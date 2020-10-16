Ethiopian journo Temesgen Desalegn released after arrest

Renowned Ethiopian journalist Temesgen Desalegn has been released after spending Wednesday night in police custody in the capital, Addis Ababa.

The reason for his arrest is not yet known.

He is the owner of a widely read weekly Amharic magazine, Feteh, that has been critical of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the ruling Prosperity Party.

Mr Temesgen is no stranger to run-ins with the government.

He was previously arrested by the administrations of Meles Zenawi and Hailemariam Desalegn.

Source: BBC