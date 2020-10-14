At least 12 people killed in armed attack in Ethiopia

(CGTN) — An armed attack in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz regional state located in the western part of the country has left at least 12 people dead, an Ethiopian official said on Monday.

In a press statement, Gashu Dugaz, Benishangul-Gumuz regional state peacebuilding and security administration bureau head, said an armed attack in Mandura locality, Metekel zone of the region early morning Monday has left at least 12 people dead.

Dugaz said another person injured in the attack is receiving medical treatment in a nearby health station.

Dugaz said the suspected perpetrators of the deadly attack are currently under custody with federal and regional security forces deployed in the area to prevent another round of violence.

On Thursday, an armed attack in Mandura locality, Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz regional state, left 14 people including one foreigner dead.

In September, an armed attack in the same area left 20 civilians dead.

Ethiopian officials have previously stated the repeated armed attacks have an ethnic focus with the main targets being ethnic Amharas.

Ethnic violence between members of various ethnic groups in Benishangul-Gumuz regional state in recent months has left hundreds dead and thousands of others displaced.

The clashes are mainly over access to power and land resources.