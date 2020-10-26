Talks on Ethiopia’s Mega-Dam Resume After Trump Weighs in

- U.S. leader suggests Egypt may destroy dam on Nile river
- Egypt, Sudan fear water supplies will be interrupted
(Bloomberg) — The African Union announced the resumption of talks it’s brokering to resolve a long-running dispute over Ethiopia’s construction of a mega-dam, which has affronted neighboring Egypt and Sudan.
Talks will resume on Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chairs the AU, said in a statement on Monday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok are scheduled to attend the talks, he said.
Ramaphosa’s announcement comes days after President Donald Trump suggested Egypt could end up destroying the multi-billion dollar dam. Ethiopia released a statement on Saturday, saying it will not cave into aggression of any kind. It didn’t directly refer to Trump’s remarks.
The U.S. last month suspended aid to Ethiopia over its plans to fill the giant Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on a Nile River tributary before agreeing with Egypt and Sudan on how the reservoir will be managed. Ethiopia has asserted its right to construct the dam and a linked hydropower plant, which could generate 6,000 megawatts of electricity once completed.
Egypt, which depends on the Nile for most of its fresh-water needs, is opposed to any development that could impact the flow downstream — a position echoed by Sudan.
Meanwhile, just look at the way Bloomberg chose its headline for this article. The start of the current talks was already scheduled way before the President’s comment. It just shows you how these giant media outlets are desperate to get your and my attention. I guess this is going to be the new normal now.
Now el-Sisi is sidelining the PM of Sudan and instead is talking to his garrison buddy Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan on the dam affairs. It shows how delicate the situation is in the Sudan. Those generals are brats spoiled with owning the political power there since independence. All that happened on the auspices of the other generals in Al-Qahirah. In any case, the three nations still show the will to continue talking. We should all remember that the final agreement when reached, it is going to be transcending that will weigh on future generations of the entire Nile Basin. When these three nations become technologically advanced 50 or 100 years from now this current dam issue may not be as pressing as it is now. But for now all three of them have to hop over the hump holding hands together. Military conflict will not be the option.
Good news!!! Negotiation should always be encouraged and let’s hope that the three nations will come to amicable treaty that everyone will give and take. If that happens that will be a very good achievement but it will not resolve the nightmarish problem each one of these three countries is facing. They all have an elephant in the room called population explosion and they are not doing anything about it. When I left my small village along the old railway line there were no more than 500 people who called it home. Now there are more than 35,000 of them on the same area of land. There isn’t a single factory or any other of industrial setting. It seems that fathers and mothers are programmed to breed like worms so they can feed the illegal migratory line as soon as their children are strong enough to walk. With the recent ‘pillage’em, burn’em rampage I don’t really know who will have the courage/will to open a factory there. Industrial outfit is not present only in that small village but it is everywhere in the country except in and around the outskirts of the capital. It is said that both in Ethiopia and Egypt a new baby is born every 14-15 seconds. That means there will be a minimum of 2.5 million new mouths to feed every year. Ethiopia had a population of around 90 million in 2010 but it has now grown to an alarming 120 million. That is an increase by a whopping 30 million in just a decade. If you use that number and do some exponential that country will be stretched so big to double its current size to 250 million before 2050. Egypt is also facing the same explosion. Sudan is also having population growth but it has not reached the hundredth mark yet,
Population explosion will continue to haunt successive governments in these two countries and they are doing nothing plausible about it. Honestly they will have no tangible success even if they try hard without the wholehearted cooperation/encouragement by the leaders of the two major religions. The Almighty Our Creator had blessed mankind to multiply but not to over populate the good earth. Population explosion is the time bomb these two countries have in their hands. Unless they come up with a national plan to control the runaway explosion it is going to eat them up at their hearts like a malignant/metastasized cancer.