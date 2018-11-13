Ethiopia: Kinfe, Teklebrehan Under Arrest

November 13, 2018

Federal Police have arrested Kinfe Dagnew (B. Gen), former CEO of Metal & Engineering Corporation (MetEC), and Tekleberhan Woldearegay (Maj. Gen), former head of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA), this morning, according to sources.

The two high ranking military officers were the first to resign from their office following the appointment of Abiy Ahmed (PhD) as Ethiopia’s Prime Minister.

Source: Addis Fortune

  1. Well Done Dr. Abiy
    November 16, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Great job and thank you Prime, Prime, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy. You made Enat Ethiopia ena lijochua very happy!!! Ethiopians owe you a great deal!!!! We are all with You!!!!

  2. Fikre
    November 13, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Long live for Our Prime Minister and his team.

