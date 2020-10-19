The Daylight Mugging of Ethiopia by Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi!

“Mueller’s team tried to understand both the $10 million contribution Trump gave to his campaign 11 days before the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s ties to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
In the closing weeks of the 2016 campaign, Trump and Sisi met in New York during the United Nations General Assembly. The Republican presidential candidate hit it off with the dictator. Sisi said afterward that Trump would ‘no doubt’ be a strong president while Trump called the Egyptian leader ‘a fantastic guy’ with whom he had ‘good chemistry’.
Sisi became the first foreign leader to call and congratulate Trump after he won the election. At a 2019 G7 summit, Trump called out, ‘Where’s my favorite dictator? as he awaited the Egyptian President.” CNN Report, October 14, 2020
I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! From day 1
An Egyptian state bank funneling $10 million to the Trump campaign in 2016 11 days before the election!
I knew Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had a thing goin’ on.
Just like the old Billy Paul song, Me and Mrs. Jones, “We got a thing going on.”
Donald Trump and El-Sisi had “a thing goin’ on about Ethiopia/ They knew that it’s wrong/ But it’s much too strong/To let it go now…”
They had a thing going on to give Ethiopia the royal shaft on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
When the U.S. “invited” (read arm-twisted) Ethiopia to join in a “discussion” with Egypt over the GERD on November 6, 2019, I could smell a rat.
A big, fat, hairy, dirty rat.
Sniff, sniff!
As Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”
I wrote something is rotten in Washington, D.C. “Something is stinking to high heavens in the conspiracy of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and World Bank Group President David Milpass’ (the “Gang of Three”) secret conspiracy to wreck the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).”
Fee-fi-fo-fum, I smelled the smell of the Gang of Three, four with “The Don”.
The spinmeisters quickly manned the defensive line. Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign speaking from the Land of Denialistan said, “President Trump has never received a penny from Egypt.”
Of course, he did not. Don (“Corleone”) Trump never received a penny from Egypt. He received $10 million from Egypt.
Trump, Treasury Secretary David Mnuchin and The World Bank’s David Malpass “invited” Ethiopia to a discussion in Washington DC in November 2019 to make Ethiopia an offer she can’t refuse.
In my March 16, 2020 commentary, I wrote, “Don Mnuchin and his Consigliere Lerrick are saying to Ethiopia: “We have made you an offer you can’t refuse. But if you do, well… Quid pro quo, as they say. No sign agreement, no aid, no loan.”
That is exactly what happened when Ethiopia refused to sign the Trump-El Sisi Agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
I predicted that was what Trump and Mnuchin would do and said so in my “Private Letter to Secretary Steven Mnuchin”.
I told Mnuchin that “the Treasury Department’s diplomatic engagement in the GERD talks is an egregious usurpation of the statutory duties of the State Department.” In other words, I told Mnuchin he is flagrantly trashing the Constitution and federal law by what he is doing in the GERD.
Now, it is all clear why Munchin assumed the role of the country’s top foreign policy role. Mnuchin was doing Trump’s bidding by short-circuiting the law because Trump was eager to payback El Sisi’s for the $10 million under the table cash gift by arm-twisting and breaking Ethiopia’s back to agree to a raw deal on the GERD.
I knew on November 6, 2019, the fix was in! The trap was set. The bait attached and the fishing rod cast.
The only thing left was to reel in Ethiopia, bag and tag her with the label “Trump-El Sisi GERD Project.”
In my March 1, 2020 commentary, in puzzlement, I asked, “Is the U.S. an “Observer”, A “Facilitator” or a Snake Oil Diplomatic Salesman in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance (Hedase) Dam Discussions?”
The answer, as it is clear now, is “None of the Above”.
The answer is, Trump, El Sisi, Mnuchin and Malpass” (The Gang of Four”) were trying to mug Ethiopia over the GERD in broad daylight.
That is why I asked in my June 16, 2020 commentary, “Did Ethiopia get snagged in a diplomatic “bait and switch” scam in November 2019 when it agreed to join Egypt and Sudan for “discussions” in Washington, D.C. under the ‘observer’ sponsorship of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the World Bank?”
That is why I asked, “But wait, what is wrong with this picture? When did the Treasury Department and the World Bank replace the State Department as the foreign policy and diplomatic organ of the United States Government?
I am glad, thankful and proud Ethiopia has leaders who will not be intimidated into selling Ethiopia down the River Nile and will stand their ground come hell or high water on the Nile.
Just like our ancestors who stood their ground never backed down.
Just like our ancestors who stood their ground and never backed down against the mighty fascist army of Italy in 1935.
Just like our ancestors who stood their ground and never backed down against the mighty imperial army of Italy in 1896.
Just like our ancestors who stood their ground and never backed down against the mighty Egyptian army lead by European generals in 1875-76.
I am thankful today we have leaders and ordinary people who carry the “stand your ground and never back down” gene against neocolonial, imperialist and wanna-be dictators.
Let us connect the dots between Don Trump and Caudillo El-Sisi…
On November 9, 2016, El Sisi was the first leader to congratulate Trump on his election victory in what the media described as “upstaging world leaders to congratulate Trump” and invited him to visit Cairo. El Sisi followed up with a statement, “The U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed his utmost appreciation to the president, pointing out that his was the first international call he had received to congratulate him on winning the election.”
Why would El Sisi be the first world leader to congratulate Trump unless that congratulations was intended to send a message to Trump that El Sisi made it happen at the last minute by facilitating the transfer of $10 million to Trump’s campaign?
In January 2017, in Trump’s first executive order banning entry of Muslims into the U.S., he conveniently left out Egypt despite the fact that the leader of the 9/11 hijackers was Mohammed Atta, an Egyptian.
Why did Trump give Egypt, home of Mohammad Atta, a pass from Day 1?
On August 26, 2019, Trump stated, “We met during the campaign, a little before the campaign. And we got along right away. I didn’t actually ask for an endorsement, but I think if I would’ve asked, I might have gotten it. (Laughter.) We understood each other very well.
“We met during the campaign, a little before the campaign.” To discuss the Trump campaign running out of cash?
Trump did not ask for an endorsement because he already had received $10 million through an “Egyptian state bank”.
Could a Egyptian state bank transfer $10 million to Trump’s campaign without authorization by El Sisi and Trump’s knowledge in the eleventh hour of the campaign?
Was the Egyptian government itself the source of the $10 million?
On September 23, 2019, Trump stated, “It’s an honor to be with my friend, the President of Egypt. And he is a real leader. He’s done some things that are absolutely amazing in a short period of time. When he took over not so long ago, it was in turmoil. And it’s not in turmoil now.”
But in September 2019, “In villages and towns stretching from Damietta in the north to Luxor and Aswan in the south, small but widespread street protests erupted predominantly in some of the poorest and most remote areas in the country.”
On February 26, 2020, an official Egyptian Government Statement declared the so-called Washington agreement on the GERD was “developed by the American side and the world bank.” Ethiopia objected to the agreement stating she had no role in drafting the agreement and that Mnuchin and the World Bank were trying to shove it down her throat.
Chancellor Ahmed Hafiz, minister of foreign affairs, said that Egypt is committed to the negotiating path Sponsored by the United States and the world bank, especially since the goal of the current meeting in Washington as agreed by the three countries is to complete the agreement to fill and operate the renaissance dam, which was developed by the American side and the world bank. In Light of the round of negotiations between the three states since the first Washington meeting on November 6, 2019. (Emphasis added.)
On January 31, 2020, a Trump mouthpiece “expressed optimism that an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was near and would benefit all parties involved.”
On February 29, 2020, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew condemned the Treasury Department’s announcement: “The statement issued by US Treasury on GERD is unacceptable & highly partisan, Ethiopia believes in continued engagement with Egypt & Sudan to address the outstanding issues and finalize the Guidelines and Rules on a win-win basis for all.”
On April 3, 2017, Trump said of El Sisi, “We agree on so many things. I just want to let everybody know, in case there was any doubt, that we are very much behind President el-Sisi. He’s done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation. We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt, and the United States has, believe me, backing and we have strong backing.”
Does Trump’s statement “we are very much behind President el-Sisi” indicate that Trump is very much behind Egypt on the GERD which Egypt claims represents an “existential threat”?
On April 9, 2019, stated “We’ve never had a better relationship, Egypt and the United States, than we do right now. I think he’s doing a great job. I can just tell you he’s doing a great job. He is great person.”
In April 2019, El Sisi amended the Egyptian Constitution (Articles 185, 189, and 193) making himself, judge, jury and executioner by giving himself “broad and unchecked supervisory powers over the judiciary and the public prosecutor, in contravention of fundamental rule of law principles concerning the separation of powers, the independence of the judiciary, and the right to a fair trial by a competent, independent, and impartial tribunal.”
On August 26, 2019, Trump stated, “It’s a great honor to be with President El-Sisi, who’s a friend of mine for now a long time, it seems, right? From even before the campaign.
“From even before the campaign”? Ummm!
Trump has 96 companies registered in Delaware bearing the name “Trump Marks” including “Trump Marks Egypt Corp” and “Trump Marks Egypt LLC”. Is that what the two “friends” were doing before the campaign?
In the past two years, Trump has had only two telephone communications with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed!
On April 26, 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke with the President of United States Donald Trump on Saturday to discuss efforts to contain COVID-19 in the East African nation. “His (Abiy’s) Country needs ventilators. The U.S. is in good position to help him. We will!”
Three months later, on August 4, 2020, with Covid 19 running rampant, “The U.S. government has donated a shipment of 250 state-of-the-art ventilators and other critical care equipment to assist Ethiopia with its response to COVID-19.”
In 2020, the Trump administration appropriated $1,432,300,000 billion in aid to Egypt.
In 2020, the Trump administration appropriated $453,073,000 million in aid to Ethiopia.
In August 2020, the U.S. cut $130 million (“temporary pause”) from its annual aid to Ethiopia because Ethiopia did not sign the agreement drafted by the Gang of Four.
On September 2, 2020, Trump personally directed aid cuts to Ethiopia because of the “lack of progress” in Ethiopia’s talks with Egypt and Sudan over the GERD.
On October 15, 2020, we learned that the actual cut was more than double of what was reported in August for a whopping $264 million cut (42%) in security and development assistance from Ethiopia!
If further cuts are not made, U.S. security and development assistance to Ethiopia in 2020 will be a measly $189 million.
Simply stated, the U.S. would have given barely 13% of the aid it gave to Egypt in 2020!
On January 10, 2020, Trump made a laughing stock of himself by declaring, “I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country [PM Abiy Ahmed, 2019 Nobel Peace Luareate]. I said, ‘What, did I have something do with it? Yeah. But that’s the way it is.’”
In the memorable words of Forrest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does.”
An old Ethiopian saying teaches, “A dog barks where he is fed.” Or where he gets campaign contributions.
In the GERD matter, we see the tail wagging the dog.
Trump, President of the most powerful country and wanna-be dictator, has become handmaiden of a two-bit, tin-pot African dictator.
El Sisi commands Trump, “Cut aid to Ethiopia!”
Trump stands at attention and asks, “How much, Boss?!”
What a tragedy!
The President of the greatest country in the world is bought for a measly $10 million!
Who else has bought Trump?
Russian oligarchs?
Who are all those shadowy entities to whom Trump owes $450 million?
Trump believes he can break Ethiopia’s back and bring to her knees and beg, “Massah, Massah, please don’t cut back on the handouts.”
The fact of the matter is that I knew exactly what Trump was going to do before he announced it.
I laid it out in black and white in my June 16, 2020 “My Private Letter to Mnuchin”:
The specter of US of aid cutoff, obstruction of access to multilateral loans to Ethiopia and deferment from participation in bilateral trade and investment opportunities which, according to some observers, hangs over Ethiopia if she refuses to sign the so-called February 28 agreement is counterproductive and will exacerbate the existing situation and must not be contemplated.
Dump Trump on D-Day, November 3, 2020
I am sure most of you had watched tonight’s final presidential debate. What a contrast from the previous one! A little boring at some moments but it was very interesting. There you have folks. No more debate. It is now a dash to the finish line. If the deciding votes are in and counted we will have a president who will lead the country for four grueling years. Whoever wins, it is going to be a grinder/pressure cooker on steroid. The economy has never been in such bad shape since the 1930’s. Let’s hope and pray that an effective vaccine will be available soon. Today’s approval of a drug for treating COVID-19 by FDA is encouraging news. Let’s hope more will follow. This country, those in Europe and the rest of the world need to open up and get back to work soon. Current status just can’t go on. It is not sustainable. AI is not ready to pick up the slack yet. It will be possible at some point in time far out into the future but not now, unless mankind takes foolish steps to extirpate itself.
Once the world goes past this pandemic it is going to change and change a lot. It is going to be a world of innovation like unseen in history. Once more the world is gonna lick its wound and rebuild itself in different ways. Those of you young people who are in technology field the future holds an unlimited opportunity for you. This pandemic is a wakeup call and I am sure you have taken notes from it. Productivity as we know it today has proven to be so fragile and over sensitive. It needs reinventing itself with sustainable tools during such calamities. The future is very bright for you. You need to be ‘trouble makers’ just like Thomas Edison, Tesla, Marconi, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and many others like them with new transformative innovations. Insha’Allah!!!!
There is sight I noticed yesterday. I told my wife that I want to see what it looks like now in the vast countryside about 25 miles from a small rural place we live now. So we drove around in the wide area of the rural area for more than three hours. I had done something similar during the 2016 election season. There were campaign signs by both candidates in 2016 even though the majority of bore the Trump/Pence ticket. Signs with Hillary/Kaine were very few but they were there. But this time we did not see a single sign for Biden/Harris ticket. Not one. In fact, my wife noticed two men flipping the bird at us. The area is all lily!!! Remember what I told you before. The Valkyrie lady will not come out singing until midnight on the Election Day. This time it may even take more than a day before a candidate is declared a clear and certified winner by the Federal Election Commission. The days between midnight November 3, 2020 and January 20, 2021 are those days to watch and watch carefully. And remember to vote maintaining your free will and independence. If your candidate loses so be it. Good Ole USA will still remain the best country to live. All will be well with her!!! Don’t forget the fact that you are not the only citizen who will be casting his/her ballot on that fateful day. There will be more than 130 million other eligible voters. If your candidate wins you will have the bragging right just for a day after the results become official. Then you can start nagging your winning candidate with that line from the 1980’s mega hit ‘Usta brag about it all the time. What have you done for me lately?’
When I mentioned about dog whistling in my previous comment I am talking about both candidates doing it. I hear it from both candidates. That is how I feel about it. My suggestion to you still stands. DO NOT BE INFLUENCED BY ANY PUNDITS OR VOCAL SUPPORTERS OF BOTH CANDIDATES. THINK IT THROUGH PROPERLY, LOOK AT AND THINK ABOUT YOUR BOTTOM LINE AND VOTE FOR WHOEVER YOU THINK IS THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR YOU. REMEMBER USA IS NOT BELARUS OR ZIMBABWE OR 2015 ETHIOPIA. THERE IS FIREPROOF CHECK AND BALANCES IN PLACE IN OUR SYSTEM. THERE IS NO CHANCE A PRESIDENT CAN TURN A DICTATOR WITH SUCH CHECKS AND BALANCES FIRMLY IN PLACE. SO DON’T LET ANY PUNDIT OR SUPPORTER OF ANYONE OF THE CANDIDATE TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR VOTE. THEY ARE ALL OUT THERE TRYING TO HARVEST YOUR VOTE. DON’T LET THEM DO THAT TO YOUR PRICELESS VOTE. DON’T LET THEM PLUNDER IT FROM YOU!!!
Meanwhile I want to send an urging message to our 2nd generation Ethiopian-Americans especially those trained in Western siyasa and those gifted in it. You should make it your objective to run and win a public office wherever you live or are eligible to do so. My longtime friend who lives in Europe just sent me this link that tells a story of a former refuge who just became the first man of African origin elected to be a member of the New Zealand parliament. His life story is no more different than most of us. He is a brother born in Eritrea. I have the link for you below. You should all aim high and leave your eyes fixated on the prize. Avoid confrontational politics and learn more on how to be pragmatist. I am very proud of this brother Ibrahim Omer. Here is the link for you.
https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/leaders/meet-ibrahim-omer-a-former-refugee-now-new-zealands-first-african-mp/s924p9m
As the one who fight for her in his letter
Rights Advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson Urges CBC to Pass Strong Resolution against Egypt”
Addis Ababa, May 21/2020(ENA) Rainbow Push Coalition, led by Civil Rights Advocate Reverend Jesse Jackson, has urged the U.S. Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) to pass resolution against Egypt’s Letter to the UN Security Council, according to a letter issued this week.
The letter of Egypt to the UN Security Council pushes Ethiopia into signing a neo-colonial agreement that will make Egypt hegemony over the Nile River, the letter stated.
“I am writing about a deeply disturbing case, regarding a letter that the government of Egypt has submitted to the UN Security Council to pressure Ethiopia into signing a neo-colonial agreement that will make Egypt hegemony over the Nile River,” the letter stressed.
“This is inexplicable because 85 percent of the waters of the Nile River originate from Ethiopia. The remaining15 percent is contributed by 10 Sub-Saharan Africa Nile basin nations. Egypt contributes 0 percent to the river flow,” it added.
The letter wrote to U.S. Congressional Black Caucus Chairperson, Karen Bass signed by Founder of Rainbow Coalition and the renowned Civil Rights Advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. and its Chairman William Dickerson said Egypt’s claim is inexplicable for 85 percent of the waters of the Nile River originated from Ethiopia.
The source of Ethio-Egypt dispute is a colonial legacy that Egypt is trying to hang on to, the letter said.
The 1959 agreement between Egypt and an independent Sudan, like the 1929 Anglo-Egyptian Treaty, did not make any allowance for the water needs of the other riparian states, including Ethiopia whose highlands supply more than 80 percent of the water that flows into the Nile River, according to the letter.
One of the requests Egypt included in its letter to the UN is to stop Ethiopia from filling the reservoir for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, adding this is a brazen reflection of Egypt’s hegemonic attitude, the letter indicated.
The letter indicated that Ethiopia has done everything in accordance with international water laws. Ethiopia has neither authorized nor consented to the U.S. or the World Bank to formulate or prepare legal text, it said.
“If our government and the World Bank have formulated the claimed agreement then it was done in flagrant violation of their duty as observers,” the letter reads.
Accordingly, the U.S. and the World Bank have moral and legal obligations to notify the UN Security Council that Egypt’s characterization of the U.S. and WB as “mediators” and its accusation that Ethiopia has “refused to accept a compromise text” that was formulated by our American partners.
The claim is misleading because as an observer the U.S. had no authority or consent from Ethiopia to formulate “a compromise text” on behalf of Ethiopia, it was indicated.
“This is critical to set the record straight and free our country from the Arab League’s and Egypt’s attempt to enforce a colonialist water rights regime against Black African nations,” the coalition noted.
The Coalition called upon the congress for a strong resolution as soon as possible to counter the Arab League’s resolution that supports Egypt’s “water rights on the Nile” that stems from the 1929 colonial treaty.
“Time is of the extreme essence to issue an official resolution from your good office before the UN Security Council acts on Egypt’s request” the letter concluded.
Well estated, Donald Trump has insulted and ridiculed the continent and people. He is darn racist to the core and he deserves nothing, but hopefully a jail house.
Ethiopia shall prevail, as it did for many years despite this arrogant and lying fool called Donald Trump.
He is a disgrace to this great country and I can not wait to see him cry on Nov 3rd.
Whether you like it or not Egypt will be dealt with appropriately when by the next U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Susan Elizabeth Rice ( sure you know who she is. She was President Obama’s National Security Adviser). In fact there is nothing that keeps the Egyptian security apparatus awake than the Biden administration whose transition team is led by none other than the youthful and energetic Ethiopians Americans (our hope for the future). While you were busy badmouthing good people and worshiping Trump for the better part of the past four years as well recored, they were busy working their back off to end of this American nightmare which is about to come true in a historic fashion thus your latest doubtful journey where the wind is blowing. In it is Egypt Today that wondered aloud a few month ago in blaring headline: “Who’s the Ethiopian in Biden’s potential administration?” The newspaper was referring to the Ethiopian-American Yohannes Abraham who is a key part of his post-election transition team that will be tasked to build a governing infrastructure in case Biden won the elections scheduled to be held in November. Yohannes was hired to oversee the Day-to-Day operations, a matter of high value for Egypt given the current situation. Despite the fact that who leads the transition team responsible for selecting officials and the preparations of the new president’s entry to the White House is crucial. As Egypt today put it: “Abraham was born to Ethiopian immigrant parents, graduated from the prestigious University of Yale, received a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University. He previously worked as chief of staff for the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, led by Valerie Jarrett, a close friend, and advisor of former President Obama. Abraham also served as chief operating officer of the Obama Foundation in Chicago, known as a devoted Democratic who is loyal to Obama, and a social activist who seeks an elected position as he belongs to the progressive bloc in the Democratic Party. He once described himself during an interview with Los Angeles Times newspaper as “We are not politicians, we are Obama’s people.” In an obvious reference to his long friendship with Obama. He later joined the faculty of Harvard Kennedy School as a professor. The rise of Abraham in American politics reflects the capability of the Ethiopian community in the US to present political leaders due to the community’s eagerness to have their children well educated once they make it to the US, which is a highly noticed matter in different locations of the American society.
So sure yes we are about to Dump Donald Trump into the dustbin of history on November 3, 2020 along with dishonest intellectualism of the past such as your own following infamous scribble from less than three years ago: “In my October 1, 2017 “Letter to President Trump, I requested targeted sanctions against Ethiopia and made the case why targeted sanction should be a pillar of U.S. foreign policy. Trump made it happen..I can confidently say that Trump has done more to support human rights, good governance and accountability in Africa…I make this bold statement not merely as a demonstrable factual assertion but also as a direct challenge to anyone to disprove my conclusions based on facts. By challenge, I do not mean blind, unreasoned, emotional response based on blanket condemnations and derision of Trump personally and speculative allegations about his “lack of understanding and care for Africa”, “bad faith” and the rest of it. I am talking about counter-facts challenging my conclusion that Trump has done more meaningful, practical things in Africa in less than one year. I believe Trump has done a hellva a job in U.S. Africa policy in his first year in office.? — Alemayehu G. Mariam, Kudos! Trump’s First Year Human Rights Record in Africa! (አፈር ማሽ በአንድ እጁ አፈር መላሽ)
It turns out and judging by your latest Hallelujah, you were spectacularly wrong. So the inconsistencies and contradictions continue. The sad state of EDTF has nothing to do with the Diaspora that’s actually very capable and well endowed. But it has everything to do with wrong leadership and dishonest intellectualism. As to the election Joe Biden, former vice president of USA under president Barack Obama , is on a the brink of a landslide victory to restore the soul of the nation. Vote for Joe Biden!
Go Joe!!
I respect Obbo Professor Al for his frankness which is a badly needed commodity among our well-read countrymen. He is a prolific writer and a well gifted one. Even though brevity is not his preferred way presenting his opinion but still I enjoy them all. Once I start reading I just don’t put them down until I come to the last word.
But I think Obbo Al and President have this soccer rivalry between them. I think Obbo Al just don’t like President Trump which is alright. He has the right to do so. And President Trump’s utterances don’t help the situation either. But this time the professor has an accusation that is an extremely serious case of political crime. The $10 million contribution somewhat funneled into the Trump’s campaign fund by a foreign power but not reported can have someone landing in jail. I hope Obbo Al has an ocular proof about this claim. ‘Trump did not ask for an endorsement because he already had received $10 million through an “Egyptian state bank”. This is tantamount to treason by Trump if that can be proven beyond any doubt. My question is how come that did not come up during the Mueller investigation? What I have been reminding myself that based on my experience during the last 11 elections I have come to a conclusion that polls may not mean anything until midnight of the Election Day. I hear and feel Biden is doing better for now but no one knows what skeletons the Trump campaign organization has on him. They may hold it back until a few days before the Election Day or something damaging will come up against Biden. There is also possible liability hovering over Biden’s head in person of the former President Obama. If Obama comes out and hit the campaign trail for Biden that may end up galvanizing wavering voters who are currently in the president camp. We all have not to forget that about 48% of the population feels threatened of being overrun. I hope Obama will stay at home just tending to his family.
This is just a nightmarish election season like no other even worse than the constitutional crisis of 1973-74. I never heard so much dog whistling during any election campaign I have witnessed and voted in like this one,
In any case, I once remind my dear countrymen/women to vote your free will, your conscience. You had to go through tribulations to gain the most powerful weapon citizens have in their possession in a democratic society, your vote. If your candidate loses that is alright. That is not the end of the world. Life will still go on and the pandemic will also disappear just like the 1918 Flu that killed 50-100 million people. The economy will recover and all this noise will be forgotten. Insha’Allah!!!
Stay safe!!!!
I already dumped the Donald along with his Pompus ass grazing by the Capitol.