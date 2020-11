Ethiopian General, Bacha Debele briefed reporters after Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) fully controlled the Tigray region’s capital, Mekelle.

General Bacha Debele was forced to retire during the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) reign in Ethiopia. He was recently recalled by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to lead the war effort against his former TPLS bosses who retreat to Tigray.