Chairperson of AU commission condemns deadly armed attack on civilians in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) — The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday “strongly condemned” the killing of innocent civilians following inter-communal violence in Ethiopia.

An armed attack in Ethiopia’s Oromia regional state has left at least 32 people dead on Sunday, Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Monday.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a federal rights group established by the Ethiopian parliament, in a statement sent to Xinhua on late Monday said that “the assailants targeted ethnic Amharas (second largest ethnic group in Ethiopia) residing in the three kebeles (vicinities). They were dragged from their homes and taken to a school, where they were killed.”

“The Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the wounded. He calls on national authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are found and held accountable,” an AU statement issued on Thursday read.

Noting the rise in inter-communal violence, chairperson of the 55-member pan African bloc also called on “all stakeholders to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and work towards de-escalating tensions in the country.”

He further encouraged political actors to engage in an inclusive national dialogue and build a national consensus around key issues and stressed that failure to do so can have grave impacts not only in the country but the region as a whole.

Mahamat also reaffirmed the AU stands ready to assist Ethiopia in its efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.