wickedly contained Eritrean sovereignty in 2009

Susan Rice became U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. on January 26, 2009.

In less than a year, Rice engineered the United Nations Security Council into adopting Resolution 1862/2009 and Resolution 1907/2009 which imposed an arms embargo on Eritrea and sought to deliver a crippling blow on the Eritrean economy.

These resolutions were hit jobs on Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki by Susan Rice on behalf of her bosom “friend” Meles Zenawi!

At the time Susan Rice said, “the Security Council acted ‘not hastily, not aggressively,’ but with “the aim of seeking constructive dialogue with the Eritrean government”.

Susan Rice, the architect of evil, tried to reprise her role against Eritrea a decade ago in Ethiopia today in U.N. Security Council. Her strategy, “We want the Security Council to sanction Ethiopia with the aim of seeking constructive dialogue with the Ethiopian Government.”

By tethering the Ethiopian and Eritrean Governments as one, Susan Rice & Bots believe they can knock them out in one fell swoop.

Susan Rice’s demands on Ethiopia and Eritrea: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones

What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

There can be no double standard for small and so-called great nations. Even the “s**t hole” countries have full sovereign rights.

Sovereignty is the great equalizer.

Articles 2(4) and 2(7) of the U.N. Charter (1945), the foundation of the post-WW II world, order prohibits states as well as the U.N itself from intervening in the domestic affairs of a state except collective action under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

In 1949, the United Nations General Assembly passed “The Essentials of Peace” resolution calling upon every State “to refrain from any threats or acts, direct or indirect, aimed at impairing the freedom, independence or integrity of any State, or at fomenting civil strife and subverting the will of the people in any State”.

Susan Rice who was U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. between 2009-2013 could not give a rat’s behind about the U.N. Charter.

When it comes to the TPLF, for Susan Rice it is, “Full speed ahead, damn the torpedoes!”

In a Statement on March 2, 2021, Susan Rice Bot (robot) Blinken, having spoken to PM Abiy Ahmed, issued the following demands and commands which made a travesty of Ethiopian sovereignty and trashed the core principle of the U.N. Charter.

Blinken’s demands and commands are the same ones concocted by Susan Rice on November 14, 2020 to save the TPLF pleading in total panic with the Trump administration: “We need principled leadership on this @StateDept. @AsstSecStateAF Please and fast.”

Four days after Susan Rice’s tweet, on November 18, 2020, Blinken tweeted, “Deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, reports of targeted ethnic violence, and the risk to regional peace and security. The TPLF and Ethiopian authorities should take urgent steps to end the conflict, enable humanitarian access, and protect civilians.”

On March 2, 2021, Blinken ordered the Ethiopian government to:

1) “take immediate, concrete steps to protect civilians, including refugees, and to prevent further violence.” 2) bring an “immediate end to hostilities and the withdrawal of outside forces from Tigray, including Amhara regional security forces and Eritrean troops.” 3) “work with the international community to facilitate independent, international, and credible investigations into reported human rights abuses and violations and to hold those responsible accountable.” 4) provide “full and unhindered humanitarian access in Tigray.” 5) “honor its commitments around access” to all parts of Tigray region including active military operational areas.

There is no fool like an arrogant fool!

Consider how Blinken and the U.S. Government would react if PM Abiy demanded an immediate

1) end to police brutality against African Americans and aggressive prosecution of police officers who engage in such conduct throughout the United States under Title 18, U.S.C., Section 242 (deprivation of rights under color of law);

2) negotiation for national reparations for slavery to compensate the descendants of slaves as was recently done by the City of Evanston outside Chicago.

3) and full compensation to Native Americans for the land stolen from them and for full accountability of mismanagement of Indian affairs by the Department of the Interior;

4) cessation of any and all deployment of the National Guard troops outside the state in which they serve;

5) U.S. withdrawal from NATO as a threat to world peace.

6) international investigation into war crimes committed by U.S. troops in Iraq and prosecution of the culprits. “US-led occupation forces have committed numerous atrocities in Iraq since the invasion of 2003 in Haditha, Hamandiya, Sadr City, Samarra and Ishaqi have become synonymous with murder, rape and the multiple killing of civilians.”

7) lifting of sanctions on the International Criminal Court which has collected evidence of torture, rape and other crimes by American forces during the war in Afghanistan.

8) investigation into drone strikes which killed hundreds of nnocent civilians in Yemen.

9) Removal of U.S. troops from South Korea as a necessary condition for regional peace in East Asia.

10) Removal of U.S. troops from Cuba Guantánamo Bay as an illegal occupation based on a treaty obtained by threat of force.

11) Release the tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children from crowded and inhuman detention facilities into the community.

People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

Civilian deaths in U.S. as human rights violation

Susan Rice, Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and soon-to-be confirmed USAID boss Samantha Power pontificate about “civilian deaths in Tigray” and the Ethiopian Government’s callous disregard for the lives and human rights of the people of Tigray.

Well, let’s talk a little bit about the callous disregard of the U.S. Government for the lives and human rights of the people of the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported “over 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 70,000 Americans died from drug-involved overdose in 2019. Over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid, pharmaceutical pain killers.

Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, fueled the opioid epidemic in the U.S. OxyContin has been linked to the deaths of more than 450,000 people over the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In October 2020, Purdue reached an $8 billion settlement with the Department of Justice and agreed to plead guilty to three fraud-related federal criminal charges in connection with its role in America’s opioid crisis.

No executive or official will face criminal charges for the deaths of 450,000 Americans because the U.S. Government has turned a blind eye to the crimes of the greatest criminals against humanity.

Does the U.S. Government have the moral standing to criticize Ethiopia for “civilians deaths”?

According to Gun Violence Archive, a total of at least 19,223 people lost their lives due to gun violence in 2020, a nearly 25% jump from the year before.

Between December 2012 and July 2020, there have been 2,500 mass shootings in the United States. “On average, there is around one mass shooting for each day in America.” In March 2021, there were two mass shootings, one racially motivated in Atlanta, GA and the other in Boulder, CO by a “mentally ill” suspect, which if true, should not have been able to buy guns like hamburger by walking into a store.

There is ample data showing that “universal background checks, permit requirements, “may issue” laws (where local authorities have discretion in approving who can carry a concealed weapon), and laws banning people convicted of violent misdemeanors from possessing firearms are, individually and collectively, significantly able to reduce gun-related deaths.”

However, Congress has declined to pass significant gun control legislation despite the routine occurrence of mass shootings including expanding background checks and banning assault weapons. Instead, Congress enacted the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act providing gun manufacturers blanket protection from lawsuits alleging harm caused by the very weapons the industry produces.

Does the U.S. Government have the moral standing to criticize Ethiopia for “civilians deaths”?

As of today, the U.S. has reported over 560 thousand deaths and over 31 million cases from Covid 19.

Had the Trump administration taken appropriate and timely action, “between 70% and 99% of the Americans who died from this pandemic might have been saved by measures demonstrated by others to have been feasible.”

Does the U.S. Government have the moral standing to criticize Ethiopia for “civilians deaths”?

People who live in glass houses should not throw stones!

Susan Rice stands on the wrong side of history in Ethiopia, should not the U.S stand on the right side?

President Barack Obama liked to pontificate about being on the “right side of history” and rhetorically clobber those who are on the “wrong side of history”.

In June 2013, Obama ripped into Robert Mugabe who had claimed to have won his election in Zimbabwe by 61 percent of the vote.

In May 2015, when the TPLF claimed to have won 100 percent of the seats in parliament, Obama said the “elections put forward a democratically elected government.” Susan Rice affirmed as she giggled like a laughing hyena.

The Biden Administration is full of Obama retreads, clueless and visionless apparatchiks. It is unlikely they will be able to put the U.S. on the right side of history.

Ethiopia and the U.S. have been friends, indeed partners, since 1903.

They have had some differences in the 1970s when a military dictatorship declared socialism in Ethiopia.

Today, Ethiopia and the U.S. are becoming fast “frienemies”.

Facts President Biden should seriously consider in U.S-Ethiopia/Eritrea relations

I. Susan Rice is the single most serious obstacle to improved U.S.-Ethiopia/Eritrea relations

Susan Rice today is perceived as the Darth Vader, the Sith Lord (Dame) and chief enforcer of the Galactic American Empire in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

She is perceived as a dangerous TPLF mole in the U.S. government by Ethiopians and Eritreans.

Susan Rice is the principal obstacle to improved relations between Ethiopia/Eritrea and the U.S.

Susan Rice must be put on a short leash and stopped from puppet mastering U.S. policy in the Horn region.

II. Jeffrey Feltman, the likely Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, has serious credibility issues.

Jeffrey Feltman, the rumored Biden Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and former political advisor to the U.N. secretary-general, starts with major credibility issues as to his impartiality, neutrality and fairness as a special envoy.

Is Feltman President Biden’s Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa?

Or is he actually Susan Rice’s Special Stooge (Susan Rice’s wolf in sheep’s clothing) pretending to be a presidential envoy?

Could Feltman be Susan Rice’s new Super-bot?

Can Feltman be an impartial envoy to the Horn of Africa with exclusive focus on U.S. interests (and not Susan Rice’s interests)?

There is no question Feltman is an Obama retread.

Feltman served as Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs between 2009-2012 and then became United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs overseeing the UN’s diplomatic efforts to prevent and mitigate conflict worldwide.

Feltman has worked very closely with Susan Rice.

There is evidence to show Feltman was an insider and possibly an active aider and abettor of the Hillary Clinton-Susan Rice group in the aftermath of the the Benghazi, Libya terrorist attack on U.S. facilities in 2012 where four Americans were killed. Susan Rice tried to cover up for Hillary Clinton lying to the American people that the killing of the four Americans resulted from Arab world outrage over a film that mocked Islam.

Was Feltman involved in the Benghazi coverup also? (See email communication on the subject between Rice, Feltman and others (beginning at p. 48).)

There is also evidence showing Feltman, as a top U.N. official, was coordinating his actions on a variety of issues not only with Susan Rice and Hillary Clinton but also Samantha Powers who was serving as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

I don’t trust Feltman as far as I could throw him.

I believe Feltman is Susan Rice’s stooge doing her bidding: Restoration of the TPLF to power in Ethiopia.

I believe Susan Rice arranged for Feltman’s appointment cynically and cunningly calculating the Ethiopian and Eritrean leadership would accept him as a former top to advisor to the U.N. Secretary General without probing into his shady past. Feltman is part of Susan Rice’s smoke and mirror magic show.

But Suzie ain’t foolin’ me. No way, no how. I know how Sneaky Susan rolls!

Ethiopians! Eritreans! Beware of Feltman bearing gifts!

III. The U.S. should not overestimate its leverage on Ethiopia and Eritrea or engage in arrogant overreach

It is an open secret that America is no longer regarded as a reliable and dependable ally throughout the world.

U.S. global leadership and credibility has been damaged, very likely beyond repair, by Donald Trump; and his America First foreign policy resonates deeply in a significant segment of the U.S. population.

Biden has talked about a “foreign policy for the middle class” that promotes economic renewal for Americans.

America globally is seen as Humpty Dumpty, and neither the king’s men nor horses can take it back to pre-Trump days.

The “s**t hole countries” of Africa mean nothing to Americans devastated by Covid, unemployment, denial of health care, inequality, poverty, crime, etc.

If the U.S. becomes too pushy with its pontification on “human rights”, even the “s**t hole” countries of Africa are going to say, “As you point your index fingers at us, have you looked at whom the other three fingers are pointing?”

They may even add, “Take out the log in your own eye before you take out the sliver in your brother’s eye. Help your own citizens before you pretend to help ours. Begone hypocrites!”

Those who act in the name of America and demonize and dehumanize others will be unable to make friends for America, only create implacable enemies.

IV. American foreign policy needs confident and visionary leadership

Trump has changed America’s role in the world. Trump rejected the world, and a good part of it as a bunch of “s** hole” countries. America is now rejected by those it has rejected.

Trump for the world is the “Ugly American” depicted in Eugene Burdick and William Lederer’s book by the same name about the failures of the U.S. diplomatic corps in Southeast Asia. Ignorant, arrogant and dumb.

Americans need to debate what kind of foreign policy they want. Not what the liberal, latte-sucking white self-righteous messianic elites and their lackeys want.

Both Trump and Bernie Sanders rejected the internationalism of the liberal elites. The vast majority of Americans do not want their government to be the policeman of the world or the lifeguard on the beach. The policeman has made a mess of the world.

Ordinary Americans want America to be the Black, White, Brown and Yellow Knight in shining armor saving damsels across America, not the planet.

They want an American foreign policy that lets others sink or swim on their own. They certainly do not want to give their hard earned money to float dictatorships that should sink under the tidal wave of their own citizens’ discontent.

The half-hearted steps taken by the U.S. promoting human rights and democracy is a sham and the world will not longer be fooled by it. After decades of “development aid”, the U.S. has little to show for it; but China continues to build Africa’s infrastructure.

Blinking Blinken is a clueless, thoughtless, shameless bot of Susan Rice.

Blinken, the “ugly American”, parrots tall tales about Ethiopia and Eritrea. But his “is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

What a pity to see Blinken humiliated by Chinese diplomats on American soil at their very first meeting.

Blinken said he talked to PM Abiy “several times”.

I ask, “Did Blinken talk down to PM Abiy or try to brow beat and bully him into begging , ‘Please Uncle Sam Blinken, please…’” ?

I would argue Blinken blinked after he talked to PM Abiy.

Suffice it to say, hyenas and those who harbor and defend hyenas should never tussle with a black lion. They get mauled!

Blinken is programmed by Susan Rice to deal with Ethiopia and Eritrea with disrespect and contempt; and as “s**t hole” countries.

Blinken is clueless about Ethiopian history and the exceptionalism of the Ethiopian people.

Blinken regurgitates what Susan Rice feeds him.

Just like his master programmer Susan Rice, Blinken is dismissive, arrogant and condescending attitude towards Ethiopia.

Just like the blustering Trump, who for all intents and purposes threatened to bomb the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Blinken also threatens Ethiopia and Eritrea.

There is no difference between what Bot Blinken is trying to do to Ethiopia and Eritrea and Trump had done. Trump was open about it. He said he won’t have anything to do with “s**t hole” countries.”

Bot Blinken simply implemented Trump’s “s**t hole” countries policy by trying to shove it down the throats of Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Bot Blinken is the kinder and gentler face of Trump’s “s**t hole” countries policy and its bleeding heart liberal enforcer.

Blinking Blinken has denied basic respect to Ethiopia and Eritrea’s leaders. He should expect total, unremitting and relentless expression of absolute contempt, scorn and ridicule and fierce defiance from Ethiopia’s and Eritrea’s defenders!

V. American intervention ignites populist nationalism in Ethiopia and elsewhere

Biden should beware Newton’s Third Law. “For every action (force) in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

If the U.S. exerts action on Ethiopia and Eritrea, Ethiopia and Eritrea will exert an equal and opposite reaction on the U.S. resulting in an endless cycle.

Biden should heed an African proverb, “Flies and fleas can render an old lion useless.” That could equally apply to a paper tiger.

American intervention has cost American taxpayers trillions and the U.S. has totally failed in its objectives in Afghanistan after its “endless war” and is now negotiating with the Taliban.

America can never win against a nation whose ire is ignited by disrespect and treatment as a “s**t hole” country.

Francesco Crispi and Benito Mussolini treated Ethiopia as a “s**t hole” country. In the end, they got the s**t kicked out of them. An object lesson for the wise!

VI. America’s global challenges are too many to count and has few real friends

America needs to make friends not enemies. There is no going back to pre-Trump days of American foreign policy.

The U.S. must make clear and define its national interest in the Horn of Africa.

All of the crocodile tears and “concern” about “humanitarian disaster” is a bunch of baloney.

There is no time in living memory when the Horn of Africa has not been a basket case or free from strife.

If Susan Rice and Blinken are really interested in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, they would not drop a paltry $51 million. That is not even a drop in the bucket! That is chump change. They can do much better!

The U.S. must understand the limits of power.

It must learn humility and choose a path of peaceful coexistence which requires: 1) mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, 2) mutual non-aggression, 3) non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, 4) equality and mutual benefit, and 5) peaceful coexistence.

Nations, including “s**t hole” ones, have long memories. They calculate and study what is going on in America.

They know in another 4 years Trump himself or another rabid racist/fascist thug like him could be elected.

They will look for alternatives and hedge their bets.

They will look elsewhere and align their fates with rising stars as America becomes a falling star!

Ethiopia is on the right side of history

I am very proud to see Ethiopia is on the right side of history.

That means Ethiopia is doing the right thing.

The right thing is following the rule of law and practicing accountability and transparency.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights will undertake a joint investigation of human rights abuses in Tigray.

There is “unimpeded humanitarian access” in Tigray, and Ethiopia continues to honor its commitment around access.

Residual Eritrean troops have been withdrawn from conflict areas in Tigray.

Ethiopia is prepared to end military action upon capture or surrender or otherwise of a handful of TPLF leaders who masterminded the attack on the Northern Command.

PM Abiy Ahmed has announced a general amnesty for combatants under the TPLF leadership with immunity from prosecution.

The only question left to answer is whether the U.S. will join Ethiopia on the right side of history or remain marooned on the Island of the Princess of Darkness!

