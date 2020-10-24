Trump suggests Egypt may ‘blow up’ Ethiopia dam

Washington (AFP) — US President Donald Trump on Friday voiced anger at Ethiopia over its construction of a huge dam on the Nile River and appeared to suggest that Egypt may destroy it.
Trump made the remarks as he announced a breakthrough normalization deal between US ally Israel and Sudan, which like Egypt fears that Ethiopia will use up scarce water resources.
“It’s a very dangerous situation because Egypt is not going to be able to live that way,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office with leaders of Sudan and Israel on speakerphone.
“They’ll end up blowing up the dam. And I said it and I say it loud and clear — they’ll blow up that dam. And they have to do something,” Trump said.
“They should have stopped it long before it started,” Trump said, regretting that Egypt was in domestic tumult when the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project began in 2011.
Trump — a close ally of Egypt’s general turned president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi — had agreed to Cairo’s pleas to mediate over the dam, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leading talks.
The State Department in September said it was cutting off aid to Ethiopia due to its decision to begin filling the dam despite not reaching an agreement with the downstream nations.
“I had a deal done for them and then unfortunately Ethiopia broke the deal, which they should not have done. That was a big mistake,” Trump said.
“They will never see that money unless they adhere to that agreement,” he said.
Ethiopia says that the $4 billion project is indispensible for its electrification and development needs and has voiced hope of beginning operations in early 2021.
Egypt depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water.
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok, asked by Trump on speakerphone about the dam, voiced appreciation for US diplomacy and said his government wanted an “amicable solution soon” among the three countries.
Well, well, well!!! Egyptian leaders are smart enough to know that inflicting any direct harm to this dam using their military they may end up losing it all forever. Blue Nile may not remain to be the Blue Nile we know it today. That said we should never lose the sight that for Egypt as of now the water from the Blue Nile is its main and only lifeline. On the other hand the old country has to bring electricity to its citizens at every home just like Egypt by all means available and affordable including by harnessing its natural resources. So the leaders of the three nations, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, can argue until their mouths go dry at the negotiation table but must be smart enough not to war. They should be encouraged to continue negotiating keeping their citizens in mind. This is not personality contest among the leaders of those countries. This involves the fate of a combined population of more than 250 million innocent citizens. Let’s hope that the leaders of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt will have their senses functioning properly and reach at amicable agreement soon. Let’s hope for peaceful conclusion.
