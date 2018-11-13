Ethiopian Satellite Television and Radio (ESAT) latest Ethiopian News from Addis Ababa, Amsterdam and Washington DC, November 13, 2018.
Let us remember a robber is a robber never mind ethnicity. Kinfe never acted alone. For him to own an airplane Civil Aviation, Ethiopian Airlines, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Internal Revenue, etc will have aided him. These officials should also be investigated. Ethiopians everywhere should come together to provide information to apprehend criminals. Those with special training should volunteer their expertise. Those in the social sciences could help by interviewing, documenting material witnesses among victims of human rights abuses. Prime Minister Abiy was speaking in parliament when he revealed wild animals were used to try to extract information out of citizens. A committee should be set up for victims to tell their stories. Reconciliation is a good idea; but we need justice; those who engaged in torture must face justice. Those in international finance sector could point out methods, practices corrupt individuals follow to steal and hide money. And so on.
Some in Ethiopia (several posthumously) are prime candidates for Criminal Court at The Hague. A Citizen Taskforce should be set up to gather evidence, to hunt down foreign banks they have squirreled away stolen money to, and limit their movements abroad. The Magnitsky Act is the tool for just such times. Money reclaimed then could go to EDTF!