Ethiopia Reports 866 New COVID19 Cases

Addis Ababa, October 12, 2020 (FBC) – Ethiopia yesterday reported 866 new COVID19 cases out of 7,383 laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 84, 295.

The country also reported 10 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to 1,287.

Some 633 patients have recovered from the virus to bring the total recoveries to 38,316.

The country has so far conducted 1,350,633 laboratory tests.