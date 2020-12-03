Ethiopian conflict: end of the war, or start of an insurgency?

December 3, 2020

Forces in Tigray say they have shot down an Ethiopian government plane and regained control of some towns. However, as FRANCE 24’s chief foreign editor Robert Parsons explains, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s claims should be treated with a degree of caution.

