Ethiopian journo Temesgen Desalegn released after arrest

Renowned Ethiopian journalist Temesgen Desalegn has been released after spending Wednesday night in police custody in the capital, Addis Ababa.
The reason for his arrest is not yet known.
He is the owner of a widely read weekly Amharic magazine, Feteh, that has been critical of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the ruling Prosperity Party.
Mr Temesgen is no stranger to run-ins with the government.
He was previously arrested by the administrations of Meles Zenawi and Hailemariam Desalegn.
Source: BBC
What was the real story? Was there really an amount in H.E. Adanech bank account of 40 million in the local currency? Was that true or a booboo by the bank? This tells the truth that that old country desperately lacks one aspect of democracy. It does not have an independent media staffed by those skilled in investigative journalism. They are very good in crying foul and that is it. It is growing but it is still infantile. Such reporting of ‘malfeasance’ by government official has a long history. Many times they were right and other times they turned out to be misrepresented, Many times I notice raw emotion getting the best of those in the profession. Raw emotion and indifference don’t mix well with journalism.
Why was this journalist allegedly arrested? Was he really arrested? I am getting mixed news about it. He was summoned for questioning is one and he was arrested was the other information I came across. The reason for his alleged arrest is also jumbled up one. One is the bank was to blame for mistakenly depositing an amount in millions to her account and then transferring that amount to the right account number. Or was this patriot journalist set up with a false information? In any case that is one of his journalistic duties to report malfeasance by public official and such duties also be carried out after a thorough investigation. Otherwise you will end up in a libel situation like the one between the Time Magazine and the late Israeli military official and Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. I wish the dear editors of this website will use their enormous capabilities to give us the facts. Again he should never been arrested for reporting what he was told. If he is proven to be wrong and he does not apologize for the error then the victim should seek justice in a libel court. The court should decide if he acted with no malice intended then he should be admonished by the court with no penalties. The alternative is he should be ordered to pay the victim for damages. I will wait until the dear editors findings.