Ethiopia blasts Trump remark that Egypt will ‘blow up’ dam

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia on Saturday denounced “belligerent threats” over the huge dam it has nearly completed on the Blue Nile River, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said downstream Egypt will “blow up” the project it has called an existential threat.
Without naming Trump or the U.S., the statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office came amid an outcry in Ethiopia over Trump’s latest threat over the dam. The $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a source of national pride, aimed at pulling millions of people from poverty.
“The man doesn’t have a clue on what he is talking about,” Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn tweeted, calling Trump’s remark reckless and irresponsible.
Trump made the comment while announcing that Sudan would start to normalize ties with Israel. Downstream Sudan is a party to the talks with Ethiopia and Egypt over the disputed dam. “They (Egypt) will end up blowing up the dam,” Trump said. “And I said it and I say it loud and clear … they’ll blow up that dam. And they have to do something.”
The U.S. president earlier this year told the State Department to suspend millions of dollars in aid to Ethiopia because of the dam dispute, angering Ethiopians who had accused the U.S. of being biased during its earlier efforts to broker a deal on the project among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan. Ethiopia walked away from those talks.
“They will never see that money unless they adhere to that agreement,” Trump said Friday.
“Occasional statements of belligerent threats to have Ethiopia succumb to unfair terms still abound,” Ethiopia’s statement said Saturday. “These threats and affronts to Ethiopian sovereignty are misguided, unproductive, and clear violations of international law.”
It added: “Ethiopia will not cave in to aggressions of any kind.”
There was no comment from the Egyptian government on Trump’s remarks, but pro-government media covered them extensively.
Egypt has repeatedly said it wants to settle the dispute through diplomatic means, but it has said it would use “all available means” to defend the interests of its people.
Ethiopia celebrated the first filling of the dam in August, citing heavy rains, to the dismay of Egypt. Ethiopia later banned flights over the dam amid concerns over possible military action by Egypt.
Now, with Trump’s new remarks, some Ethiopians are urging Ethiopian Americans to help vote him out of office in next month’s election.
The statement by Abiy’s office said the talks with Egypt and Sudan have shown significant progress since the African Union has stepped in to oversee them. Trump’s statement could undermine that process, said Abel Abate Demissie, an associate fellow at Chatham House, adding that it proves the U.S. wasn’t an honest broker from the start.
Ethiopia says the colossal dam could help it become a major power exporter. Egypt depends on the Nile to supply its farmers and a booming population of 100 million with fresh water.
Negotiators have said key questions remain about how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the countries will resolve any future disputes. Ethiopia rejects binding arbitration at the final stage.
A military strike on the dam would be disastrous, one water expert warned. The dam already has more than 4.9 billion cubic meters of water in its reservoir,” Abebe Yirga told The Associated Press. “It will affect thousands of people along the way if this huge amount of water gushes out of the dam.”
The Blue Nile joins the White Nile in Sudan to become the Nile, and about 85% of the river’s flow originates from Ethiopia. Officials hope the dam, now more than three-quarters complete, will reach full power-generating capacity in 2023.
But just look at the phrase used by the AP. Reporter for the headline. It goes ‘Ethiopia blasts Trump’s remark’. But both the foreign minister and the PM office were calm and cultivated in their reaction to the ‘will blow up’ bombshell. This is one of the reasons I have been complaining about the ways these traditional news outlets report news. Since the social media network came on the scene these ‘brick & mortar’ news shops have been losing audiences and paying clienteles. They have to do something different and they have to change. It seems they have picked up exaggeration as their major style of reporting. If their various reportings(wishes) were right Egypt and Ethiopia could been at bloody war already since 2011. These outlets like AP, Reuters, BBC, DW, IP and their affiliates are dying for a major war to break out at any flashpoint in the world so they can report from the war front. They have been dreaming and salivating about a major and devastating war between Ethiopia & Egypt for almost a decade now. I have lost respect for all of them since they stopped reporting pure news. Their news are now steeped with wishes.
If the President’s remark is intended to be a green light for Egypt that it can send its F-16’s to blow away the dam. It will not be something that will benefit the peoples of Sudan and Egypt. In fact it may end up to be the end of the Blue Nile as we know it today. That dam has already built up so much silt behind those thick and huge walls that sudden blowing up of the dam may trigger what hydrologist call an alluvial tsunami which will force rivers to flow backwards, The Blue Nile may end up flowing back in the direction it came from. I’m sure the leaders of Egypt understand that very well and they will just laugh it off upon hearing the president’s remark.I call this an off-the-cuff remark just because the press conference was not even about the dam but it was about the peace treaty agreed upon between Israel and Sudan. In any case, you folks make your own decision. I can see how Obbo Professor Al reacted to this remark. I can envision how he flew through the roof.
No one will blame the old country if such off the cuff remark by the President upsets many over there. It was not a comment of wisdom. The Abiy government was the first country in that region to call both leaders of UAE and Israel with congratulation when they signed the peace agreement. Ethiopia has been the staunchest friend of Israel for ages except for a short lull in the 1970’s and 80’s. No other nation in the region worked so hard and sacrificed so much for peace in Africa and the region. No other country in the region committed itself and manpower so much in the fight against international terrorism more than the old country. The president’s off-the-cuff inciting remark is uncalled for. Those black folks are exercising their birth rights in using their property for the good of their people without doing any harm to their neighbors. Using F-16’s may end up with the loss of river forever as we know it today.
The saying ““All people have the right to stupidity but some abuse this privilege”” became cristal clear to me when Donald Trump abused his God given stupidity. .