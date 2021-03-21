(Xinhua) — Ethiopia has recorded the highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases in the African continent with 9,329 new COVID-19 cases, the Africa Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC) disclosed on Thursday.
This large weekly COVID-19 cases increase has pushed the number of confirmed cases in the east African country to 179,812 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, making Ethiopia the fifth most COVID-19 affected nation in the continent.
South Africa came second with 8,352 COVID-19 weekly COVID-19 cases increase, with war-torn Libya and Egypt recording the next highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases increase with 5,335 and 4,421 new COVID-19 cases, according to a press statement released by Africa CDC.
South Africa has the continent’s largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases overall with 1,532,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The island of Seychelles has the highest average new cases per million population per day with 521 new cases per one million people, according to the Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU).
Africa has recorded 4,062,388 COVID-19 cases and 108,659 COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday noon, according to the Africa CDC.
I was talking to one of relatives who lives in the capital last night about the current situation in the capital and he told me how the citizens there behaving towards the pandemic. He told me that they seem to have resigned about it. Wearing fas mask is officially mandated but not enforced. People seem content about walking around with face masks clutched in their hands rather than on their face. He is one of those who are extremely lucky to have been infected early after the arrival of the pandemic and survived it. He is a shop owner with hundreds coming in out of his shop on daily basis and was an easy target at the time when little was known about the virus. He has been negative since he recovered and vows not to touch the Russian or Chinese vaccines even with a 14ft pole. But the behavior of many residents in that city is very worrisome. The pandemic will continue to surge. In several towns the already rudimentary healthcare system is said to be overcome with patients. Hospitals are running out of beds already which means patients are on their own to face an agonizing death. This is a call for help! It is once agin time for all of us here to do everything we can to assist those in the frontline fighting the scourge. Let’s put this ugly politics and ethnicity crap aside and pitch in. Let’s send the last penny in our pocket.