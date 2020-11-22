Oh! Susan-a Rice, Don’t You Cry for the TPLF!!

Author’s Note: I have locked horns with Susan Rice for nearly a decade. As I have demonstrated in my numerous commentaries, I believe Rice to be the paragon of the soulless, cutthroat, ruthless and calculating politician-cum-political appointee in recent American history. She long ago sold her soul to the Tigrean People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). She was the primo TPLF apologist, champion and co-conspirator in untold crimes committed in Ethiopia.

Today, Rice sheds crocodile tears for the “humanitarian crises” in Ethiopia. For well over 27 years, Rice fed the Ethiopian people to the TPLF crocodiles.

When it comes to the TPLF, Rice “sees no evil, hears no evil and speaks no evil” because the dEVIL Meles Zenawi was her best friend for life, almost until death do us part.

Pray tell, what is more evil than Rice’s unqualified endorsement of the 2015 “election” as “democratic” after the TPLF claimed winning 100 percent of the seats in the Ethiopian parliament.

Today, Rice pontificates about preventing a humanitarian disaster created by her own TPLF and cries her eyes out for her TPLF buddies preparing to meet their Maker by special arrangement of the victorious Ethiopian National Defense Force.

Oh! Susan Rice, you laughed your behind off at the Ethiopian people in 2015, but don’t you cry for the TPLF now!

Oh! Susanna, now don’t you cry for me

I come from Alabama with my banjo on my knee

I’m going to Louisiana, my true love for to see.

Oh! Susan-a Rice,

Don’t you cry for the TPLF

Their end is near, my dear

Hear, hear!

Drones overhead striking fear

It is so simple and clear

Don’t shed the TPLF no tear

They can (negotiate to) surrender

Or surely go six feet under!

Just wait till the TPLF is dead and buried

Oh! Susan-a, then you can weep and cry

Oh! Susan-a, then you can cry them a river of tears!

Susan Rice, TPLF’s “Sugar Mommy” is crying out her eyes

Susan Rice, Obama’s National Security Advisor, is tweeting her eyes out as the TPLF counts its last moments in its death knell.

On November 14, Rice tweeted:

On November 18, Rice tweeted:

“Principled leadership on this” and “Please fast”?

Do emogees of index fingers pointing down mean “Word up”?

The Shevil quotes scripture of humanitarian crisis, ethnic violence, peace and security

In the Merchant of Venice, Shakespeare speaking through Antonio, the influential and powerful nobleman of Venice, intoned:

The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.

An evil soul producing holy witness

Is like a villain with a smiling cheek,

A goodly apple rotten at the heart.

O, what a goodly outside falsehood hath!

The influential and powerful Dame Susan Rice speaks of “principles”, “humanitarian crisis”, “peace” and “security” and pleas “please”.

Susan Rice is a Shakespearean villain with a smiling cheek, rotten at the heart and filled with falsehood in the mind.

“Please” or SOS, Susan?

Rice tweeted holy witness when she hectored Assistant Secretary of State Tabor Nagy, “We need principled leadership on this and fast.”

“Fast” as in “the TPLF is getting hammered by the Ethiopian National Defense Force and therefore SOS (Save Our Souls)”?

Nagy had no sympathy for Rice’s TPLF: “The TPLF seeks to internationalize the conflict. The TPLF leadership has admitted responsibility for the November 13 missile launches at airports in Bahir Dar and Gondar, in the Amhara region, and the November 14 attack in Eritrea.”

Nagy was demonstrably principled. No U.S. support for terrorists!

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unequivocally declared, “The United States stands with the people of Ethiopia and will work with all who are committed to peace, prosperity, democracy, and the rule of law.”

Peace, prosperity, democracy, and the rule of law are the four pillars of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Government.

The only principles Susan Rice has ever practiced are hypocrisy, mendacity, duplicity and venality.

Why is Susan “Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil about TPLF” Rice silent on the TPLF war crimes in the Mai Kadra massacres on November 9, 2020?

Where was Rice when her bosom friend Meles Zenawi massacred hundreds of people after the 2005 elections?

Where was Susan Rice when the TPLF tortured political prisoners, decimated opposition parties, jailed and exiled journalists and human-rights activists?

Where was Rice when the TPLF leaders declared they had won parliamentary elections with 99.6 percent of the vote in 2010?

When TPLF leader Zenawi died in 2012, Rice scurried to Addis Ababa to deliver a eulogy, or more accurately a beatification and canonization rolled into one.

She described Zenawi as “an uncommon leader, a rare visionary, and a true friend to me and many.” She said he “was disarmingly regular, unpretentious, and direct. He was selfless, tireless and totally dedicated to his work and family.” She said, Zenawi was “uncommonly wise,” “brilliant” and “selfless.” Rice even reminisced about her close familial ties and deep friendship with Zenawi. She concluded, “I suspect we all feel it deeply unfair, to lose such a talented and vital leader so soon, when he still had so much more to give.”

The fact is Meles Zenawi was a ruthless thug who murdered as he smiled and smiled as he murdered, to borrow a line from Shakespeare.

By the same token, Susan Rice is a villain who laughs as she murders democracy and murders democracy as she laughs!

The S.O.B. Meles Zenawi and his TPLF gangsters have been a scourge, a plague on Ethiopia for decades.

But damn it! For Rice, they were her S.O.Bs.

Of course, Rice never met an African dictator she did not like.

Rice has shielded and coddled many African dictators and criminals against humanity from accountability as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs:

As the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo escalated in 2012 and as two U.N. reports provided extensive evidence of official Rwandan and Ugandan support for the M23 rebel group, Rice’s delegation blocked any mention of the conflict’s most important state actors in a Security Council statement. And in June, the U.S. attempted to delay the release of a UN Group of Experts report alleging ties between Rwanda and M23.

While we are talking about Rwanda, in April 1994, Rice was fretting about the political consequences of calling the Rwandan tragedy a “genocide” or something else as hundreds of thousands faced extermination.

In a monument to utter moral depravity and conscience-bending callous indifference, Rice casually inquired of her colleagues, “If we use the word ‘genocide’ and are seen as doing nothing, what will be the effect on the November [congressional] election?” This was confirmed by Samantha Power who became U.S. Ambassador to the UN in the Obama administration.

Rice cared more about U.S. congressional elections than the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Rwandans.

Trump would have written them off as roadkill in a “shithole” African country. Rice proved it in deed, in action!

Rice later shed crocodile tears for the genocide victims and President Bill Clinton went to Rwanda and apologized.

Susan Rice and the Ethiopian- Eritrean War of 1998

I accuse Susan Rice as Meles Zenawi’s co-conspirator in the carnage that occurred in the 1998 Ethiopian-Eritrean border war in which an estimated 80 thousand plus people on both sides died.

Peter Rosenblum, the respected human rights lawyer and professor at Columbia Law School in 2002 wrote:

The United States dispatched Rice and Smith to the region soon after fighting began. [Mediation] talks broke down quickly. What is publicly known is that Rice announced the terms of a plan agreed to by Ethiopia, suggesting that Eritrea would have to accept it before Isaias had given his approval. He responded angrily, rejecting the plan and heaping abuse on Rice. Soon afterward, Ethiopia bombed the capital of Eritrea, and Eritrea dropped cluster bombs on Ethiopia. Isaias later accused the United States of complicity in the bombing of his capital. (Italics added.)

If Susan Rice had not tried to force an agreement she concocted with Zenawi upon President Isaias Afwerki and treated him with condescension and disrespect, it is very likely he may have taken the extra mile and exhausted all avenues of peace before resorting to war.

Rice became Zenawi’s enabler, consigliere, champion, spokesperson and indeed diplomat in that war.

Rice was supposed to “mediate” fairly in the dispute, not as server of ultimatums.

But she proved to be but nothing more than Zenawi’s henchwoman trying to do a number on President Isaias. No wonder he felt insulted and threw her out on her tail outraged.

Here is the hard truth!

But for Susan Rice’s incompetence and undying loyalty to the TPLF (and not U.S. regional interests or peace and stability in the Horn), the Ethiopian-Eritrean border dispute could have been resolved amicably through negotiations.

In fact, it ended through binding arbitration in 2002.

In 2018, after 20 years of tears and no war, no peace, through the goodwill and good faith of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afeworki, Ethiopia and Eritrea finally made peace.

As written in the Book of Isaiah, Ethiopia and Eritrea agreed to “they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.”

In the happiest and proudest moment in my life, I was present and a witness when PM Abi and President Isaias opened the border between the two countries at Zalambessa and Bure.

How I wanted to sing, “Oh! When the saints come marching in”.

But for Susan Rice’s calamitous and criminal blunder, the Ethio-Eritrean War could have been peacefully resolved and untold needless deaths and destruction could have been prevented.

Yes! Susan Rice has the blood of 80 thousand Ethiopian and Eritreans on her hands!

Pulitzer Prize winner Bret Stephens best described Susan Rice: “She has been a sycophant to despots. She has been inept in her diplomacy. She has played politics with human rights and played realpolitik with the truth.”

As Susan Rice bleats out her tweets now, that is exactly what she is trying to do: Protect her murderous TPLF gangsters while gambling away the lives of Ethiopians.

They say the apple does not fall from the tree. Unless of course the apple tree is rotten.

John David Rice-Cameron, Susan E. Rice’s son is a flaming supporter of Donald Trump.

Yes, the same Donald Trump who described Africa as a continent of “shithole countries” and the American people fired on November 3, 2020.

How sad to see the sweet apple fritter fall from the frying pan straight into the fire!

Tough love is what the TPLF is getting now, Susan!

In October 2019, Rice, hawking her book “Tough Love” on a talk show indignantly protested , “For the first time I can remember, our democracy is under assault. Our country is in effect under attack. That attack is coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue….

In June 2019, Susan Rice told a reporter, “They [Trump and his people] don’t care. They don’t seem to care about the integrity of our elections, the integrity of our democracy and what makes us Americans…”

Guess what, Susan Rice! I got news for you!

For the first time I can remember, our budding democracy in Ethiopia based on a solid foundation of the principle of rule of law is under assault. Our Ethiopia is under military attack. That attack is directed by YOUR TPLF friends holed up in the Axum Hotel and bunkers in the City of Mekele.

Susan Rice, you do not care about the integrity of Ethiopia, the integrity of Ethiopia’s budding democracy and you certainly do not give a rat’s behind about what makes Ethiopians, Ethiopians. Spare us your crocodile tears!

Never Trump, Never Susan Rice, Stop Susan Rice!

Never Trump!

Now, never Susan Rice

Trump is now history

Let’s make sure Susan Rice is history!

For me, Donald Trump and Susan Rice are peas in a pod when it comes to Africa policy.

Trump hated the “shithole countries” of Africa. He wondered why “Nigerian immigrants do not go back to their huts” instead of invading America.

Rice loves the dictators, criminal and corrupt thugs-cum-African leaders who created a “shithole” Africa and forced millions of Africa’s best and brightest into exile.

Trump declared war on Ethiopia as a proxy for Egypt.

Rice declared war on Ethiopia when she called the TPLF’s claimed 100 percent election victory in 2015 “democratic” and literally laughed like a hyena at the people of Ethiopia as a nation of fools.

Trump called Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi “my favorite dictator”.

For Rice, Meles Zenawi was her favorite dictator.

Trump cut off nearly $300 million in aid because Ethiopia refused the offer he made Ethiopia to sell its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam down the Abay (Nile) River.

Rice now tweets a veiled threat that if the Ethiopian government does not negotiate with her beloved TPLF, they should be prepared for the “Wrath of Susan” when she becomes a top official in the Biden administration.

Will anyone stand up to stop Susan Rice from being Biden’s Secretary of State?

Republican US Senator Tom Cotton (AK) appears to promise a knock-down-drag-out fight if Susan Rice nominated as Secretary of State.

In 2012, when Obama was floating the idea of Rice as Secretary of State, I resolutely opposed her nomination.

I argued that if a confirmation hearing were to be held, “Rice will be exposed for what she really is — a grand obfuscator of the truth, an artful dodger and a masterful artist of political expediency and intrigue.” Under intense scrutiny for her role in the Bengazi affair, Rice withdrew her name from consideration.

I shall steadfastly oppose Susan Rice if she is appointed to any position that will allow her to meddle and mess up Ethiopia or the African continent.

Return of the Axis of Shevil

When Biden takes office, I expect the Axis of Shevil to come back with a vengeance.

Gail Smith, Obama’s US AID Administrator, and Susan Rice’s BFF, will be jockeying for a top spot.

Smith is a special “confidante particularly close to the Tigraean leadership of Ethiopia. In 1982 she coauthored The Hidden Revolution, a highly complementary book about rebel administration in zones occupied by the Tigraean People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the future leaders of Ethiopia.”

Smith was “particularly close to Meles Zenawi, who led the Tigrayan Peoples’ Liberation Front.”

Indeed, it is rumored she is a “darling” of the TPLF in more than one way.

I opposed Smith’s nomination in The Hill during her Senate confirmation hearing.

In March 2016, I held Smith accountable as a “famine denier” in Ethiopia and she had to explain her position to me in a letter.

Wendy Sherman, “Obama’s Chief Negotiator in Iran Nuclear Talks Plans to Depart After Deadline for Deal” will likely slither back to office.

Sherman is another notorious TPLF enabler.

Sherman is so reprehensible the Washington Post blasted her in an editorial:

Wendy Sherman, declared during a visit to Addis Ababa on April 16 that ‘Ethiopia is a democracy that is moving forward in an election that we expect to be free, fair and credible….’ Ms. Sherman’s lavish praise was particularly unjustified given Ethiopia’s record on press freedom…

So, the work is cut out for all Ethiopians who have the guts to stand up for Ethiopia in America!

The battle against the TPLF in Ethiopia will continue.

So will the battle against TPLF henchmen and henchwomen, lackeys, stooges and sycophants in America!

Y’all! Saddle up and giddy up to meet the Axis of Shevil on The Hill!

Love song for Humpty Dumpty TPLF

Susan Rice: We know you are chillin’ out with Tedros Adhanom, TPLF junta leader-cum-W.H.O. Director General recently accused by the Ethiopian government of aiding and abetting the TPLF terrorists.

We know you are hangin’ out with TPLF Underboss Berhane Gebrechristos, longest serving TPLF diplomat.

I understand you gotta do something for old time’s sake. You know, like the good old golden times when gold literally flowed like molten lead.

I get it.

A woman gotta do what she gotta do for her TPLF men!

But dig this Sister: It is GAME OVER for the TPLF!

YOUR TPLF is getting “Tough Love” today at the hands of our victorious Ethiopian National Defense Force.

So, deal with it.

But don’t you cry no more!

Remember!

Humpty Dumpty TPLF sat on a crumbling wall, (“kilil”)

Humpty Dumpty TPLF had a great fall (when it attacked the Northern Command)

All Queen Susan’s horses and all the TPLF king’s men

Won’t be able to put Humpty Dumpty TPLF together again.

GAME OVER, TPLF!

A luta continua; vitória é certa. (“The struggle continues; victory is certain”.)