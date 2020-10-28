I Support Biden-Harris Because I Don’t Want America to be AmeriKKKa!

“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there “is” such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., April 4. 1967.
There is a fierce urgency of now to vote out Donald Trump on November 3, 2020!
Get out the vote for Biden-Harris and vote out Trump-Pence on November 3, 2020
Today is exactly 7 days before D-Day. DUMP TRUMP DAY!
On November 13, 2016, I wrote a prophetic commentary entitled, “Darkness at Noon in AmeriKKKa?”.
It was my warning Donald Trump in the following four years will prove to be America’s Chief of Grief and not Commander-in-Chief.
I presaged Trump will march his campaign into the presidency and pursue a neo-fascist agenda.
I presaged Trump will continue to propagate paranoia, lies, conspiracy theories, disinformation and misinformation.
I argued against myself, hoping against hope. “No, I do not believe it will be darkness at noon on January 20, 2017 at 12 p.m. On January 20, 2017 at 12 p.m., America will remain a shining city upon a hill despite a Trump penumbra.”
Well, Trump has been a total eclipse on the American Sun for the past four years.
Trump in four years has transformed the City Upon the Hill into a Hamburger Hill of culture wars, white supremacy, social strife and needless deaths from a pandemic.
In August 2016, I wrote a commentary on “Donald Trump the Sacrificer-in-Chief.”
I argued Trump has sacrificed American hope, faith and charity on blaring bumper stickers of hate, bigotry and sectarianism.
Over the past four years, Trump has sacrificed reason, decency, morality and abiding American principles and values on the altar of bigotry, xenophobia and misogyny.
Trump has transformed the American Dream into the American Nightmare.
Enough of Trump’s lies, corruption, wickedness, degeneracy, depravity and meanness: It is high time to save America’s soul!
November 3, 2020 will go down as America’s quintessential defining moment since WW II.
On November 3, 2020, decent, sensible, fair, principled and freedom-loving Americans will define the moment by throwing out Trump-Pence into the trash heap of history or leap into the abyss of the politics of degeneracy, depravity and irreversible decline.
Joe Biden says, “this campaign isn’t just about winning votes. It’s about winning the heart and, yes, the soul of America.”
I wholeheartedly agree!
The soul of America has been hijacked by a lying con man for the past four years.
The price paid in lost souls is incalculable.
Over 226 thousand souls perished in America because Trump lied and deliberately misinformed Americans about the seriousness of the Covid pandemic and completely mismanaged the crisis.
Today, over 12.5 million souls in America are unemployed.
Today, 83 million souls in America have either no health insurance or the insurance they have is woefully inadequate.
The moment is upon all good American men and women to come to the rescue of America’s soul.
Why I am supporting Biden-Harris and you should too
I voted early for Biden-Harris because it was eternity for me to wait until November 3, 2020.
The contrasting positions of Biden and Trump on specific issues are readily available.
But there are some issues that are near and dear to my heart which have compelled me to vote Biden-Harris.
Biden has taken a firm position on the issues and pledged to:
Fully support the Affordable Health Care Act giving millions of Americans a lifeline and allow consumers to import prescription drugs putting an end to Big Pharma rip offs.
Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 and hour giving youth entering the labor market and others with limited education and means a fighting chance at economic survival.
Prevent cuts to Social Security and extend more support for our oldest Americans because they are among the most vulnerable segment of our population.
Fight climate change by eliminating carbon emissions from the electric sector by 2035, impose stricter gas mileage standards, and fund investments to weatherize millions of homes and commercial buildings and upgrade the nation’s transportation system. Biden has pledged to convene a global climate summit to persuade leaders to set more ambitious and enforceable targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Overhaul the immigration laws, stop Trump’s nonsense border wall and provide means for immigrants to adjust their residency status with the ultimate possibility of citizenship for those who are law abiding.
Invest $640 billion over 10 years to ensure every American has access to housing that is affordable, stable, safe and healthy and energy efficient.
Spend an additional $300 million a year on community policing initiatives and condition federal funding of law enforcement on structural reforms in police departments.
Decriminalize substance abuse and deal with drug addiction as a public health issue requiring treatment and rehabilitation.
End the federal use of private prisons and incentivize states to stop using them along with restoration of voting rights for people convicted of crimes who have paid their debt to society.
Provide free college tuition to students with family incomes below $125,000 thousand and relief to the 46 million college students and graduates suffocating under crushing educational debt. Students with federal undergraduate loans would not have to pay no more than 5% of their discretionary income over $25,000.
Revitalize U.S. relations with Africa and provide appropriate development and humanitarian aid. Trump calls Africa a bunch of “s**thole countries” and has openly advocated war among African countries by urging Egypt to attack the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
D- Day, DUMP TRUMP DAY November 3, 2020
On November 3, 2020, Ethiopian Americans and other recent immigrants from Africa who have become U.S. citizens, like all of their other decent freedom-loving American brothers and sisters, will have an opportunity to decide whether they want to live in America or AmeriKKKa.
There is one and only one way for us to continue living in America and not in AmeriKKKa.
That way is the Way of the Vote.
We must vote early.
We must vote by mail and absentee ballot.
If we are unable to vote early, by mail or absentee ballot, we must come out in full force on Dump Trump Day and kick him out of office at the voting booth.
We must mobilize our friends, neighbors and colleagues to vote out Trump.
This is the time to vote out Trump-Pence and dump them on the trash heap of history.
On November 3, 2020 America shall triumph over AmeriKKKa!
Well, well, well finally it appears our version of deplorables are realizing their folies, meaning their years of madness, insanity; silliness, craziness. We don’t really need you to win this election, but welcome to the Obama-Biden camp. Our people say ምከረው ምከረው እምቢ ሲል መከራ ይምከረው። You took the wrong, long, curvy road, but you’re back at ground-zero.
Any way, I urge everyone of you eligible voters out there to make sure you cast your vote on November 3, 2020, if you have not already. This is a trend setter election like no other before. It is that time when you would confidently say ‘My vote counted and will count’. Let’s go!!!!!
Having said that, I want to hit this home with you again and again. The ballot you are holding in your hand now or on November 3, 2020 is the most powerful political arsenal you possess. You have the power to send a candidate to highest office of the most powerful nation ever and also you have the power to deny the other. For most of you it did not come that easy. Many of you have to walk through the valleys of death inside and outside the old country. After you were given the opportunity to come here you did not disappoint either. You work very hard ad supported yourself with pride. You had to wait for years to get the coveted US citizenship with all its bells and whistles that include your voting right. Guard your ballot with jealousy. Guard your independence with jealousy. Do not let pundits and agenda carrying intellectuals lure you into their traps. Vote for your bottom line. The US economy is not as it used to be. Many of you have lost your bread winning jobs. Some of you who saved your last nickels and dimes to open your own retail business, it all has gone up in flames by savage mobs. Look at both candidates with no presumptions and vote for who is the right person for your bottom line, the one who you think is better to resuscitate the economy back to it glory. Please remember that the news about the economy is not all bad. Walmart, Target and Amazon are booming while Macy’s, JCPenny, Kohl’s and others are shuttering doors after doors. Seated restaurants are either gone or just hanging by their threads but carry outs are booming. So the economy is a tossup depending which way you look at it. For me both candidates will have able advisors to move the economy out of its current uncertainties. Well, if you make the old country as a patsy for your decision, then you may not end up voting for either candidate. Both parties have skeletons in their closets when it comes to the old country. So be tough cookies when it comes to pundits and those who want to harvest your vote. Watch your bottom line here where you live and vote for it. That comes first and foremost.
Meanwhile, this grandpa is still at it pestering you not to forget the three steps in the mitigating protocol in the fight against the current COVID-19 pandemic: Wear face masks, maintain proposed social distancing and wash your hands with soap and water for a mere 20 seconds and when out and about use hand sanitizers. All this shall pass! Insha’Allah!!!!
Yes, go where the wind blows. Biden will win next Tuesday. There is no question about it and that’s a good thing for the USA, for Ethiopia and the world. But if memory serves us right you had also jumped on the Trump wagon before his fortunes turned. That’s in addition to spending 8 plus years without once defending Biden’s partner and friend former president Obama from the racist attacks from the likes of Trump and other extremists. If if anything you took their bid to discredit one of the country’s most competent leaders. It’s important for our “public intellectuals” to understand that credibility matters and to acknowledge past errors in order to gain our confidence in the future. So please forgive us if we take your pronouncements with a big grain of salt as it is predictable that it would not take you long to flip again if the wind blows the other way. So it is appropriate again to reflect on your past words in order to anticipate the coming years. Most importantly you have failed us here in the Diaspora in relations to the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund. Instead of this type of disingenuous መቀባጠር you should have focused in bringing our community together around EDTF, which you have failed PM Abiy and the rest of us in spectacularly, dramatic and eye-catching way just as your former hero Trump (see your comments below) has failed. As the young man Bruck Kebede (an MBA/MPA Candidate at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government) reminded us a few month ago in his well articulated article “Why I have not contributed to the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund” that two years have now passed since the Prime Minister’s Abiy Ahmed impassioned plea. So far, close to 26,000 donors have given an amounting to only 1 percent of the Prime Minister’s projection. This is meager fundraising. It may be tempting to blame the diaspora community, but it is time for the Prime Minister to properly evaluate the EDTF’s performance, starting with his selection of the Advisory Council. The Prime Minister should not have appointed divisive, controversial figures to the Advisory Council—particularly as chairman. Yes, I am talking about Alemayehu G. Mariam (Al Mariam), professor of political science at California State University San Bernardino. I am one of millions in the Ethiopian diaspora who have not yet contributed to the EDTF. I decided not to contribute the moment I noticed Al Mariam’s name listed as the Chairman of the Advisory Council. The success of a fundraising team begins with its leadership. Fundraising leaders should inspire, mobilize, and bring people together. I realize bringing the Ethiopian diaspora community together is a challenging task. We are divided across ethnic and political lines, which presents a steep challenge even for a unifying figure. Al Mariam, however, has earned a reputation as a divisive, controversial contrarian.” In fact most of your past outbursts indicate contradictions, hypocrisy and often just pure fantasy to be generous. Here are some of the infamous quotes for your entertainment:
“Kudos to Trump’s First Year Human Rights Record in Africa” — Alemayehu G. Mariam, 29 Dec 2017 (Clapping with one hand?)
“Trump is the grand master of the art of demonization, dehumanization, polarization, vulgarization, personalization, marginalization, infantilization, fictionalization, trivialization, dramatization and demoralization.” — Alemayehu G. Mariam, 12 Apr 2020 (True, but sounds familiar?)
“The fact of the matter is that President Trump is the first American president to classify “serious human rights abuse and corruption” as a “threat to American national security, foreign policy and economy. That is simply breathtaking! — Alemayehu G. Mariam, 29 Dec 2017 (hmmmm. breathtaking. indeed)
“I am elated that Trump should take such a bold stand on freedom, democracy and human rights in Ethiopia, but I am not surprised.” — Alemayehu G. Mariam, 11 Mar 2018 (Gone with the wind)
“Of course, Trump is obsessed with obliterating anything Obama has done.” — Alemayehu G. Mariam, 12 Apr 2020
“Hail, Barack Obama, Diplocrite-in-Chief! — Alemayehu G. Mariam, 20 Mar 2016 (infantilization?)
“Shame On Me For Being Proud of President Obama!” — Alemayehu G. Mariam, 28 Sep 2014 (personalization?)
“The “Virtue-ization” of Hypocrisy by Barack Obama.” — Alemayehu G. Mariam, 27 May 2016 (demonization or demonization?)
“The sophistry of history President Obama likes to pontificate about being on the “right side of history” and rhetorically clobber those who are on the “wrong side of history”. — Alemayehu G. Mariam, 04 May 2014 (polarization or fictionalization?)
So the inconsistencies and contradictions go on and on. The sad state of EDTF has nothing to do with the Diaspora that’s actually very capable and well endowed. But it has everything to do with wrong leadership.
As to the election Joe Biden, former vice president of USA under president Barack Obama , is on a the brink of a landslide victory to restore the soul of the nation. Vote for Joe Biden!
Go Joe!!!