The belly of the beast: contemporary elites’ smoke-and-mirror to undermine reform in Ethiopia

With all the shortcoming and difficulty Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed reform is facing from the usual suspects, the unprecedented development of making the ruling ethnic oligarchs accountable under the rule of law in a nation that suffered under the jungle law led by TPLF as promised is admirable.

Unfortunately, over half-a-century; contemporary elites didn’t learn much about the people’s right to know their affair and their consent to be governed by the leaders of their choice for obvious reasons. The orthodoxy, the elites know better to represent or help the people contrary to what the people at the grassroots demand continue unabated as the new PM Abiy Ahmed’s reform to end the 27 years old ethnic apartheid oligarchy is underway.

If anything, such impudence that capture the minds-and-souls of contemporary elites over the years shows how deep-rooted the top-down system built for the convenience of the political elites to bargain the rights and liberties of the people as entitlement to detrimental of the new PM’s reform agenda that promised to change governance as we know it within.

The elites’ never-ending ‘revolutionary’ slogan of ‘helping’ the poor, the oppressed, the disfranchised… are as old as scriptures and as new as modern political ideology of the left and the right as they continue to be a moving target for as long as one can remembers. But what remained constant and ignored by the ever-shifty and self-serving elites is the absence of the people rights to know their affairs and their consent for representation.

Tragically, the necessary reform to make to it possible has no intrinsic value and measurable outcomes and remained the belly of the beast among the elites that continue to play smoke-and-mirrors to keep the people confused and distracted visible for the necked eyes.

Therefore, the self-serving elites only safe place to avoid accountability whatsoever became; ‘helping’ the poor, the oppressed, the disfranchised… compatriots in one form of another.

But, no elites in modern history of Ethiopia came even close to take it to the extreme than the self-professed Mafia elites of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) posed as member of the ruling political party representing Ethiopians in the ethnic apartheid Region of Tigray masterminded to accomplish their enablers’ sinister agena against the people of Ethiopia.

The late Chairman of TPLF and President-Prime Minster of Ethiopia Melse Zenawi’s version by extension his pupate Former PM Hailemariam Desalegn version of ‘helping’… contrasted by the new PM Abiy Ahmed version to emancipate the people of Ethiopia should remind us; the character of the well-entrenched contemporary elites that lined up for what is expediate than what is right to undermine any reform effort speaks volume where the struggle to end the ethnic apartheid oligarchy posed as ‘Revolutionary Democracy’ must began.

For instance, a few months ago, up on the establishment of an Advisory Council on privatization of public assets followed by the Advisory Council on Diaspora Trust Fund that was reportedly initiated by Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed, I wrote; Is PM Abiy gamed on privatization of public enterprises or is he part of the game? with a caption; “if slaughterhouses have glass walls, everybody will be vegetarian”.

Apparently, the justification for privatization according ‘Reuters Staff ‘reporting by Omer Mohammed; edited by Jason Neely’ quoting the PM’s Chief of Staff Fesum Arga was supposed to be “as part of economic reform designed to unleash the potential of the private sector”.

As much as privatization without transparency of public institutions and accountability of the individuals involved is a smoke screen, the Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council following the same pattern didn’t reconcile with the bold reform the new PM proposed. Therefore, I noted ;

“About a week after the PM returned home, on Aug 9, 2018 another Press Release claiming; The Office of Prime Minster of Ethiopia announced the formation of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council with a list of 15 members tweeted by Chief of Staff/Secretory Fesum Arega” stating;

‘Prime Minster Dr. Abiy Ahmed announce the formation of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council and its members. He thanks and encourages all individuals and groups who have taken initiative to cooperate with the council’

Once again, it is not clear why all the Diaspora Advisory Council’s members listed were only U.S. nationals and who picked the 20 money transfer companies listed on the Ethiopian Embassy in Belgium on July 19, 2018 Press Release and, how and who evaluated for their transparency.

Interestingly, unlike the 21 members Advisory Council on privatization of public enterprises in Ethiopia, the 15 members Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council partial profiles in the U.S. were provided on the Chief of Staff/Secretory Fesum Arega tweet attached with Press Release

No one knows who recommended the members of the two Councils to the Prime Minster nor what they know about privatization and trust fund to volunteer as members. Even with the little information provided; it is obvious some of the members have serious conflict of interest to be part of the council.

Incidentally, by some strange coincidence or by design; the one and only member on both Advisory Councils is “Kassahum (Kassy) Kebede” of the 15 members Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council referred as “Kassi Kebde” on the 21 members Advisory Council on privatization. How a little-known U.S. private fund manager of nearly a billion dollars of undisclosed individuals out of the Cayman Island registered firm as well as investor in Ethiopia that ended up on both Advisory Councils remained a mystery that requires investigation.

Luckily, the person who took responsibility for the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council as a Chairman is the prominent Californian Constitutional Law Professor and Defense Attorney Al Mariam. He is expected to vet the members backgrounds and provide regular information to the public as well as comply with established laws concerning the activities of the Council.

Though Professor Al endorsed PM reform effort and his diaspora visit on publicly unannounced conference organized by unknown volunteers in Washington D.C. led by a person named Besufekad Kasegn few weeks before PM anticipated visit as reported by Solomon Abate of VOA, it is not clear how he ended up as the Chairman of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council that was setup before the PM visit in North America.

Regardless, if there is one person capable of making sure members have no conflict of interest, and the Advisory Council is transparent regarding the laws and regulations governing its operation, he comes up on the top.”

Surprisingly ever since, the 20 money transfer firms listed on the Ethiopian Embassy in Belgium where contributors supposed to send money through to the special account set up by the PM was removed. The ‘Deputy Head of Mission in Charge of Business, Diaspora and Administration’ listed on the official Embassy website in the EU Capital of Brussels where there are hardly many Ethiopians to warrant his job is Gebremichael Gebresadiik. But again, his speech at Afar Forum Conference in Belgium from Aug 26-28, 2018 three weeks after the PM returned home from U.S. speaks for itself why he was assigned in the EU Capital of Belgium in the first place.

At the meantime, the same 20 money transfer firms removed from the Embassy in Belgium reappeared on the Ethiopian Embassy UK website where it states; “We have recently been made aware of some fraudulent websites soliciting money for the Trust Fund. Please do not to fall victim to any scams. Once the official website has been launched, we notify you. To keep abreast of news and updates about the Diaspora Trust Fund, please contact our Diaspora department or visit our website at www.ethioembassy.org.uk regularly. Also follow us on our social media channels for regular updates – Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.”

Unfortunately, the man in the Ethiopian Embassy UK responsible for the Diaspora Affairs is Fekadu Beyene with no public profile of who he may be and what he does under the Ambassador to UK Dr. Hailemichael Aberra Afework.

What is even more bizarre about the whole Diaspora Trust Fund affair; the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington D.C where the Trust Fund Advisory Council was established doesn’t even acknowledge its existence nor, the money transfer firms posted on Embassy website in UK. The responsible person for the Diaspora Affairs in the Washington DC Embassy is Teferi Taddesse with no public profile of who he is and what he does under Ambassador Kassa Tekleberhan.

When that wasn’t enough, onedollarforethiopia.org/blog developed by Addis Media of Silver Spring Maryland run by unidentified individuals with no contact address put out the official Trust Fund Advisory Council info and bank account. It is not clear what the unidentified individuals’ website developed by Addis Media gain out of putting up a blog to promote the Trust Fund outside the official Advisory Council established by the Prime Minster Office and Chaired by Prof Al Mariam besides to promote Addis Media platform.

Unfortunately, the saga of the Diaspora Trust Fund didn’t end there. Six individuals claim to put up a parallel Diaspora Trust Fund Inc charity in Takoma Park Maryland and one dollar for Ethiopia GoFundMe account and put up a website called Ager Fikir (www.agerfikir.com) urging the diaspora to send money through the GoFundMe account promising to send it to the special account setup in Ethiopia by the PM.

Surprisingly, the six individuals responsible with the scheme appeared in person on a Press Conference (more a well-orchestrated pitch mostly talking to each other) on the infamous TPLF operatives run ebs TV network based in Maryland with operation in Addis Ababa in what appeare to confuse the diaspora and undermine the official Trust Fund Advisory Council.

What was even more fascinating about ‘the six stooges’ that set up Ager Fikir website and GoFundMe account was not only they are operating outside the ‘official’ Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council led by the Chairman Prof Al Mariam but, claim to set up a non-for-profit charity with the same name (Diaspora Trust Fund Inc.) and using video clip of the PM’s visit in U.S. and the famous Ethiopian artist and human right activist Tamign Beyne’s speech as a promotion pitch of their scheme promising contributors receive tax deduction privileges from the IRS.

Leading the six GoFundMe scheme is a man by the name Yoseph Seyoum referred as Jossey (pictured left) and the first to contribute $4000, according the GoFundMe account he himself setup claiming his mother urge him to do it.

The bigger question is, what are the background of the six individuals and how did Ager Fikir and its Diaspora Trust Fund Inc. they established ended up appearing only on the infamous TPLF operatives run ebs TV network based in Maryland and led by Amman Fissehazion & Brothers that use the Ethiopian Government owned EBC Broadcasting Satellite Service network like Walta and Fana Broadcasting Services owned and operated by TPLF remained a mystery.

Regardless, it is with great delight to see the official Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council’s website (www.ethiopiatrustfund.org) came online a few weeks ago as the Chairman promised in August 24, 2018 Press Release. The website not only disclosed the names and backgrounds of the Board of Directors and Officers but, what sectors it plans to use the Diaspora Trust Fund.

Despite many remaining questions regarding the full disclosure of some of the individuals on the Board and the officers and the merit of involving in many complex development activities, the Chairman should be appreciated for taking giant step in the right direction to revile who will be responsible for the Council. More importantly, it is a good lesson for one-and-all organizations to follow Council’s leads why public institutions’ transparency and leaders’ accountability is a must not an option to advances the cause of the people of Ethiopia and the reform PM Abiy Ahmed proposed.

Can the Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council Chaired by Prof Al Mariam and presided by the PM pass the test to change the way the public business is conducted all depends how they set the stage to make public institutions transparent and the leaders accountable in the coming days.

That said, as proponent of institutional transparency and accountability of leaders in governmental and nongovernmental agencies as well as political parties and Media establishments is the only way to address the cause of the political, social and economic problems facing the people of Ethiopia, anything that entertain to solve the symptoms of the problem that persist throughout history only delay the reform necessary to end the problem.

In that regard, Prof Al Mariam only interview posted on the Advisory Council official website with the newly established BBC Amharic Broadcasting Service reviled; the Council is not sure what it wanted to accomplish with the funds raised for projects it outlined. Therefore, the projects that involve many government, nongovernment and private entities that lack transparency and accountability institutions involved appeared the problem the council will face like many ‘white elephant’ projects of the last half-century modeled by foreign aid that failed over-and-over again.

Prof Al Mariam pressed by the interviewer asked; ‘what choice do we have?

Fortunately, there are many choices members of the Advisory Council particularly the Chairman can do to help the new PM advance the reform by doing first-thing-first — making public institutions transparent to address the cause of the problems before any project is underway. ‘The cart before the horse’ endeavor after a century of trial-and-error of development project to nowhere won’t help the Council to achieve its stated mission and objective nor would help the PM’s reform effort.

For instance, most of the members of Advisory Council have implacable credential and work experience in international organizations, educational institutions, think-thanks, investment banks and corporation that can be used to transform the nation. Yet, with exception of the few, they are not known to advocate the same standard of transparency and accountability when it comes in their home country as it is done in the respective international institutions they work. The question of why they got involved if transparency is not their priority?

Therefore, development projects the Advisory Council outlined on its mission & objective that will involve many layers of government and nongovernmental agencies as well as private entities short of complete transparency and accountability of all involved won’t make much dent on the problem facing the people of Ethiopia nor on the PM reform effort.

Whether fund raising for a cause, in the Advisory Council case to help compatriots or political parties competing for power to govern better, the Press in seeking the truth…, there is no way out of the stalemate until all elites submit for the universally established rule of institutional transparency as the pillar of good governance and individual accountability of leaders as the backbone effectiveness. Thus, any entity and leader that forsakes the universal rule is guaranteed to fail in achieving its stated objectives at best or it very existence is other than what it stated at worst.

In that regard, the Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council would be better off using its members’ talent and the funds it raises to bring about transparency and accountability in all government and nongovernment agencies that encompasses legal, financial, trade, Media, educational…institutions the Chairman has been advocating in his writing for over a decade.

For instance, before anything; the first thing the Chairman should demand from all involved in public affairs including members of the Advisory Council he chairs should be full disclosure of their backgrounds under penalty of perjury to insure no potential conflict of interest arise against the public interest.

Therefore, with all the short comings of the cart before the horse engagement with the public, we should be reminded of what the famous conservative African-American public intellectual and a fellow at Hoover Institute Dr. Thomas Swell described in his book titled Intellectuals in Society wrote; “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong” – reinforcing; the belly of the beast of the problem facing the people of Ethiopia as any society is decision makers’ impunity for their actions or inactions’ and the resulting smoke-and-mirrors’ necessary to avoid accountability that persisted for far too long.

For contemporary elites, the public right to know the reality of their affairs they paid the ultimate price for under tyranny don’t seem to make an iota of difference for self-serving political, social and economic quest of the elites to raid the public space and wallet as entitlement. As a result, the concept of transparency and accountability became mere convenient words as many borrowed words from distant places as oppose organic instruments of governance for sovereign peoples and nations.

For instance, according to state and party operated Media, a new ‘women’ President and a dozen cabinet ministers were reportedly appointed by PM Abiy recently. Though it is way overdue and admirable for women to take their proper place in Ethiopian society preferably by democratic means than political appointments, the last women to represent the extraordinary role women played and could play in Ethiopia shouldn’t be Sehalwork Zewde, hardline Marxist political hack that served two tyrannical regimes with distinction presented as a sanitized champion of women.

Unfortunately, the appointment not only violated the public right to know who-is-who in Ethiopian government but, sends the wrong message particularly for the youth to say; transparency and accountability of leaders to the public don’t matter. What is even more concerting was the way all Medias sanitize Zewde’s shoddy background to portray her as innocent and accomplished diplomat worth of the civilized people of Ethiopia.

The reality Zewde that was educated in France in the early 70s reportedly in Natural Science joined the Paris based All Ethiopia Socialist Movement led by the infamous Haile Feda and, was instrumental underwriting the National Democratic Revolution program of the Military Council (Derg) regime withheld from the public matters. Her serving the Derg regime in many capacities starting as Press Secretary of Colonel Megestu Haile Mariam’s 17 years iron rule until it ended 1991 and smoothly transition to serve the London based Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) insurgency turn an Ethnic Apartheid Nations and Nationalities Revolutionary Democratic regime led by Melse Zenawi, Chairman of TPLF and President of the Transitional Government and the Prime Minster of Ethiopia starting as an Ambassador to Djibouti overseeing the Intergovernmental Authority in Development (IGAD) until she joined the UN body in different capacities mostly on peacekeeping and security matters since 2006 on behalf of the regime was not important for the public to know when she was sanitized as an innocent ‘woman’ worthy of a Presidency of the long-suffering people of Ethiopia that paid the ultimate price for her and comrades the ever-ending zero-sum-game political adventure of over four decades.

As far as the foreign Medias’ narratives are concerned, Al Jazeera report titled Who is Sahle-Work Zewde, Ethiopian’s first female President summed up what is wrong with sanitized politics of Ethiopia to fit their own agenda. Al Jazeera’s featured flag on its report about the ‘first female President’ as they referred the new PM as first Oromo PM in past report itself speaks volume who may be behind setting the international narratives– the price Ethiopians paid with foreign foes for as long as one can remembers.

Likewise, Wikipedia profile skipped Zewde’s high-profile service for the National Democratic Revolution of the Military Council of the Revolutionary Democratic regime of the Derg as well the Ethnic Apartheid Revolutionary Democracy regime of TPLF to emerge as an innocent ‘woman’ President with decades of diplomatic experience to say more about the difficulty Ethiopians face to sort out ‘the wheat from the chaff’ of contemporary political elites.

The question is, what does it take for contemporary elites to own their record and take responsibility for their actions or inactions and, who supposed to make them accountable remained the belly of the beast of the problem that will drag reform to emancipate the people of Ethiopia as they play smoke and mirrors.

As the new PM attempt to ‘reform’ the ethnic apartheid oligarchy regime continues, the political elites that made career out of dividing Ethiopians by class, ethnicity, religion, region, age… are at it again by the sexes with more to come at the expenses of the people rights to know their affairs and their consent to be governed by the leaders of their choice.

The 64K question is, can the political elites remain relevant without dividing the people of Ethiopia with one difference or another defied by the emergence of the new PM Aaby?

It appears the PM is having difficulty to sort out the ever-changing identity of the elites to remain relevant at the expenses of the reform as we witness the same elites showing up with different ‘clothes’ and identities sanitized by the same propaganda machines. Who could better exemplify the reminiscent of that reality than ‘President’ Sahle-Work Zewdw that slashed-burned her old record of four decades without a scratch on her way up through three drastically different regimes to emerge as champion of women with praises and admirations of her equally dysfunctional peers and the international community?

Compatriots, anytime ‘foreigners’ and their associates praise one leader or another than the people of Ethiopia themselves in their free will, take it with grain of salt and, be careful what you wished for. The few times that happened in recent memory, we know what Ethiopians got.

They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Whether good or bad intentions by the elites, the people of Ethiopia deserve the rights to know who-is-who making decision on their behalf and in the name of one thing or another including, in the name of ‘helping…’ that shouldn’t be forsaken by anyone including, the new PM.

There is no questions Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed did the unthinkable in opening the draconian ethnic apartheid oligarchy led regime with unspeakable crimes of corruptions and atrocities on the people of Ethiopia for public scrutiny surrounded by ‘hyaenas’ infested political space. He, for the sake of unity and a better future not only gave many a pass for their past transgression and allow them to roam the street but, gave them opportunity to serve so that they can come to their senses to do right in the democratic process. Yet, not only they refuse to surrender for the modest reform he proposed but, failed to restrain from committing more crimes; not to mention they won’t let go of Ethiopians they held hostages as a bargain chip in ‘Regions’ they claim exclusively their own to remain relevant. The latest blubber coming out of the Adowa Gang is a good example of how the die-hard TPLF oligarchs are holding the people of Ethiopia hostage in the ever-expanding Tigray Region.

‘There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heaven’…, it is the time in the history of Ethiopia for the people to say ‘free at last, free at last, thank God almighty we are free at last’ from the shackles of tyranny and its elite surrogates. And, the only one on the way of the new PM reform to make it happen are dysfunctional elites that know little if any the meaning of freedom and the consent of the people beyond their ‘daily bread’.

Prime Minster Abiy and his Advisory Councils’ members of all kinds and shapes will be better off putting all the resources at their disposal on the cause of the problem than the symptoms. ‘The cart before the horse’ politics of contemporary elites of the past shouldn’t be on the way of the public right to know their affairs and their consent to be governed by the leaders of their choice however enticing it may be to sustain the status qua. It only delay reform for the benefit of dysfunctional elites that make a living at the expenses of the people of Ethiopia.

Again, the Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council Chairman and the Board of Directors taking a giant step in the right direction is admirable despite many discrepancies remaining. As the say; ‘charity begins at home’. Therefore, the Chairman must demand full disclosure from members of the Advisory Council with sworn-affidavit under perjury of law providing conflicting info on their backgrounds. The Advisory Council must also demand cease-and-desist order for various entities involved in fraudulent diaspora trust fund raising scheme. And, more importantly; conflicting information coming out of operatives in the Ethiopian Embassies around the world under the Minster of Foreign Affairs regarding the Diaspora Trust Fund and many others must be accountable in court of law at home and abroad.

For instance, the Ethiopian Embassy in UK lists 20 money transfer firms, including Dahabshill, Khan, Amal express, Tawakal money express, Dawit money transfer … right out of the infamous TPLF owned and operated Wogagen Bank in violation of the PM reform agenda. As bizarre as it is a ruling member political party operating private banks and 1000s of business enterprises that engage in trade and investment and foreign exchange services to begin with; Embassies under the Minster of Foreign Affairs essentially conspiring in money laundering scum with the ruling member TPLF party is unprecedented even by standard of depot ruled nations.

Likewise, TPLF operatives in diaspora setting up money transfer firms to launder money like the infamous Global Financial Holding LLC based in State College, Pennsylvania now registered in Virgin Island, according Blomberg. It runs multiple business around the world led by Dr. Munir H. Idriss and Sisay Shimelis, including a non-for-profit St Yared Hospital in Addis Ababa led by Dr. Munir H. Idriss.

Individuals fund raising from the diaspora in the name of Diaspora Trust Fund like Hager Fikir group’s GoFundMe scheme also violate the full disclosure laws under the established U.S. statue to undermine the official Advisory Council are problems to the reform effort that must be dealt with in court of law sooner or later.

Therefore, reform that doesn’t take transparency of public institutions and accountability of responsible parties as core principle of governance only delay the promised reform for freedom, justice and democracy. And, nothing the Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council does serves the PM reform effort better and the democratic transition than making all public institutions including the Advisory Council transparent and, clandestine entities and individuals accountable in court of laws. After all, any project without it may satisfy the fainthearted but, won’t change the fundamental problem facing the people of Ethiopia — justice.

The article is dedicated to Prime Minster Abiy’s reform that made it possible for persecutors to charge individuals accused of crimes of corruptions and atrocities against the people to face justice based on the evidence. The independence and transparency of justice institutions is more important to the people of Ethiopia than any conviction that comes out of it.