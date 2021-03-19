“The Americans are Coming! The Americans are Coming!”: Imposing Susan Rice’s Imperial Pax Americana on Ethiopia and Eritrea

Susan Rice’s life mission in the Biden administration is the restoration of the dead and gone Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a globally registered terrorist organization, to power in Ethiopia.

‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.’

Susan Rice is fighting tooth and nail for the TPLF because she believes the TPLF has a birthright, indeed a divine right, to rule over 115 million Ethiopians.

Susan Rice cried “Havoc!” and let slip her dogs of war on Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Hell hath no fury like Susan Rice hellbent on revenge!

Author’s Note: These are my opinions based on research and analysis available in open-source intelligence (publicly available information). I can confidently say my prior predictions about Ethiopia have come to pass. For instance, in my June 2020 commentary entitled, “Is Egypt Secretly Planning a Proxy War on Ethiopia?”, I predicted with accuracy what Egypt was planning to do. On March 2, 2021, Egypt and Sudan signed an agreement that “seeks to consolidate ties and relations with Sudan in all fields, especially military and security fields. The solidarity is a strategic approach imposed by the regional and international environment.” I predicted what Egypt would do nine months before it happened! I believe I got that one spot on!

In February 2013, when TPLF leaders bragged they “shall rule Ethiopia for 100 years”, I prophesied, “Meles and his worshippers have profoundly troubled the Ethiopian house and they shall inherit the wind!”

In December 2017, I predicted “The TPLF is careening unstoppably towards the trash bin of history. There is no question whatsoever the TPLF will fall and fall hard. That time is at hand.” In April 2018, the TPLF was dumped into the garbage can of history.

In August 2020, I announced with certainty, “BELIEVE THE PEOPLE OF TIGRAY SHALL RISE AND THE TPLF WILL SOON FALL! I stand proudly with the people of Tigray in their struggle against the TPLF.”

In March 2021, did not the TPLF inherit the wind? Are they not gone with the wind?

My analysis and predictions in this commentary may surprise some, shock others, provide food for thought for the critically minded, and definitely anger the powers that be plotting against Ethiopia and Eritrea in Washington, D.C.

I speak truth to power even if the powers that be can’t handle the truth!

In this commentary, I aim to identify the range of wicked strategies I believe Susan Rice and her minions will employ in the name of American foreign policy to destabilize Ethiopia and Eritrea and ultimately restore the TPLF to power.

As in the past, today many enemies from within and without and many powers great and small continue to trouble the Ethiopia House, but in the end they, like the TPLF, they too shall inherit the wind!

Ethiopia will rise and shine and set Africa free!

The U.S. stuck on the horns of a dilemma

Susan Rice has single-handedly hijacked U.S. foreign policy in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

But she does not know how to save the TPLF.

So, she is throwing everything including the kitchen sink to sink the Governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea to get it done.

Susan Rice’s intrigues, machinations and personal vendetta against the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea have forced the U.S. to sit on the horns of a dilemma in the Horn of Africa.

The enchantress Susan Rice has cast a spell on Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and soon-to-be USAID boss Samantha Power, among others.

Susan Rice has let loose her Windup Robot Army!

Blinken, Sullivan and Power have become “Susan’s Policy Bots” on Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Medicienes Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Borders) and others like them are “Susan Rice’s Civil Society Bots” on Ethiopia and Eritrea.

New York Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, Associated Press and others like them are “Susan Rice’s Media Bots” on Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Foreign Policy Online, Brookings Institution, Center for Strategic and International Studies, etc. are “Susan Rice’s Think Tank Bots” on Ethiopia and Eritrea.

These are the divisions in Susan Rice’s Robot Army parroting her diabolical messages on Ethiopia and Eritrea worldwide.

These are the divisions in Susan Rice’s Robot Army arrayed against Ethiopia and Eritrea goose stepping to the tune of the Imperial March of Darth Vader, “the Bringer of War”.

Susan Rice and her Bots think they can bring the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments to their knees begging “Uncle Sam” by bombastic talk and Darth Vederian imperial commands.

Like Darth Vader, Susan Rice threatens Ethiopia and Eritrea, “The Emperor will show you the true nature of the Force. He is your master now.”

But can Susan Rice use the Force of the United States to advance her personal agenda of vendetta and retribution against Ethiopia and Eritrea?

Is the U.S. the master of Ethiopia and Eritrea?

“The Americans are coming! The Americans are coming!” Susan Rice is sending them…

What Susan Rice is doing today reminds me of the 1966 screwball comedy, “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” which pokes fun on U.S.-Soviet Cold War competition.

But in 2021, Susan Rice is not playing. There is no comedy.

The Americans are coming!

The Americans are coming to Ethiopia!

To Eritrea!

To the Horn of Africa!

To impose Susan Rice’s Pax Americana.

(Indeed, it was announced today (3/18/21) Senator Chris Coon (DE), Biden’s best buddy, is coming to Ethiopia “to deliver a tough message to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.”)

It is a “tough message” Susan Rice has arranged for her Bots to deliver to Ethiopia and Eritrea.

On March 10, 2021, Blinken testifying before the House Foreign Relations Committee all but declared war on Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Representative Karen Bass (CA): … I hope to get through 3 questions. My next question is, what role do you see the US playing in assisting in the negotiation process regarding the GERD, Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and maybe you can comment on the situation in Ethiopia after that. Secretary of State Antony Blinken: Well, with regard to the GERD, we want to do everything we can to facilitate the countries concern… The challenge in Ethiopia is very significant and is one that we are very focused on particularly the situation in Tigray where we are seeing very credible reports of Human Rights abuses and atrocities that are ongoing. And I have been on the phone on several occasions with Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia. I have talked to other leaders in the region and on the continent and beyond. I very much understand the concerns, for example, that the Prime Minister had about the TPLF and its actions. But the situation in Tigray today is unacceptable and has to change. And that means a few things. It means making sure we are getting into the region, into Tigray; aid workers and others humanitarian assistance to make sure that the people are cared for, provided for and protected. And it is important the government follow through on commitments that it has made [pause]. Representative Bass: Do you envision peacekeepers? Secretary Blinken: At this point we have two other challenges that go to the security piece. One is we have forces from Eritrea and we have forces from adjoining region, Amhara that are there. They need to come out and of course that will not abuse the human rights of the people of Tigray or commit acts of ethnic cleansing which we have seen in Western Tigray. That has to stop. We also need full accountability. We need to get an independent investigation into what took place there, and we need some kind of process, reconciliation process so that the country can move forward politically. Prime minister Abiy was an inspiring leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize. Now he needs to step up and make sure his own people in Tigray are getting the protection need and deserve. (Italics added.)

I am not sure whether to snicker, chuckle, laugh or guffaw at Bot Blinken’s bluster and bravado.

Just who the hell does Blinken think he is barking out orders at Ethiopia and Eritrea?

The Emperor of Ethiopia?

The King of Eritrea?

Of course, Blinken is just a minion of the Queen of Mean, Susan Rice.

Blinken blustered, “Amhara need to come out. That has to stop. We need an independent investigation. We need a reconciliation process so the country can move forward politically.”

And if “Amhara” do not come out?

If there is “no independent investigation”?

What investigation?

Blinken has already declared there has been “ethnic cleansing which we have seen in Western Tigray”.

What is an international investigation going to do?

Confirm Blinken’s conclusions based on lies, damned lies and disinformation?

How come Blinken has never demanded an investigation in the imprisonment of 60,000 thousand political prisoners in Egypt?

Double standard?

“Reconciliation process”?

With the murderous TPLF!?

“That has to stop.”

How arrogantly condescending and disrespectful of Ethiopia’s leader and Ethiopian sovereignty!

What the hell will Susan Rice and her Bots do if their imperial orders are not followed?

Order airstrikes on Ethiopia and Eritrea from an aircraft carrier in the Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain?

Give a nod and a wink to the Egyptians to carry out proxy airstrikes?

Coordinate with Egypt and Sudan to carry out a land invasion on Ethiopia and Eritrea?

Use the Trojan Horse of humanitarian aid organizations to supply weapons to TPLF terrorists in Tigray?

Organize a new TPLF terrorist army by recruiting young Tigreans “refugees” in Sudan?

Cut off aid to Ethiopia? Already have!

Order the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to deny loans and debt rescheduling to Ethiopia and Eritrea?

Support terrorists in Ethiopia and Eritrea to destabilize the governments there?

Buy off Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and African Union Chair Félix Antoine Tshisekedi to sponsor a resolution condemning Ethiopia and Eritrea?

The Multi-Pronged Strategy of Susan Rice & Bots to bring “Americans to Ethiopia and Eritrea”

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive!”

What exactly is the U.S. interest in Ethiopia?

In Eritrea?

In the Horn of Africa?

What specific American interests are threatened by what is allegedly happening in Ethiopia’s Tigray region?

What we have heard so far from Bkinken is vague talk about “regional peace and security”, “solving humanitarian problems”, “protecting human rights”, etc.

Neither Biden, the President’s Whisperer Susan Rice nor his administration have in the least articulated America’s interest is in Ethiopia or in the Horn of Africa.

The fact is Susan Rice has single-handedly hijacked U.S. policy in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The fact is Susan Rice & Bots are in total desperation.

They believe that unless they do something now to severely damage or hinder the Ethiopian Government, the game will be over forever for her beloved TPLF.

Blinded by vendetta and revenge against Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afewerki, Susan Rice & Bots have cast America’s interest in the Horn of Africa to the wind.

Their motto is, “Damn American national interest in the Horn of Africa. Full steam ahead, save the TPLF!”

To this end, Susan Rice has cried “Havoc!”, and let slip her dogs of diplomatic and disinformation war on Ethiopia and Eritrea.

“Hell hath no fury like Susan Rice, the Princess of Darkness.”

God save us all from the Wrath of Susan Rice!

Susan Rice’s overall calculation to return the TPLF to power is simply this:

Ethiopia is unstable and divided because of ethnic competition and antagonisms. If the ambers of ethnic hate can be stoked and the flames of hatred billowed, Ethiopia can be reduced to ashes. Ethiopia is preparing for the most democratic election in its history. That election must not take place under any circumstances because it will be the final nail in TPLF’s coffin. The Ethiopian Government must be neutralized and paralyzed by the Tigray situation. Ethiopia’s economy is faltering and everything must be done to damage the Ethiopian economy because that will force the people to rise up against PM Abiy. Ethiopia is under threat of attack by Egypt and Sudan and that could further weaken the government of PM Abiy. Ethiopia has no friends in the West. Ethiopia’s real friend is China. By overthrowing PM Abiy, China can be defeated in Ethiopia and the rest of Africa. The Ethiopian-Eritrean brotherhood must be broken at all costs because Ethiopians and Eritreans united can never be defeated. So, it is necessary to drive a wedge between them by blaming Eritrea for alleged human rights violations. It is necessary to divide Ethiopia and Eritrea to destroy them. If Ethiopia falls, Eritrea falls. With enough internal and external pressure, PM Abiy can be driven out of power or at least be brought before Queen Susan in chains and leg irons begging for mercy pleading to negotiate with the TPLF.

So, I repeat the obvious question:

HOW DOES THE GOVERNMENT OF PM ABIY AHMED DAMAGE OR POSE A THREAT TO AMERICAN INTERESTS?

HOW DOES THE GOVERNMENT OF PRESIDENT ISAIAS AFEWERKI DAMAGE OR POSE A THREAT TO AMERICAN INTERESTS?

Neither government poses a threat to U.S. interest in the Horn of Africa or anywhere else.

There is no doubt both governments pose a threat to Susan Rice’s personal interest in restoring the TPLF to power.

Below, I shall outline possible strategies Susan Rice and her Bots will use to destroy the Governments of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afeworki and restore the TPLF to power.

Strategy #1: Kick the global propaganda machine in overdrive and pump up the disinformation and psychological war on the Ethiopian and Eritrean Governments supported by an echo chamber of frogs

To justify their wicked plans of regime change and restoration of the TPLF, Susan Rice & Bots need to demonize the Governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea globally, particularly among Western power elites.

Since mid-November 2020, Susan Rice & her policy Bots have been coordinating American political elites from both parties (e.g. bipartisan sponsored resolution in Congress), liberal media elites (New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, etc.) bleeding heart civil society global elites (Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, etc.), pseudo intellectual elites (inside the beltway think tanks), washed up former ambassadors to Ethiopia and State Departments apparatchiks to demonize Ethiopia through a systematic campaign of false narratives of “genocide, ethnically-targeted killings, ethnic cleansing, human rights violations”, etc.Historically, (and with the exception of the Trump era), foreign policy in the U.S. has been an elites’ issue. They elites plunge the country into war and profit from it. To hearken back to Jean Paul Sartre, “When the rich wage war it’s the poor who die.”

Ordinary Americans are concerned about protection of their human rights from police brutality, the Deep State, mass incarceration, denial of economic opportunity and health care.

Of course, just as the poor die when the rich wage wars, who really gives a damn about America’s poor!?

In 2018, two years before Covid, the poverty level among Americans was shocking: Native Americans (25.4%), African American (20.8%), Hispanics (17.6%), Whites (10.1%) and Asian Americans (10.1%).

In 2018, 16.2% of all children (11.9 million kids) lived in Poverty USA—that’s almost 1 in every 6 children.

In 2018, 10.6% of men, and 12.9% of women lived in Poverty USA.

Americans are dying by the hundreds of thousands from Covid and from sheer lack of health care insurance.

Millions of Americans face hunger on a prolonged basis.

Who will fight for the human rights of these poor Americans?

Not Susan Rice, Blinken, Sullivan, Power. Certainly, not Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the New York Times, Bloomberg News or any of the other liberal bleeding hearts.

America is bleeding from hate crimes. Just in the past few days 8 people, six of whom are Asian Americans, were massacred by a young white man.

Shouldn’t we stop such massacres in America before we preach our holier-than-thou sermon to Ethiopia?

Voter suppression laws are jamming the state legislatures of America with the aim of disenfranchising people of color, the elderly, students, and people with disabilities and preventing them from exercising their fundamental right to cast a ballot.

Shouldn’t we protect democracy in the “beacon of democracy” before we lecture the “half devil half child” Ethiopians and Eritreans how to run their governments?

Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye;

and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.

The bottom line is Susan Rice & Bots perpetuate their global disinformation and demonization campaigns against Ethiopia and Eritrea with at least six objectives in mind:

1) delegitimize the Ethiopian Government as a usurper and illegal in the eyes of the American “eliterati”;

2) paint the Ethiopian Government as a genocidal regime that weaponizes famine (a clone of the Syrian Government waging a genocidal war on its own citizens;

3) legitimize the TPLF as the “real” birthright/divine right rulers of Ethiopia;

4) create global mass consciousness that America is the White Knight in shining armor policeman and defender of the human rights of “half devil, half child” Ethiopians;

5) use disinformation as a weapon of mass distraction to create a false narrative of gloom and doom in Tigray to justify implementation of their wicked plans, e.g., U.S. and international sanctions, aid cutoff, military action directly (e.g. air strikes) or by proxy using neighboring countries, etc. and

6) create fear, loathing and anxiety in the Ethiopian population (create public apprehension that Uncle Sam is unhappy and will punish you) and foment rebellion.

Susan Rice’s demonization campaign against Ethiopia has not been successful and her disinformation campaign of ethnic cleansing, genocide and human rights violations in Tigray remains white noise in an echo chamber of frogs.

Like frogs in a pond, Susan Rice & Bots croak out to each other.

They repeat each other’s croaks.

But in the era of COVID, no one else is listening to their croaking noise.

And those listening find their croaking annoying.

Strategy #2: Kill two birds (Ethiopia and Eritrea) with one stone

Susan Rice & Bot’s grand strategy is to kill two birds with one stone.

In other words, Susan Rice aims to destroy the Ethiopian and Eritrean Governments in a single stroke.

That is the story behind the incessant demand, “Eritrean troops must leave Ethiopia”.

That is also the story behind the demand for an “international investigation of human rights violations” in Tigray.

Of course, the “international investigation” will be undertaken by Susan Rice’s Bots and Clones and they will no doubt condemn the Eritrean and Ethiopian Governments in their investigations.

Susan Rice’s international investigators will report to Susan Rice and Bots which then will be used to sanction and punish Ethiopia and Eritrea.

That is the hidden trick behind all of the BS about an “international investigation”.

It is not secret that Susan Rice hates the Eritrean Government; in fact, driven by hatred Susan Rice single-handedly managed to get the U.N. to sanction Eritrea.

Hell hath no fury like Susan Rice scorned.

Susan Rice became U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. on January 26, 2009. Eleven months later on December 23, 2009, Rice engineered the United Nations Security Council into adopting Resolution 1907 imposing an arms embargo on Eritrea and other sanctions accusing the Eritrean government of aiding Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Resolution 1907 was a hit job on Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki by Susan Rice on behalf of her bosom “friend” and TPLF uber boss Meles Zenawi!

At the time Susan Rice said, “the council acted ‘not hastily, not aggressively,’ but with “the aim of seeking constructive dialogue with the Eritrean government”.

That is precisely Susan Rice’s justification to ram a resolution against Ethiopia in the UN Security Council today. “We want the Security Council to sanction Ethiopia with the aim of seeking constructive dialogue with the Ethiopian Government.”

By tethering the Ethiopian and Eritrean Governments as one, Susan Rice & Bots believe they can knock them out in one fell swoop.

Strategy #3: Continue to pressure the Ethiopian Government to “dialogue” and “negotiate” with the TPLF; enlist the European Union and Britain to gang up and squeeze Ethiopia

Unless Susan Rice is able to pressure the Ethiopian Government to negotiate with the remnants of the TPLF, and very soon, all will be for naught!

After a period of relative silence, on March 17, 2021, the British foreign secretary said, “ The UK shares the concerns outlined by US Secretary of State Blinken in his statements of 27 February and 2 March on the reported atrocities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.”

The only way Susan Rice can destroy Ethiopia and Eritrea in a single stroke is by restoring the TPLF to power.

In 2014, I described the TPLF as cancer on the Ethiopian body politic.

Today, out of power and out of luck, the TPLF has become a virus, much more virulent than Covid-19 and Ebola bundled together in the Tigrean and broader Ethiopian body politic.

Like any virus, the TPLF has no life of its own.

The TPLF survives and thrives as a deadly infectious agent replicating itself in the bloodstream and organs of Ethiopian society.

The TPLF virus has penetrated political organizations, the bureaucracy, the military, the security, regional and local governments, churches and mosques, schools and universities in Ethiopia.

Luckily, like smallpox, it is now eradicated with a vaccine called Ethiopian unity, humanity and prosperity from the face of the earth despite Susan Rice’s efforts to bring it back to life.

Now, Susan Rice & Bots want to reintroduce the TPLF virus/cancer into the Ethiopian body politic to finish off Ethiopia once and for all!

Strategy #4: Sponsor condemnatory legislation in the U.S. Congress to prepare the ground for U.S. sanctions against Ethiopia and Eritrea

Susan Rice has been writing on the wall, the wall of Congress, that is.

Susan Rice has been engineering resolutions in the U.S. Senate and House using her army of Bots.

On December 9, 2020, Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) sponsored a “bipartisan resolution encouraging the Ethiopian federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front to engage in dialogue that will address grievances and pursue a peaceful and sustainable end to the conflict.”

There is similar draft House Resolution that has not been introduced yet.

During his confirmation hearing, Blinken said “We’ve seen a number of deeply, deeply concerning actions taken, including atrocities directed both at people in Tigray, directed at Eritrean refugees, in Ethiopia.”

The fix is in!

On February 10, 2021, President Biden issues Executive Order 14014 “Blocking Property With Respect to the Situation in Burma”.

On March 10, 2021, Blinken told the House Foreign Relations Committee, “We imposed Russia sanctions on Alexei Navalny’s poisoning and detention. And we imposed sanctions in response to the military coup in Burma.”

Today, the U.S. announced it will impose sanctions on China and Iran and additional sanctions on Russia.

If the U.S. can impose sanctions at will on Russia, Myanmar, China and Iran, is there any doubt Ethiopia and Eritrea will not be on the sanctions chopping block in the next few weeks?

Susan Rice tried to repeat her 2009 U.N. sanctions against Eritrea in March 2021. But it did not work out as China, Russia and India balked at the suggestion.

On March 4, 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation tweeted, “We call on the @StateDept team to stop trying to interfere in other countries’ domestic affairs not just in word but in deed. Without considering and respecting its partners’ interests, these noble causes will remain simple declarations.”

We should expect a Susan Rice-engineered U.S. sanctions against Ethiopia and Eritrea in the next few weeks!

Strategy #5: Mobilize the African Union and select African leaders to isolate Ethiopia and support UN sanctions and sponsor AU sanctions

On February 25, 2021, Biden called to talk to International Criminal Court suspect in crimes against humanity and current President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta to “discuss the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access.”

Talking to Kenyatta about human rights violations is like talking to the late Serbian President and ethnic cleanser Slobodan Milošević.

Kenyatta got away with crimes against humanity in the International Criminal Court because Obama and Susan Rice did a backroom deal to get him off.

Biden called Kenyatta to return the favor by voting against Ethiopia in the UN Security Council where Kenya is a nonpermanent member.

On February 26, 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris called President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chairman of the African Union and “emphasized the serious concern of the United States about reports of significant human rights violations and a deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.”

They have also tried to enlist Niger, another nonpermanent member to support sanction against Ethiopia in the UN Security Council.

It is obvious that Susan Rice is trying to get African leaders to join up in attacking Ethiopia and Africa.

What better strategy than to use black Africans against each other!

How many African leaders will not sell their people, let alone another country, for thirty pieces of silver?

The bottom line is that Susan Rice is trying to buy off, intimidate or threaten African leaders to join her bandwagon to destroy the Governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea.

African leaders beware the bewitching Susan Rice bearing gifts!

Strategy # 5: Aid and abet Egypt and Sudan to take military action against Ethiopia and Eritrea

There is one fact everyone should know.

The TPLF attack on the Northern Command was coordinated between the U.S., Egypt and Sudan.

The TPLF launched its attack on November 3, 2020, American presidential election day, after getting a nod by the U.S. and assurances by TPLF leaders that they can launch a “blitzkrieg” attack and capture the capital within 72 hours.

November 3rd was chosen because the world’s attention would be distracted by Trump’s “stolen election”.

A top TPLF leader explained on video how they had planned their blitzkrieg (“mebreqawi’) attack on the Ethiopian federal forces and capture state power.

Following the attack, Top TPLF leader and current WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom launched a global diplomatic offensive to drum up military and material support for the TPLF, including a trip to Egypt.

On December 16, 2020, Sudan claimed “Ethiopian forces and militias” attacked its military.

On December 31, 2020, “Sudan declared full control of border territory settled by Ethiopians during a security patrol of the border region.”

On March 2, 2021, Egypt and Sudan signed an agreement that “seeks to consolidate ties and relations with Sudan in all fields, especially military and security fields. The solidarity is a strategic approach imposed by the regional and international environment.”

There is no doubt in my mind that Susan Rice & Bots are currently working on war plans with Egypt and Sudan to attack Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Susan’s Sudan should beware: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones!

Strategy #6: Train, equip and support “Tigray refugees” in the Sudan to launch a guerilla war on Ethiopia and Eritrea

The U.S. has a history of intervention that goes back for two centuries. President James Monroe established the “Monroe Doctrine” in 1823 aimed at preventing European intervention in Latin America. The Roosevelt Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine, established by President Theodore Roosevelt, asserted the United States’ right to military intervention in Latin America.

In the early 1980s the U.S. government provided military aid and financial support to Nicaraguan opponents of the Sandinista regime, the contras, whom President Ronald Reagan described as “the moral equal” of the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Speaking about Nicaragua, Mr. Reagan called the contras ”our brothers” and ”freedom fighters.”

Reagan said, “And we owe them our help. You know the truth about them [Contras], you know who they’re fighting and why. They are the moral equal of our Founding Fathers and the brave men and women of the French Resistance.”

That is exactly what I expect Biden to say after President Susan Rice gets through with him:

And we owe the TPLF our help. You know the truth about the TPLF. You know who they’re fighting and why. They are the moral equal of our Founding Fathers and the brave men and women of the French Resistance.

I fully expect Susan Rice & Bots to train, equip and support “Tigray refugees” in the Sudan to launch a guerilla war on Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Strategy #7: Use humanitarian access to supply arms to TPLF terrorists in Tigray

Beginning in mid-November 2020, Susan Rice & Bots have been hollering at the Ethiopian Government to provide “unhindered humanitarian access”.

Why do Susan Rice & Bots insist on “unhindered access”?

I believe they are insisting on such access to supply the TPLF terrorists arms.

It has been tried before.

Strategy # 8: Use Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to gather intelligence and media to disseminate bogus intelligence to destabilize Ethiopia

The U.S. has unrivalled capability to spy on and collect intelligence on any country.

The fact of the matter is that the U.S. has military satellites with high resolution imaging system capable of reading the second hand on a watch.

However, the U.S. has chosen to share satellite imagery secretly with the New York Times instead of the whole world.

On February 26, 2021, the New York Times claimed, “Ethiopian officials and allied militia fighters are leading a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing in Tigray, the war-torn region in northern Ethiopia, according to an internal United States government report obtained by The New York Times.”

If the New York Times report is true, then it is unquestionable the U.S. Government has irrefutable evidence of not only Eritrean involvement and presence in Ethiopia but also hard proof of genocide and other human rights violations.

Why doesn’t the U.S. make that evidence public?

Indeed, Ambassador Fitsum Arega in an op ed piece demanded “Let’s See the Proof of “Ethnic Cleansing” in Ethiopia, New York Times!”

The New York Times has refused to put up and won’t shut up!

On March 15, 2021, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF), tweeted, “Of 106 health facilities visited by @MSF teams in #Tigray between mid-December and early March, nearly 70% had been looted and more than 30% had been damaged; just 13% were functioning normally.”

On March 15, 2021, the notorious terrorist and Director General of the World Health Organization declared, “Syria is one of many crises around the world from Myanmar to Yemen and Tigray in Ethiopia where millions of people have been denied access to essential health services and where health facilities have been destroyed and health workers have been attacked and intimidated.”

On March 16, 2021, Samatha Power joined in the condemnation, tweeting, “This is reprehensible, and has happened to almost 90% of the region’s health centers.”

It is rather obvious that NGOs like Médecins Sans Frontières are serving as intelligence gathering agencies in the name of humanitarian access.

Of course, they never tell us how they verified the fact that it was not TPLF troops that caused all the damage to the health care facilities.

The fact is that the TPLF destroyed infrastructure in Tigray and completely destroyed Axum Airport.

Based on this hard evidence, who is likely to have destroyed health care facilities in Tigray? Eritreans or the TPLF?

On March 15, 2021, USAID tweeted, “Conflict in Tigray, #Ethiopia has forced nearly 500,000 people to flee their homes. Working with @IOMEthiopia we’re providing shelter kits & critical relief supplies to people in need.”

For all the big talk about humanitarian access and need, the best the U.S. has been able to do is provide a few “shelter kits and critical supplies”.

If the food situation is so bad and the U.S. is so concerned about the lives of the people of Tigray, why aren’t they airlifting tons of food to Tigray region now.

After blabbing and yapping so much about the dire food situation and humanitarian need in Tigray, all the U.S. can do is deliver a few kits and supplies?

What a low-down dirty shame!

The fact is the Ethiopian Government has provided over 70 percent of the humanitarian aid provided to Tigray region.

President Biden would be well advised to heed President Theodore Roosevelt, “Rhetoric is a poor substitute for action, and we have trusted only to rhetoric. If we are really to be a great nation, we must not merely talk; we must act big.”

Stop talking big and act big!

Strategy #9: Use the Ethiopian pre-election period to destabilize Ethiopia and prevent the June 2021 election

I have presented my arguments explaining why and how the U.S. will thwart a free and fair democratic election in Ethiopia in June 2021 in my February 2021 commentary.

Let there be no mistake!

Susan Rice will leave no stone unturned to make sure the June 2021 election will not succeed.

She will use resources at her disposal to support criminal elements in Ethiopia to unleash violence to disrupt the election.

She will coax and encourage hostile governments in the region to attack Ethiopia before the election.

She will also not refrain from using U.S. military and intelligence assets to disrupt the June 2021 elections.

Why?

Because a free and fair election in Ethiopia will be the last nail in the coffin of her beloved TPLF!

But she will FAIL!

The June 2021 elections will be held and Ethiopia will have its first free and fair election in its millennia-long history.

That is foreordained!

Suffice it to say that President Susan Rice does not care if Ethiopia is a democracy, a dictatorship, monarchy or in a state of anarchy.

Is it not Susan Rice who cuddled, coddled and was in bed with the TPLF dictators for the past 27 years?

It is all a power game for Susan Rice to restore the TPLF to power in Ethiopia. Black Africans are mere pawns on Susan Rice’s chessboard. Black African lives do not matter for Susan Rice!

What matters for Susan Rice is ensuring her TPLF Übermensch (supermen) to rule over the other Ethiopian Üntermensch (inferior people) as their birthright and divine right.

Nonetheless, President Susan Rice will employ the entire might of the United States Government to ensure Ethiopia will not have a free, fair and peaceful election in June 2021.

Strategy #10: Launch airstrikes on Ethiopian and Eritrean targets

At the March 12, 2021 House Foreign Relations hearing, Congresswoman Karen Bass asked Blinken, “Do you envision peacekeepers” in Tigray?

Blinken ducked the question.

Blinken did not answer because he knows there are three criteria for deployment of peacekeepers: 1) consent of the parties; 2) impartiality and 3) non-use of force except in self-defense and defense of the mandate.

I believe Blinken not answer Bass’ question on peacekeepers because Susan Rice is contemplating an air war on Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Just like the air war on Bosina in April 1994, the same month the Rwanda Genocide began and Susan Rice did not want to call it a genocide.

To justify air strikes, Susan Rice has to paint a propaganda picture of Ethiopia as the contemporary equivalent of Bosnia in Africa.

Susan Rice has to paint a picture Ethiopia as the Rwanda of 1994 in 2021.

Today, the Susan Rice’s lips drip with the words of “ethnic-targeted killings: and “atrocities against civilians” in Tigray.

Is Susan Rice atoning for her wicked indifference in the Rwandan Genocide by blathering about “ethnic cleaning in Tigray”?

Susan Rice has to paint a picture Ethiopia is about to become the Yemen on the eastern shore of the Red Sea.

Susan Rice must paint a picture that Ethiopia is Africa’s Syria.

Susan Rice must first paint a picture Ethiopia is Bosnia, Rwanda, Yemen and Syria all rolled into one.

I expect President Susan Rice will order air strikes on Ethiopia and Eritrea to be launched either from land bases in the Middle East or from the Fifth Fleet which patrols the Red Sea, the Arabia Sea, the Persian Gulf and parts of the Indian Ocean.

As a footnote, I want to observe that have listened to Blinken’s testimony on Ethiopia during his Congressional testimony and recently, I have determined that he never really gives a straight answer. He is always winging it. He beats around the bush and sounds like a broken record. From his very first tweet on November 18, 2020, to the present, Blinken robotically repeats what Susan Rice has programmed him to say, “unhindered humanitarian access”, “ethnic cleansing”, “Eritrean troops”, etc.

I cannot be sure whether Blinken is a programmed parrot of Susan Rice or he is just not well read or informed on the Horn of Africa or Africa in general.

Blinken’s idea of creative solutions is barking out orders at Ethiopia and Eritrea,

He has yet to be able to come up with a single creative idea to deal with the situation in Tigray. His idea of diplomacy is “my way or the highway.” He can take the highway to hell!

Ethiopians and Eritreans fighting a paper tigress

Susan Rice is a paper tigress.

Susan Rice’s Pax Americana cannot defeat Ethiopia and Eritrea.

It has been said, “The big and strong cannot win, it is always the small and weak who win out.”

Susan Rice can try and use American military and political might against two small nations.

But she will not succeed because she is despised by the masses of Ethiopians and Eritreans.

But she is also despised by many in the U.S. Senate. Obama had to withdraw her nomination to become Secretary of State because she had a snowball’s chance in hell of being confirmed.

Susan Rice for Vice President?

Ha!ha!ha!ha!

The fact of the matter is that Susan Rice is Secretary of State manqué (that is, a coulda been Secretary of State).

Now, she is just playing Secretary of State by using Blinken as her windup bot.

Susan Rice is maniacally obsessed with saving the TPLF even though it is plain for all to see that she is grossly abusing her office as head of the Domestic Policy Council.

Susan Rice is running U.S. foreign policy as a domestic policy advisor.

Today, Susan Rice is the ugly face of American hubris and imperialism in Ethiopia, Eritrea and the rest of Africa.

In appearance, Susan Rice is very powerful but in reality, she is just a paper tigress.

A paper tigress cannot save the TPLF hyenas!