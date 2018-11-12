Home » News » Prosecutor General briefed media on grenade attack

Prosecutor General briefed media on grenade attack

Posted by: ECADF in News November 12, 2018 0

Prosecutor General of Ethiopia briefed media regarding the Addis Ababa, Meskel Square grenade attack, recently arrested top security officials in suspect of the crime. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was believed to be the target of the bomb attack.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Comments — What do you think?

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved. | <a href="http://ecadforum.com">ECADF Ethiopian News</a>
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial