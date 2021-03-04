The Fifth Pillar of the Biden Administration’s Policy in Ethiopia: Puppetmaster a (War)game of Thrones and Delegitimize the 2021 Election (Part I of II)

The U.S. and E.U. shed crocodile tears as they merchandize agony, despair and woe to advance their political objectives and in the process unload their White Man’s Burden to save the half-child, half-savage starving Africans.

The truth about the lie propagated by the U.S. and E.U. about the “humanitarian situation in Tigray” is their greatest enemy. The U.S. and E.U. are weaponizing the misery and suffering of the people of Tigray for their own political ends. The U.S. and E.U. shed crocodile tears as they merchandize agony, despair and woe to advance their political objectives and in the process unload their White Man’s Burden to save the half-child, half-savage starving Africans. Alemayehu G. Mariam

Author’s Special Note:

I refer to my previous commentaries (Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV and Part IV) on my extremely pessimistic prognostications on U.S. policy in Ethiopia under the Biden Administration.

The fifth pillar of what I believe will be the Biden Administration’s policy in Ethiopia will be presented in two parts.

In the first part below, I shall discuss the elaborate game of thrones the U.S. and E.U., the self-appointed kingmakers of Ethiopia, are orchestrating in Ethiopia today.

In the second part, I shall discuss my views on how these kingmakers will choreograph the delegitimization of the 2021 Ethiopian parliamentary election as part of their joint strategy to suppress genuine multiparty democracy in Ethiopia and promote dissension with the ultimate aim of bringing back from the dead the Tigrean People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and reestablish its minority ethnic apartheid rule.

Since the TPLF attacked the federal military base in Tigray region on November 3, 2020, the U.S, the European Union in cahoots with their lackeys — the Western old guard media, sycophant think tank echo chambers, the donation-grubbing self-righteous and self-appointed bearers of the “White Man’s Burden” in Africa, a/k/a international human rights organizations, heavily-lobbied prominent politicians, diaspora abandoned TPLF orphans and TPLF-lackeys in Ethiopia pretending to be dissidents — have been systematically and relentlessly shaping a demonic narrative on Ethiopia with the singular purpose of turning global public opinion against the Government of Ethiopia and to justify their role as the final deciders of the Lord of the Ethiopian “Iron Throne”.

The U.S. and E.U. have done it all with smoke and mirrors.

They have done it by using the “Tigray humanitarian situation” as a WEAPON OF GLOBAL MASS DISTRACTION.

The reason is simple and historical context could be informative.

After the Berlin conference of 1884/85, the scramble for Africa began. Italy sought to realize its colonial ambitions by invading Ethiopia.

On March 1, 1896, 125 years ago yesterday, Italy’s mighty army was defeated at the Battle of Adwa in less than 24 hours.

Adwa represents the first time a European colonial army was totally and completely defeated by a black African army. It was “Europe’s greatest defeat in Africa” and “Africa’s greatest victory over Europeans.”

That defeat sent shockwaves throughout the European colonial system.

The European colonial powers suppressed all information on the Battle of Adwa from spreading to the rest of their colonial possessions fearing a breakout of anti-colonial struggle inspired by Ethiopia’s victory.

The European colonial powers’ greatest fear was the potential devastating impact of the victory at the battle of Adwa and the tectonic effect of a rising and shining Ethiopia in the Dark Continent, made even darker by white colonial rule, could mean for the demise of white rule in Africa.

The historical parallel today is unmistakable.

The U.S. and E.U. see a rising and shining Ethiopia in Northeastern Africa.

Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with an estimated 70 per cent of the population under age 35. That population could propel Ethiopia into becoming an African economic powerhouse in a decade or so.

Ethiopia, until the advent of COVID-19, had the “fastest growing economy in Sub-Saharan Africa”.

Ethiopia is constructing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the largest in Africa, and could literally be the power house of Africa.

Ethiopia is charting the course for genuine multiparty democracy in Africa which, if emulated by the rest of Africa, could usher a new era of popular accountability in Africa.

Ethiopia is proving to be the anchor of regional peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia is working to create a common market in the Horn region.

What does all this mean?

It means Ethiopia is a rising and shining African Giant.

It means Ethiopia could be a mover and shaker in regional and African politics.

It means the U.S. and E.U. have to deal with Ethiopia as an equal, not as a perennial beggar.

These very ideas send shockwaves throughout the U.S. and E.U. neocolonial empire.

The U.S. and E.U. want a weak, famine-stricken, ethnically fragmented vassal state in Ethiopia.

That is why they are desperate to restore the TPLF regime.

The U.S. and E.U. seek to put on the throne a comprador government in Ethiopia.

They want a servile government that takes direct orders from them. They want a government that jumps up and says, “how high?” when ordered to jump.

That is why they are insisting so much on negotiations with the TPLF.

Just today, Secretary Blinken issued a statement demanding the Ethiopian Government negotiate with the TPLF:

Secretary Blinken pressed for the immediate end to hostilities and the withdrawal of outside forces from Tigray, including Amhara regional security forces and Eritrean troops… He… reiterated that the United States remains ready to assist in resolving the conflict…

Blinken’s message to the Ethiopian Government is crystal clear: “IF YOU DON’T NEGOTIATE WITH THE TPLF AND RESTORE THEM TO POWER, WE WILL MAKE SURE YOU WILL HAVE NO PEACE!”

Of course, there is no question the Ethiopian Government will get on its knees and negotiate with the TPLF one day.

That will be the day when hell (where the TPLF thugs are doomed to rest for the rest of eternity) freezes over and the TPLF demons go ice skating with the other devils.

The U.S. and E.U. strategy seek to restore the Ethiopian Iron Throne to the TPLF and subjugate Ethiopia by deploying their WEAPON OF MASS DISTRACTION.

Exactly how are they using their WEAPON OF MASS DISTRACTION?

Let me count the ways:

1) Manufacture and sensationalize a humanitarian disaster in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and pin it on the Ethiopian Government (despite the fact that the humanitarian disaster was caused and compounded by the TPLF’s attack of the federal military base);

2) Concoct a bogus narrative of massive human rights violations in concert with their lackeys in the international human rights communities to lend moral legitimacy to their actions pumped up with fake news by the old guard Western media (despite the fact that these reports are factually inaccurate and biased against the Ethiopian Government);

3) Blame the Ethiopian Government for the alleged humanitarian disaster and massive human rights violations with the aim of isolating it internationally (despite the fact that the Ethiopian Government like any government took law enforcement action to suppress insurrection after its military base was attacked by the TPLF, just like the U.S. Government acted against the January 6, 2020 insurrectionists);

4) Hide and gloss over the monumental crimes against humanity committed by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the destruction they caused to infrastructure in the Tigray region (ignoring documented cases of massive ethnically targeted massacres by TPLF troops);

5) Make a lot of noise by demanding “unrestricted access to Tigray region” (despite the fact there is full access);

6) Demand investigations into human rights violations and abuses, and committing to full accountability of the Ethiopian Government but not the TPLF (despite the fact that the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Ethiopian Federal Police have full investigations underway);

7) Demand the Ethiopian Government negotiate with the remnants of the TPLF (with the aim of ensuring the TPLF criminals will not face accountability in the interest of “reconciliation and political harmony” and despite the fact the TPLF is decimated);

8) Demand unilateral declarations of cessation of hostilities by all parties to the conflict (in flagrant disregard for Ethiopian sovereignty);

9) Demand removal of Eritrean troops (despite the fact there is no proof Eritrean troops are deployed in Ethiopia);

10) Threaten to cut off aid and impose sanctions unless the Ethiopian Government gets on its knees and beg, “Uncle Sam, Massuh… please have mercy massuh…”

The fascinating thing is that the U.S. and E.U. are not only playing a game of thrones but also mind games on us.

The great South African freedom fighter Steven Biko once said, “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.”

Ethiopians should know the U.S and E.U. are playing with their minds to destroy their self-confidence and replace it with self-doubt, confusion, fear and trepidation.

Reichsminister Joseph Goebbles insightfully observed:

If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.

The truth about the lie propagated by the U.S. and E.U. about the “humanitarian situation in Tigray” is their greatest enemy.

The U.S. and E.U. are weaponizing the misery and suffering of the people of Tigray for their own political ends.

The U.S. and E.U. shed crocodile tears as they merchandize agony, despair and woe to advance their political objectives and in the process unload their White Man’s Burden to save the half-child, half-savage starving Africans.

Vincit omnia veritas (“Truth conquers all things”).

The players in the Ethiopian game of thrones

The old saying is true. “Life imitates art far more than art imitates life.”

That maxim is nowhere true than in Ethiopia today.

America and the European Union (EU), together with their Western old guard media presstitutes (I did not say prostitutes) (e.g., N.Y. Times, BBC, Bloomberg, etc.) and self-styled white messianic stooge international human rights organizations (e.g., Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, etc.), washed up U.S. ambassadors to Ethiopia, and other foreign aid panhandlers (e.g., Egypt) are relentlessly and not-so-secretly running a Game of Thrones in Ethiopia.

I suspect many of my Ethiopian readers may not be familiar with the acclaimed medieval fantasy epic of Game of Thrones, which is basically a story about several powerful families playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and determine who sits on the Iron Throne.

In the “Game of Thrones”, rival lords among the ruling families clash violently for the Iron Throne, and as the internecine warfare rages, they all face threats from otherworldly creatures.

One of the battling lords in the story observes, “The common people pray for rain, healthy children, and a summer that never ends. It is no matter to them if the high lords play their game of thrones, so long as they are left in peace. They never are.”

Another lord plaintively asks, “Why is it always the innocents who suffer most, when you high lords play your game of thrones?”

Today, the U.S.-E.U. orchestrated and choreographed game of thrones in Ethiopia is in full swing behind the scenes as ordinary Ethiopians pray for rain, healthy children and peace.

In 1991, the U.S. was the Kingmaker in Ethiopia. Then Assistant Secretary of State Herman Cohen gave the TPLF the key to capture Addis Ababa, described as “Cohen’s Coup”.

For 27 years, the U.S and E.U. supported the TPLF as it massacred, maimed, tortured and jailed en masse innocent Ethiopians, without batting an eye. The U.S. and E.U. gave the TPLF billions in aid.

In the last few months, the U.S. and E.U. have been threatening and actually cutting off aid because Ethiopia will not submit to their commands and orders.

For 27 years, the U.S. and E.U. built a Paper Mache Throne for the TPLF by providing massive military and other aid. In return, the TPLF built for them a fragmented ethnic apartheid kingdom called “Kilil-istans”.

On November 3, 2020, the TPLF, a terrorist group registered in the Global Terrorism Database , attacked the Ethiopian federal government’s Northern Command in Tigray Region.

The reason the TPLF selected November 3 American presidential election day is obvious.

Between April 2018 and November 2021, the TPLF schemed to return to power. During this period, the TPLF built bunkers, accumulated weapons and trained tens of thousands of soldiers.

The delusional strategy, as a top TPLF leader explained, was to conduct a blitzkrieg attack on the Northern Command, swiftly capture major cities in the country and seize power while the world is watching what the delusional Donald Trump said was an election to be stolen on that date.

I wager to say the TPLF implemented their attack strategy with a nod and a wink from the U.S., the E.U. and Egypt.

But the much-vaunted TPLF army, police and militia (estimated at 250,000) were defeated in two weeks by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) (estimated at 140,000).

As it turned out, there was no need for U.S. plausible deniability. (Whenever a U.S.-sponsored coup fails, the fallback position is “plausible deniability.” That simply means U.S. officials will deny knowledge or responsibility for the unsuccessful coup because of a lack or absence of evidence that can confirm their participation.)

The black lions of the ENDF demolished the TPLF paper tiger and their Paper Mâché Throne!

Suffice it to say, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight that determines the outcome but the size of the fight in the dog.”

Long Live the ENDF!

On the heels of total destruction, the TPLF moved the battle space to cyberspace.

The TPLF deployed the billions of dollars it stole from Ethiopia over the past 27 years to hire lobbyists and public relations firms to pressure Ethiopia to negotiate with it so that it can eventually recapture the Ethiopian Iron Throne.

As they say, “Money talks and bull s**t walks.”

TPLF money is talking loud to American Senators, Representatives, so-called international human rights organizations, think tanks, E.U. members and others to create a storm in Ethiopia.

The Forces of Darkness assembled by the remnants of the TPLF today unleash tornadic storms of lies, damned lies and disinformation on Ethiopia.

They think Ethiopia could never weather the storm of U.S. and E.U. pressure.

But today Ethiopia remains a safe place from the gathering “storm and a shadow from the heat”.

The U.S-E.U. Game of Thrones in Ethiopia today is no fantasy

President Joe Biden has been calling African leaders to “talk about the situation in Tigray”.

On February 25, 2021, Biden and Kenyatta discussed the “deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access.”

A day later, on February 26, 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris called President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chairman of the African Union and “emphasized the serious concern of the United States about reports of significant human rights violations and a deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.”

On February 27, 2021, Secretary Antony Blinken with characteristic hubris and arrogance commanded:

The immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces and Amhara regional forces from Tigray are essential first steps. They should be accompanied by unilateral declarations of cessation of hostilities by all parties to the conflict and a commitment to permit unhindered delivery of assistance to those in Tigray.

On March 2, 2021, Blinken barked out additional orders to Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed. Blinken

pressed for the immediate end to hostilities and the withdrawal of outside forces from Tigray, including Amhara regional security forces and Eritrean troops” and ordered “the Government of Ethiopia to work with the international community to facilitate independent, international, and credible investigations into reported human rights abuses and violations and to hold those responsible accountable.

Blinken further instructed the U.S. will mediate the “conflict” in Ethiopia.

Blinken should wake up and smell the coffee.

The days of American hubris have ended with the rise of Trumpism.

Even the “s**hole countries” of Africa will not take s**t from America!

Who the hell does Blinken think he is to bark out orders to Ethiopia?

Does he not know that Ethiopia was a country long before 1787?

Does Blinken think Ethiopia is an American colony to bark out such orders?

Is Ethiopia an American protectorate? An American settlement? Territory?

Is Ethiopia under American occupation?

Perhaps America’s banana republic?

Blinken barks out orders to Ethiopia because he believes Ethiopia is just another “s**hole country” in Africa.

Blinken thinks he can run Ethiopia by remote control from Washington, D.C.!

Life is full of ironies.

On November 4, 2020, the day after the TPLF attack, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the U.S. position clear:

The United States is deeply concerned by reports that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front carried out attacks on Ethiopian National Defense Force bases in Ethiopia’s Tigray region on November 3… The United States stands with the people of Ethiopia and will work with all who are committed to peace, prosperity, democracy, and the rule of law.

Pompeo was demonstrably principled and unequivocal. No U.S. support for terrorists! No negotiations with terrorists!

On November 15, 2020, Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy tweeted, “The United States strongly condemns the TPLF’s unjustifiable attacks against Eritrea on November 14 and its efforts to internationalize the conflict in Tigray.”

Today, Biden’s crew is trying to screw Ethiopia!

I am not quite sure where Blinken and his Puppet Mistress Susan Rice are going with the imperial commands about what Ethiopia should and should not do in its own land.

It is said Biden will appoint a Special Envoy for Horn of Africa to “bring more diplomatic firepower to the brewing crisis in Ethiopia.”

Bring firepower on Ethiopia to deal with the brewing “humanitarian crisis” in Tigray?

Or is it bring firepower on Ethiopia to restore the TPLF on the Ethiopian Iron Throne?

Is the bombastic talk a thinly veiled threat of military intervention to defend the TPLF?

The fact of the matter is that the “greatest military on Earth” has not been able to defeat a ragtag group of terrorists running around Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia or the Sahel.

In February 2020, the U.S. and the barbaric Taliban signed an agreement that called for peace talks between the two Afghan sides. That is after two decades and trillions of U.S. tax dollars.

Blinken and Rice should wake up and come to terms with the new global reality. The post-Trump global realty.

The world where America can impose military conquest and occupation is dead and gone.

If they think they can impose Pax Americana on Ethiopia in the guise of “humanitarian intervention”, they are sorely mistaken.

Pax Americana did not work in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia or Vietnam.

It will not work in Ethiopia!

Of course, all of the saber-rattling and song and dance orchestrated and choreographed by the Princess of Darkness herself, Susan Rice!

Rice thinks she can scare and intimidate the Ethiopian Government as she has done so for decades all over Africa. She will be surprised!

Truth be told, Blinken does not give a rat’s ass about Ethiopia or people dying of starvation in Tigray.

Just like Susan Rice did not give a rat’s ass about the Rwandan Genocide!

In all of his decades-long career in the U.S. foreign policy establishment, Blinken has never said a word about human rights violations or starvation in Ethiopia.

Now, Blinken is blabbing because Princess Susan has dubbed him, “White Knight in Shining Armor Savior of the People of Tigray.”

Don’t be fooled!

Rice is playing a GAME OF MASS DISTRACTION to conceal her elaborate game within a game: The game for the Ethiopian Iron Throne.

The dark plan of the Princess of Darkness is to do to Ethiopia in 2021 what she did to Eritrea in 2009.

When Susan Rice became U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. on January 26, 2009, she had Eritrea in her crosshairs.

On December 23, 2009, Rice engineered the United Nations Security Council into adopting Resolution 1907 imposing an arms embargo on Eritrea and other sanctions accusing the Eritrean government of aiding Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Resolution 1907 was a hit job on President Isaias by Susan Rice on behalf of her “friend” Meles Zenawi!

Resolution 1907 was Susan Rice’s payback to President Isaias Afeworki for not bowing down to her when she “mediated” the Ethio-Eritrean war of the late 1990s.

At the time Susan Rice said, “the council acted ‘not hastily, not aggressively,’ but with the aim of seeking constructive dialogue with the Eritrean government. She said members of the Security Council have repeatedly urged Eritrea ‘not to continue actions which destabilize Somalia’ and to ‘resolve peacefully’ the border skirmish with Djibouti.” (Italics added.)

Today, Susan Rice is working behind the scenes to do exactly the same to Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed.

That will be Susan Rice’s hit job for the TPLF!

Blinken, in his February 27, 2021 statement made it crystal clear that is exactly what he is going to do:

We ask international partners, especially the African Union and regional partners, to work with us to address the crisis in Tigray, including through action at the UN and other relevant bodies.

On March 2, 2021, Blinken “urged Kenyan leadership in working with the United States on the UN Security Council and in other venues to address the crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, particularly in light of recent reports of atrocities and a worsening humanitarian situation.

Bingo!

There you have it from the horse’s mouth!

That is also exactly why President Biden called Kenyan President Kenyatta on February 25, 2021 and Vice President Kamala Harris called President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chairman of the African Union Chairmanship on February 26, 2021.

The Biden Boys and Girls are setting up the stage to take dramatic action (U.N. sanctions, AU censure, etc.) against the U.S.

This prophesy shall soon come to pass!

If Biden’s claim of a “deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access” is true, why didn’t he pick up the phone and have a man-to-man talk with Prime Minister Abiy?

By not calling PM Abiy, is Biden trying to snub him, show him disrespect?

Could it be that Biden has total and utter contempt for Ethiopian sovereignty?

After all, Ethiopia is said to be America’s best ally in Africa in the global war against terrorism.

Why did Biden go around to talk to the other African leaders?

The answer is simple. The Biden Administration, guided by TPLF-darling Susan Rice, is setting up the stage to do a number on Ethiopia.

The Biden Administration’s strategy is to squeeze, isolate and ostracize Ethiopia just like Rice managed to do against Eritrea.

Consider this: On February 19, 2021, the Biden Administration said the U.S. will “de-link Ethiopian aid pause from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam policy” of Trump.

The Biden Administration immediately turned around and said, it will re-link it to the “humanitarian situation in Tigray.”

In other words, it will re-link it to negotiations with the TPLF.

In other words, no TPLF in power, no peace in Ethiopia!

Need I say more now?

The saga of the Princess of Darkness and her conspiracy to restore the TPLF to the Ethiopia Iron Throne shall continue in Part II…

REMEMBER, REMEMBER ADWA: ETHIOPIANS UNITED CAN NEVER BE DEFEATED!!!

Litigation continues…