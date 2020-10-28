I Support Biden-Harris Because I Don’t Want America to be AmeriKKKa!

“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there “is” such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., April 4. 1967.

There is a fierce urgency of now to vote out Donald Trump on November 3, 2020!

Get out the vote for Biden-Harris and vote out Trump-Pence on November 3, 2020

Today is exactly 7 days before D-Day. DUMP TRUMP DAY!

On November 13, 2016, I wrote a prophetic commentary entitled, “Darkness at Noon in AmeriKKKa?”.

It was my warning Donald Trump in the following four years will prove to be America’s Chief of Grief and not Commander-in-Chief.

I presaged Trump will march his campaign into the presidency and pursue a neo-fascist agenda.

I presaged Trump will continue to propagate paranoia, lies, conspiracy theories, disinformation and misinformation.

I argued against myself, hoping against hope. “No, I do not believe it will be darkness at noon on January 20, 2017 at 12 p.m. On January 20, 2017 at 12 p.m., America will remain a shining city upon a hill despite a Trump penumbra.”

Well, Trump has been a total eclipse on the American Sun for the past four years.

Trump in four years has transformed the City Upon the Hill into a Hamburger Hill of culture wars, white supremacy, social strife and needless deaths from a pandemic.

In August 2016, I wrote a commentary on “Donald Trump the Sacrificer-in-Chief.”

I argued Trump has sacrificed American hope, faith and charity on blaring bumper stickers of hate, bigotry and sectarianism.

Over the past four years, Trump has sacrificed reason, decency, morality and abiding American principles and values on the altar of bigotry, xenophobia and misogyny.

Trump has transformed the American Dream into the American Nightmare.

Enough of Trump’s lies, corruption, wickedness, degeneracy, depravity and meanness: It is high time to save America’s soul!

November 3, 2020 will go down as America’s quintessential defining moment since WW II.

On November 3, 2020, decent, sensible, fair, principled and freedom-loving Americans will define the moment by throwing out Trump-Pence into the trash heap of history or leap into the abyss of the politics of degeneracy, depravity and irreversible decline.

Joe Biden says, “this campaign isn’t just about winning votes. It’s about winning the heart and, yes, the soul of America.”

I wholeheartedly agree!

The soul of America has been hijacked by a lying con man for the past four years.

The price paid in lost souls is incalculable.

Over 226 thousand souls perished in America because Trump lied and deliberately misinformed Americans about the seriousness of the Covid pandemic and completely mismanaged the crisis.

Today, over 12.5 million souls in America are unemployed.

Today, 83 million souls in America have either no health insurance or the insurance they have is woefully inadequate.

The moment is upon all good American men and women to come to the rescue of America’s soul.

Why I am supporting Biden-Harris and you should too

I voted early for Biden-Harris because it was eternity for me to wait until November 3, 2020.

The contrasting positions of Biden and Trump on specific issues are readily available.

But there are some issues that are near and dear to my heart which have compelled me to vote Biden-Harris.

Biden has taken a firm position on the issues and pledged to:

Fully support the Affordable Health Care Act giving millions of Americans a lifeline and allow consumers to import prescription drugs putting an end to Big Pharma rip offs.

Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 and hour giving youth entering the labor market and others with limited education and means a fighting chance at economic survival.

Prevent cuts to Social Security and extend more support for our oldest Americans because they are among the most vulnerable segment of our population.

Fight climate change by eliminating carbon emissions from the electric sector by 2035, impose stricter gas mileage standards, and fund investments to weatherize millions of homes and commercial buildings and upgrade the nation’s transportation system. Biden has pledged to convene a global climate summit to persuade leaders to set more ambitious and enforceable targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Overhaul the immigration laws, stop Trump’s nonsense border wall and provide means for immigrants to adjust their residency status with the ultimate possibility of citizenship for those who are law abiding.

Invest $640 billion over 10 years to ensure every American has access to housing that is affordable, stable, safe and healthy and energy efficient.

Spend an additional $300 million a year on community policing initiatives and condition federal funding of law enforcement on structural reforms in police departments.

Decriminalize substance abuse and deal with drug addiction as a public health issue requiring treatment and rehabilitation.

End the federal use of private prisons and incentivize states to stop using them along with restoration of voting rights for people convicted of crimes who have paid their debt to society.

Provide free college tuition to students with family incomes below $125,000 thousand and relief to the 46 million college students and graduates suffocating under crushing educational debt. Students with federal undergraduate loans would not have to pay no more than 5% of their discretionary income over $25,000.

Revitalize U.S. relations with Africa and provide appropriate development and humanitarian aid. Trump calls Africa a bunch of “s**thole countries” and has openly advocated war among African countries by urging Egypt to attack the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

D- Day, DUMP TRUMP DAY November 3, 2020

On November 3, 2020, Ethiopian Americans and other recent immigrants from Africa who have become U.S. citizens, like all of their other decent freedom-loving American brothers and sisters, will have an opportunity to decide whether they want to live in America or AmeriKKKa.

There is one and only one way for us to continue living in America and not in AmeriKKKa.

That way is the Way of the Vote.

We must vote early.

We must vote by mail and absentee ballot.

If we are unable to vote early, by mail or absentee ballot, we must come out in full force on Dump Trump Day and kick him out of office at the voting booth.

We must mobilize our friends, neighbors and colleagues to vote out Trump.

This is the time to vote out Trump-Pence and dump them on the trash heap of history.

On November 3, 2020 America shall triumph over AmeriKKKa!