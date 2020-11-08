Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed statement on recent events in the Tigray Region

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed explains how his government goes to war with the leaders of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which is currently administrating Tigray Region of Ethiopia.

“The key pillar of the reformist agenda of my new administration was upholding the rule of law, however a key challenge we faced in this regard from the early days was the organized and highly networked obstruction of justice that was being orchestrated by those who played a leading role in the systemic abuse of human rights.” PM Abiy Ahmed