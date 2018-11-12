Ethiopia arrests 63 suspected of rights abuses, corruption

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia has arrested 63 intelligence officials, military personnel and business-people on allegations of rights violations and corruption, the country’s attorney general announced Monday.
The sweeping high-profile arrests carried out in recent days are a result of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s order for a months-long investigation into misdoings under the previous government.
Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye told the media that some of those arrested are suspected of abuses of prisoners including “beatings, forced confessions, sodomy, rape, electrocution and even killings.”
Some of those arrested are accused of mismanaging a state-owned military corporation, the Metal and Engineering Corporation, that was looted in a multi-billion dollar corruption scheme, he said.
Berhanu also said that Ethiopia’s former spy chief is suspected of involvement in an attempt to assassinate the new prime minster at a rally on June 23. While other officials implicated in the plot have fled the country, the former intelligence chief is now residing in northern Ethiopia and should turn himself in to authorities, he said.
Yilikal Getnet, an opposition figure, told The Associated Press the public had demanded the arrests of the former officials.
“These have been issues that we in the opposition have long been calling for, too,” he said, adding that Ethiopia needs a truth and reconciliation process to investigate past misdoings. “The ruling party alone can’t bring justice for all these atrocities committed in the past.”
Under the previous government, Ethiopia, a close security ally of the West, used to be accused of rights violations by human rights activists. Since Abiy, 42, came to power in April his new government has released several thousand political prisoners, permitted exiled opposition groups to return home, dropped terror charges against prominent opposition politicians and permitted the media to operate more freely.
Despite the reforms, ethnic-based clashes are continuing in some parts of Ethiopia and pose the most serious threat to Abiy’s leadership of this East African nation of 100 million people.
Amnesty International welcomed the arrests.
“These arrests are an important first step toward ensuring full accountability for the abuses that have dogged the country for several decades,” said Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International’s East Africa Director. “Many of these officials were at the helm of government agencies infamous for perpetrating gross human rights violations, such as torture and the arbitrary detention of people including in secret facilities. We urge the government of Prime Minister Abiy to take further steps to ensure justice and accountability for all past human rights violations and abuses, while at the same time ensuring all the individuals arrested receive fair trials.”
I am very great full for what the LORD is doing in our country. We are all indebted for the wisdom and patience team Lema ,team Degu,Mrs.Mufriat kamhil, Mustafa Omer of the Ethio -Somalia president have displayed. In particular, the P/M and his closest advisers are to be credited for the silent political maneuver that resulted in such a success. Given the fact the TPLF was virtually in control of huge financial asset ,and the country’s military hard ware in its disposal most of us were reluctant whether we will see prosecution to key TPLF figures.
This was even more so when it becomes clear when TPLF refused to accept the P/M’s peace proposal of Forgiveness, love and medeemer . Instead TPLF relentlessly kept to engage in illegal activities to harm the P/M and his team as well as to sabotage the reform.
For instance, they tried the Meskel Squere blast ,they failed. Then, when the P/M and Lema returned from U.S diaspora visit Tplf almost ambushed the P/Mat the Airport ,and tried to get him negotiate a secret deal with they (behind the back of the Ethiopian people ) at the Palace ,and they failed. Most people believe they were trying to get the P/M to bring Getachew Assefa back to his former post. Still more, they try to replace the vice P/M at the Awasa EPRDF conference, they failed. They send a group of soldiers to Palace to assassinate the P/M and his team, they failed. Not to mention the fact they were behind the many internecine clash all over the country, even as close as the capital. The P/M and his team went through all this ordeal in the last six months, that some of us including my self were still critical about some of the policies such as the rampant lawlessness in the country. In the long run their patience and wisdom proved paid off.
Also God was there working all things and guiding the reformers in his wisdom to bring peaceful resolution to the stalemate, as he said to Jeremiah the prophet,
“I am the LORD, the God of all the peoples of the world. Is anything too hard for me”? Jeremiah 32:27.
We need to be thank full to what is taking place at the moment which is a necessary condition to run a just Ethiopia in the future. So far we can say of those who are arrested three of them can be considered as big fish. Namely ,Major general kenfe Dangew director of Metech,Major General Teklebrhan Woledearegay director of INSA ,Amanuel Kiros the director of the domestic intel. There are still many big fish running loose, of the most important figure the illusive Getachew Assefa.
Already the military is structured, We can be sure , the next move of the P/m is perhaps to restructure the security apparatus. Then, we can expect him to probe EFFORT and MEDroc and bring those who are responsible for the illegal loot ,and human right abuse to face justice.
Let us remember a robber is a robber never mind ethnicity. Kinfe never acted alone. For him to own an airplane Civil Aviation, Ethiopian Airlines, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Internal Revenue, etc will have aided him. These officials should also be investigated. Ethiopians everywhere should come together to provide information to apprehend criminals. Those with special training should volunteer their expertise. Those in the social sciences could help by interviewing, documenting material witnesses among victims of human rights abuses. Prime Minister Abiy was speaking in parliament when he revealed wild animals were used to try to extract information out of citizens. A committee should be set up for victims to tell their stories. Reconciliation is a good idea; but we need justice; those who engaged in torture must face justice. Those in international finance sector could point out methods, practices corrupt individuals follow to steal and hide money. And so on.
Some in Ethiopia (several posthumously) are prime candidates for Criminal Court at The Hague. A Citizen Taskforce should be set up to gather evidence, to hunt down foreign banks they have squirreled away stolen money to, and limit their movements abroad. The Magnitsky Act is the tool for just such times. Money reclaimed then could go to EDTF!
Well done Dr. Abiy. This is a huge success that every Ethiopian is happy to see. But every Ethiopian is eager to be assured that the government has the an attitude of tolerance and inclusiveness in every section based on experience, education and merits NOT ethnicity.
So for the better stability and success assure every Ethiopian that they are equally represented in the new governmental system because the picture we see everyday is sliding towards one side.