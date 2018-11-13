Ethiopia: Kinfe, Teklebrehan Under Arrest

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Federal Police have arrested Kinfe Dagnew (B. Gen), former CEO of Metal & Engineering Corporation (MetEC), and Tekleberhan Woldearegay (Maj. Gen), former head of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA), this morning, according to sources.

The two high ranking military officers were the first to resign from their office following the appointment of Abiy Ahmed (PhD) as Ethiopia’s Prime Minister.

Source: Addis Fortune