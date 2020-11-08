24 rebels killed in military operation in central Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) — A military operation in Ethiopia’s central Oromia regional state has left 24 militants dead, an Ethiopian official said on Saturday.

Ararsa Merdasa, Commissioner of Oromia Police Commission, said 24 Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels were killed in a joint federal-regional security forces operation, reported state media outlet Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

“The 24 deceased OLA rebels were believed to have participated in a recent massacre in Guliso zone, Western Wollega zone of Oromia regional state,” he was quoted as saying.

Merdasa further said another 49 OLA rebels were captured during the military operation.

On Sunday, an armed attack in Guliso zone, Western Wollega zone of Oromia regional state, left at least 32 civilians dead.

Federal authorities blamed the Oromo Liberation Army of carrying out the attacks. The OLA is a breakaway faction of an ex-rebel group Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

The OLF was designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian parliament in 2011. It was removed from the terror list in July 2018 to help facilitate negotiations and foster reconciliation.