(Xinhua) — Ethiopia has recorded the highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases in the African continent with 9,329 new COVID-19 cases, the Africa Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC) disclosed on Thursday.

This large weekly COVID-19 cases increase has pushed the number of confirmed cases in the east African country to 179,812 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, making Ethiopia the fifth most COVID-19 affected nation in the continent.

South Africa came second with 8,352 COVID-19 weekly COVID-19 cases increase, with war-torn Libya and Egypt recording the next highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases increase with 5,335 and 4,421 new COVID-19 cases, according to a press statement released by Africa CDC.

South Africa has the continent’s largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases overall with 1,532,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The island of Seychelles has the highest average new cases per million population per day with 521 new cases per one million people, according to the Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU).

Africa has recorded 4,062,388 COVID-19 cases and 108,659 COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday noon, according to the Africa CDC.