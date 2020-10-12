Ethiopia Reports 866 New COVID19 Cases

Addis Ababa, October 12, 2020 (FBC) – Ethiopia yesterday reported 866 new COVID19 cases out of 7,383 laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours.
This brings the total number of cases in the country to 84, 295.
The country also reported 10 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to 1,287.
Some 633 patients have recovered from the virus to bring the total recoveries to 38,316.
The country has so far conducted 1,350,633 laboratory tests.
Such pandemics that spread between humans by virus that piggy bags itself….
Meanwhile, what is going on in Europe? What in a Dickens is going on in UK, France, Spain, Italy, The Netherlands and even Germany? The pandemic is raging like the California fire. This is just the result of recklessness on the parts of citizens there. We should all remember what the experts have been telling with mountain of proofs. Such pandemics that spread between humans by virus that picky bags itself in the air we breathe out can be avoided by taking simple steps such as covering our mouths and noses with face masks, washing/sanitizing our hands and keeping safe distance(6ft) from each other at gathering places. Viruses that cause pandemic do mutate the whole time and that has been one of the problems scientists face to produce the ultimate silver bullet, drugs that heal.
So dear countrymen/women! Stay vigilant and protect yourself wherever you reside. Thanks to commies in Beijing this deadly virus is wreaking havoc everywhere. It is here hell bent to kill every living and breathing human on this Good Earth. May The Almighty Our Creator Protect Us All!!!!
I see one silver lining in the midst of the escalating new cases. The rate of recovery has been going up. It is now more than 45% of the total cases. It was in the 20’s not too long ago. In my book the over qualified H.E. Dr. Liya and her very capable are doing an excellent job in keeping the number of cases less than 100,000 six months after the arrival of the virus in that country where the healthcare system is still rudimentary. At the current rate I project the total number of new cases not to go beyond the 200,000 mark. That is a year after the commies in Beijing acknowledged the virus existence they have been concealing from the rest of the world and in a country of more than 120 million people. She and her team deserve the highest honor that country can bestow. Nuff said!!!