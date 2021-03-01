Susan Rice has inducted Samantha Power to be the frontline defender of accused insurrectionists in Ethiopia in yet another evil scheme to undermine the Ethiopian Government.

At an interagency teleconference in late April, Susan Rice, a rising star on the NSC who worked under Richard Clarke, stunned a few of the officials present when she asked, "If we use the word 'genocide' and are seen as doing nothing, what will be the effect on the November [congressional] election?" Lieutenant Colonel Tony Marley remembers the incredulity of his colleagues at the State Department. 'We could believe that people would wonder that,' he says, 'but not that they would actually voice it.' Rice does not recall the incident but concedes, 'If I said it, it was completely inappropriate, as well as irrelevant.' Samantha Power, The Atlantic, September 2001 Issue.

Samantha Power unleashed by Susan Rice to defend accused insurrectionists on trial in Ethiopia as “opposition leaders”

In “Julius Caesar”, Shakespeare’s Mark Antony, the loyal friend of Caesar thunders: “… And Caesar’s spirit, ranging for revenge, / With Ate by his side come hot from hell, / Shall in these confines with a monarch’s voice/ Cry ‘Havoc,’ and let slip the dogs of war/

So, Susan Rice, Meles Zenawi’s (late capo di tutti capi [boss of all bosses] of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front crime family]) loyal friend carrying Meles’ spirit and ranging for revenge squawked “Havoc!” and let loose Samantha Power, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be USAID boss, on the Government of Ethiopia threatening, “change course” or else.

How ironic!

In 2001, Power accused Rice of being a Rwanda genocide denier. Power reported, “Rice does not recall the incident [denying the Rwandan Genocide] but concedes, ‘If I said it, it was completely inappropriate, as well as irrelevant.”

Calling the 1994 ethnic-based massacre of hundreds of thousands a genocide for Rice was irrelevant.

Just like Stalin who said, “A single death is a tragedy, a million deaths a statistics.”

Over 800 thousand people died in less than three months in the Rwandan Genocide.

Today, Rice and her crew talk about “target violence” in Northern Ethiopia.

Power worked for Susan Rice as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights on the National Security Council until February 2013.

So did Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, as deputy national security adviser to the National Security Council until 2015, when he became assistant secretary of state.

Susan Rice and Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, today work closely on migration and immigration. It is all a family affair.

Today, Susan Rice is peddling genocide disinformation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and is puppet mastering Blinken, Sullivan and Power to spread her gospel of lies.

On November 18, 2020, at 8:15 PM Blinken tweeted: “Deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, reports of targeted ethnic violence, and the risk to regional peace and security. The TPLF and Ethiopian authorities should take urgent steps to end the conflict, enable humanitarian access, and protect civilians.”

On November 18, 2020, at 8:40 PM, exactly 35 minutes later, Rice retweeted Blinken’s tweet.

It is obvious Rice got Blinken to do her dirty work.

What is “targeted violence” but genocide by a softer and gentler name?

The UN Treaty on Genocide (1951) classifies as genocide all acts of violence targeting national, ethnical, racial, or religious groups with the purpose of destruction.

In their tweet, Rice and Blinken are actually accusing the Ethiopian Government of committing genocide in Tigray.

What a low-down dirty shame!

On February 18, 2020, Samantha Power tweeted:

“Day 23 of a hunger strike for detained Oromo opposition leaders, including Bekele Gerba. Their treatment by the Ethiopian government is exacerbating a serious crisis, especially as their health deteriorates. Critical for govt to change course before it is too late. #Ethiopia”.

Power sugarcoats accused insurrectionists on trial in Ethiopia as “opposition leaders”.

Following Power’s reasoning, we can also call Joseph Randall Biggs and Enrique Tarrio, leaders of the white extremist group Proud Boys and their 250 followers charged in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack “opposition leaders”.

Power should heed the old maxim, “Charity begins at home.”

Power should fight for the rights of the Proud Boys of America before fighting for the Proud Boys of Ethiopia and trash the Ethiopian judicial process.

Using Powers’ own words, the U.S. government should “change course before it is too late” and release the Proud Boys terrorists.

That is before it is too late to prevent new terrorist attacks by the Proud Boys.

On February 25, 2021, Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman warned “militia groups involved in the January 6 insurrection want to ‘blow up the Capitol’ and ‘kill as many members as possible’ when President Joe Biden addresses Congress in the foreseeable future.”

By Power’s prescription, the U.S. Government better make a deal with extremist militia “before it is too late”.

Bekele Gerba and Jawar Mohammad are Ethiopia’s Proud Boys.

In 2013, Jawar said on video:

I started talking a lot about Islam after I met a friend from Gondar. Where I come from, 99 percent of the people are Muslims. No one (Christian) dare open his mouth. We will cut his head off with a machete.

Decapitate Christians just because they opened their mouths!

Just like the terrorist Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) known for cutting off heads.

Just like Al Qaeda terrorist group famous for cutting off heads.

In 2019, Jawar said:

Change has come to Ethiopia. Our objective and strategy are very clear. From day one, we fought for three things. First, we fought against cultural repression. We fought against our identity being marginalized, criminalized, and securitized. Second, we fought against resource exploitation in Oromia. Third, we fought for the right of self-rule, our own government, our representatives and our rulers. Our objective is clear. We do not want to hide it from you. As Oromos, we want to be respected… be owners of the resources… Elect and remove our leaders…

That is exactly what American White Nationalists say in their Manifesto.

We are marginalized because of our white identity. We are fighting against multicultural oppression imposed upon us by evil international elites. The white race has lost its historical homelands and is on the road to biological extinction. White people must unify and restore their culture and end diversity and multiculturalism. We must reverse reverse non-white immigration before we become a minority in America. We must have self-determination so we can create a separate racially and ethnically homogeneous homelands with our own white leaders and government.

Just like the white nationalist leaders in America who insist white identity should be the organizing social and political principle, Jawar Mohammad, Bekele Gerba & Co., also believe Oromo identity should be the organizing social and political principle in Oromia.

Just like the American white nationalists, Bekele Gerba promote white supremacy, separatism and exclusion on non-whites, Jawar Mohammad and their Oromo ethnonationalist followers also advocate Oromo ethnic supremacy, promote ethnic cleansing and vociferously advocate exclusion of other ethnic group members from living and working in Oromia region.

Just like the white nationalists in America, the Oromo ethnonationalists seek to stoke populist anger and frustration to channel unemployed Oromo youth particularly into their movement.

Just like the white nationalists in America, the Oromo ethnonationalists deceptively talk about how much they love members of their ethnic group and the importance of maintaining ethnic purity and separatism.

Just like the white nationalists in America scapegoat Jews as the enemy, the Oromo ethnonationalists scapegoat the Amhara for their perceived cultural and political grievances and injuries.

Just like the white nationalists in America use hateful and incendiary rhetoric to promote the politics of polarization in the hope of accelerating what they believe will be the inevitable collapse and disintegration of America, the Oromo ethnonationalists use similar rhetoric to hasten the inevitable collapse and disintegration of Ethiopia.

Just like the American white nationalists that oppose multiculturalism in America, Bekele Gerba, Jawar Mohammad & Co. oppose ethnic diversity and intermarriage in Oromia.

On International Women’s Day (March 8, 2020) Bekele Gerba’s Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) party in collaboration with the Oromo Media Network (OMN) owned by Jawar Mohammad organized an event to commemorate the Oromo women who sacrificed during the Oromo struggle.

At that event, a woman was allowed to rant and rave and disgorge ethnic venom for 15 minutes.

At one point she said, “Oromo should not marry with the Neftegna and Habesha (members of the Amhara ethnic group). Those who are married also must divorce and marry from the Oromo ethnic group.”

When asked to comment on the woman’s outrageous hate talk, Bekele Gerba brushed it off: “It is her right. She has the right to express her feelings. We should not limit her freedom of expression.”

Incitement of ethnic hatred and forcefully separating ordinary families on the basis of ethnicity is freedom of speech for Bekele Gerba!

The fact of the matter is the Nazis did exactly that in the 1935 Nuremberg Race Laws which prohibited Jews and non-Aryans from marrying or having sexual relations with persons of “German or related blood.”

Will Jawar and Bekele enact Ethnic Laws if they come to power?

Bekele Gerba himself has urged, “Oromos should develop Afan Oromo language, not buy from a non-Oromo businessmen who do not speak the Oromo language so that they would go bankrupt and leave the region.”

A United Nations Commission of Experts in its final report described ethnic cleansing as “… a purposeful policy designed by one ethnic or religious group to remove by violent and terror-inspiring means the civilian population of another ethnic or religious group from certain geographic areas.”

That is what Bekele Gerba & Co. are advocating today!

These are the “opposition leaders” for whom Samantha Power expresses moral outrage.

I also find it supremely ironic that neither Power nor Rice ever demanded the release of Birtukan Midekssa, the first ever woman political party leader in Ethiopia, when she was jailed without due process of law on bogus charges that she “denied receiving a pardon” from an earlier kangaroo court conviction.

Samantha Power’s contempt and disregard for the Ethiopian Government and Judicial Process

Power warns in her tweet, it is “critical for the Ethiopian Government to change course before it is too late”.

Too late for what?

Change what course?

Too late before the U.S. cuts off aid?

Too late before the U.S. imposes sanctions on Ethiopia?

It is obvious Power’s phrase “change course before it is too late” is coded language intended to intimidate the Ethiopian Government.

It is interesting to note that Samantha Power, neither as the U.S. Ambassador to the UN or as Obama’s chair of the so-called Atrocities Prevention Board, ever uttered a word demanding accountability from the murderous thugs of the Tigray Liberation Front who were killing, maiming, jailing and committing untold atrocities against hundreds of thousands of innocent Ethiopians!

Power is so doggone arrogant and condescending, she is not aware of her complete and utter disregard for Ethiopian judicial institutions and Ethiopian sovereignty!

Power seems to be willfully ignorant or conveniently oblivious of the fact that the case of Bekele Gerba and his accomplices is now a matter of legal adjudication, not executive action.

Article 78(1) of the Ethiopian Constitution provides, “An independent judiciary is established by this Constitution.”

Under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration, the law of the land is upheld.

The 2019 U.S. State Department Country Reports on Human Rights Practices in Ethiopia concluded “under Prime Minister Abiy, there has been an increased focus on the rule of law…”

That remains a fact today. No political or any other kind of interference in the work of the judicial process!

PM Abiy Ahmed does not have the constitutional power, and indeed is constitutionally prohibited, to interfere in anyway in the judicial process.

Samantha Power, by threatening the Ethiopian Government to “change course” and act “before it is too late” is effectively demanding the commission of an extra-constitutional and unconstitutional act by the Prime Minster.

It is outrageous that Samantha Power should have the audacity to politicize the Ethiopian judicial process by demanding interference in the judicial process by the executive branch of the Ethiopian Government.

Behold! A liberal white woman carrying Rudyard Kipling’s “White Man’s Burden” trying to save the “half child, half devil” Ethiopians living in their “s**t hole” country!

Propitietur Deus omnium. (May God save us all.)

The fact that the Ethiopian judicial process is acting independently and impartially is evident in the fact that on January 24, 2021, six of the 10 charges against Bekele Gerba and co-defendants were dismissed by the trial court!

On February 25, 2021, the Ethiopian Federal High Court acquitted a “woman who was one of the main suspects in the June 29/2020 assassination of prominent Oromo artist Hachalu Hundessa”, in which Bekele Gerba & Co. are implicated.

What better evidence is there to show the independence of the Ethiopian judiciary!

No charges were ever dismissed by a court under the regime of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in cases involving crimes against the state and terrorism. That is because the judiciary consisted of TPLF party hacks in judicial robes.

The record in the charges brought against Bekele Gerba and his accomplices must be set straight.

On September 19, 2020, the Ethiopian Attorney General announced: Bekele Gerba and his alleged accomplices were charged with various counts of violating Article 240 of the Ethiopian Penal Code (“Armed Rising or Civil War); Proclamation No. 1176/2012 (violation of the Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism Crimes); violation of the Telecom Fraud Proclamation No. 761/2004 and the Arms Management and Control Proclamation No. 1177/2012.

These are among the most serious crimes that could be charged under Ethiopian law.

As indicated above, on January 24, 2021, six of the 10 charges against the defendants were dismissed by the trial court.

Since late January 2021, Bekele Gerba and some of his co-defendants launched a hunger strike to protest “the government’s suppression and violation of rights of people and their party” and to “demand that the mistreatment and imprisonment of the visitors and relatives who attend their hearings and visit them in prison”, according to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The EHRC confirmed the detainees “on hunger strike are receiving close medical supervision because they have a prior health condition which requires regular medication.” They “are in good health and have suffered no bodily injury.” The EHRC indicated it continues to monitor the health situation of the alleged hunger strikers and the medical care they are receiving.

On February 23, 2021, the Supreme Court of Ethiopia ruled that the prisoners shall receive medical treatment from a private hospital but that the treatment should take place inside the Kaliti prison where they are held.

Manifestly, any issue concerning Bekele Gerba and his co-defendants should be brought to the attention of the court, not the Prime Minister.

Indeed, Power could do just that by hiring a lawyer and filing an amicus curiae brief on behalf of the so-called hunger strikers.

Samantha Power was the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. from 2013-2017.

Article 2.7 of the Charter of the United Nations provides, “Nothing contained in the present Charter shall authorize the United Nations to intervene in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state…”

Samantha Power flagrantly violates Art. 2.7 through willful ignorance or downright ignorance of the foundational principle of the U.N. Charter and international law.

I pity Samantha Power

I truly pity Samantha Power.

I cannot imagine why Power, whose is awaiting a Senate confirmation hearing to be USAID boss, decided to tread in such controversy by spreading lies and disinformation.

I am pretty sure Susan Rice made her do it.

Power is Susan Rice’s patsy.

Just like Blinken and Sullivan, Power is beholden to the Puppet Mistress Susan Rice who pulls the srings hiding in the shadows.

It is all so simple.

Susan Rice says bark at Ethiopia and Blinken, Sullivan and Power jump up and ask, “How loud!?”

Suffice it to say, the dogs will bark loud on Twitter and Facebook and the Ethiopian camel will walk, and walk…

I have a simple message for Samantha Power: First defend OUR Proud Boys in America before you defend THEIR Proud Boys yonder in Ethiopia!

Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, President George Bush told the American people, “We will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbor them.”

Neither should Ethiopians make a distinction between terrorists and those who coddle and cuddle with them.

Fight the Power!

Fight the foreign powers!