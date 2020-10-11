Ethiopia Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Reach 83,429

Addis Ababa, October 11, 2020 (FBC) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Ethiopia have reached 83,429 after the Ministry of Health reported 767 new infections on Saturday.

The cases were identified from 7,394 samples tested in twenty four hours, the Ministry said.

Number of deaths has also reached 1,277 including 6 fatalities reported on yesterday.

According to the Ministry, 581 more people have recovered from the disease thereby increased number of recoveries to 37,683.

There are currently 44, 467 active cases in the country of which 289 are in severe condition.

Ethiopia has conducted 1,343, 250 laboratory tests so far.