Confronting the past: Time Catches Up With “EPRDF Dictatorship and Mafia Group” in Ethiopia

by Zekarias Ezra
They stole millions to fund their lavish lifestyles and build their extravagant homes. They wantonly depleted the country’s resources. They tortured, maimed, and killed thousands. While keeping up the veneer of democracy with their sham elections and laughable ‘peaceful transfer of power’, they managed to retain power for long 27 years and counting. In the process, they quashed the hopes and dreams of citizens to freely elect their own leaders.
Ethiopians know full well for years now this bunch had been on the take – often in cahoots with business leaders and others in their network. What happened to Gen Kinfe et al is the tip of the ice berg.
Dictators, like the EPRDF bunch, used to think they would end up their days somewhere they would be safe. But now instead of having a house in Harare, like Mengistu, they might end up in The Hague in the International Criminal Court.
Ethiopia is in defacto transition resembling the ones it had in 1974 and 1991. As in any transition, a political debate must center on two key issues. That is, the issue of how to deal with past human rights abuses and looting and how to prevent abuses from occurring in the future. Countries in the past have dealt with this issue by establishing commissions of inquiry. There is still debate among international human rights practitioners on the effectiveness of such commissions.
The issue of Retribution vs. Reconciliation has now come to the forefront with the arrest, first, of the Abdi Ali and now with Gen Kinfe and others. The issue is an old one that haunts all emerging democracies. In January 1793, the French parliament spent three agonizing days debating how to punish King Louis XVI before deciding to send him to the guillotine.
How do we now proceed? Curbing flared up emotions and passions, Ethiopians must hold ‘town hall’ debate in their communities to chart a path for a long-lasting solution. In 1991, Meles Zenawi and his team were struggling with the same issue in the aftermath of the Mengistu regime having in custody thousands of people suspected of committing serious crimes.
Have they learned anything? The answer must now be clear. We are, as a nation, in the same predicament as we were in 1991. We must avoid the repeat of that mistake. That is exactly why, as a nation we must answer once and for all the issue of Retribution vs Reconciliation. The appropriate moral response is but to dispense justice.
How do we achieve a just solution that is acceptable to a long-suffering population and at the same time steers clear of both witch-hunts and whitewashes? However, moving the victims’ demand for justice might be, we, as a nation, must still weigh the risks of starting a process that could frighten the military or other forces linked to the crimes enough to jeopardize the democratic transition. That should be a decision the Ethiopian people must make.
Now that the government has started taking into custody those suspected of crimes, we must but ask the question ‘what about the rest of the gang members?
It is an official secret hat the arrested people did not commit the ‘crimes’ alone. There is a web of network from one corner to another that scramble the country as a hyena devours its prey. More importantly, EPRDF and its leaders and its cadres must be held to account as well. It would be a mockery of justice to see top echelon of the mafia group go unpunished and even disgusting to see them still at the helm of power.
EPRDF simply has no moral ground to execute a just retribution. I believe that might be why Dr Abiy correctly preached about and called for forgiveness.
I agree in principle with Dr Abiy when he said
“I call on us all to forgive each other from our hearts; to close the chapters from yesterday, and to the forge ahead to next bright future through national consensus.”
Should the facts on the ground necessitates a course change it then ought to be done in a transparent and just manner. That entails knocking at the doors of every top leader, past and present, within EPRDF. Is the government ready to turn against itself in such a dramatic way?
EPRDF could go in the annals of history as a political organization that right its wrong if it were to prepare a path for a free and fair election, by taking itself out of competition from the upcoming election, and hand over power to a freely elected government while in the interim facilitating a ‘National Reconciliation’ in the manner of South Africa.
TPLF made, ordered and controlled EPRDF. TPLF looted and devoured Ethiopia’s resources by dividing people . It made harmonious Ethiopians to see each other as enemies instead of countrymen that lived together for centuries.
TPLF ordered the maiming, killings, torturing, raping of women and men prisoners including ethnically targeted sexual dysfunctions in males so that they will not be able to have sex and bear children.
TPLF is the poison of Ethiopia and Ethiopians that came up with the poisonous policy.
EPRDF members were picking up the left overs. Many participated in crimes against their own people.
Some like Dr. Abiy had a change of heart and stopped following TPLF poisonous policy. That is what we see today.
I did not know a ‘change of heart’ is an exonerating circumstance that is accepted in a court of law. It could help as a mitigating circumstance for leniency of punishment. Other than that, telling the Ethiopian people all the rest of the EPRDF leadership including this PM and his predecessors are clean of all crimes does not hold water. That is why, some of us have argued the better path is for EPRDF to relinquish power fully and start a path of national reconciliation.
Agreed with most of your ideas but I don’t think EPRD including TPLF can be the judge and jury at the same time should
the path of ristitution and dispensing of justice applied without exception.
Teddy, no need to suspect. Kindly read my previous writings as way back as 2009. EPRDF is nothing but TPLF in essence. But if I use TPLF only, some would want to see EPRDF different than TPLF. My contention is the whole EPRDF is contaminated.
EPRDF was made by TPLF, and TPLF controls EPRDF for the last 27 years. Ironically the writer managed to avoid the word “TPLF” in the entire article. The intent is suspicious to say the least.
Be it intentional or otherwise EPRDF was the main vehicle used to loot and kill the Horn!!!