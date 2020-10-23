China donates anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to Ethiopia’s Oromia state

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia’s largest regional state, Oromia on Friday received a large consignment of anti-COVID-19 medical supplies donated by China local governments and Chinese businesses.

Jiangsu Province, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, together with the China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) donated a batch of COVID-10 medical supplies to help the Oromia regional government fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the donation ceremony in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Liu Yu, Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese embassy to Ethiopia, said the latest COVID-19 medical supplies donation underscore the long-term commitment of Chinese government and people in Ethiopia’s fight against the pandemic.

“Thanks goes to the China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia. CCCE is the premier representative organization of all Chinese companies in Ethiopia,” said Liu.

“Today these three parties will donate a generous batch of medical supplies to Oromia. They include 20 ventilators, 350,000 medical masks, 4,000 protective medical clothing and some other advanced medical equipments,” she further said.

Liu also underscored the close partnership of the respective leaders of Ethiopia and China, in the fight against the mutual health threat posed by COVID-19.

“I believe this generous support will lend a helping hand to Oromia in the battle against the pandemic. When China was attacked by COVID-19, his excellency Dr. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed contacted Chinese President Xi Jinping closely showing solid support to Chinese people,” said Liu.

“When Ethiopia was challenged by COVID-19, China was the first country to supply medical products and dispatch a medical team to help Ethiopia combat the pandemic,” she further remarked.

Shimelis Abdisa, President of Oromia regional government, also underlined the strategic and comprehensive nature of Chinese support to Ethiopia.

“Chinese government is supporting our reform agendas in all aspects to help us bring a lot of Chinese investors to Oromia special economic zones,” said Abdisa.

Abdisa also said activities to ensure the economic development and health wellbeing of his region, will be achieved with support from China.

“The Chinese government and Chinese companies aren’t only supporting on COVID-19. What you are seeing in Oromia is totally unimaginable without the support of Chinese government and Chinese companies. So, I would like to extend my great thanks in my name and the name of my regional government, Oromia, thank you so much,” said the President of Oromia regional government.

Ethiopia has confirmed 91,693 COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning, and 1,396 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Oromia region has the second largest cases of COVID-19 cases in the east African country, only surpassed by COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.