GNUM congratulates new leadership in Gambella

296 SHARES Share Tweet

Gambella Nilotes United Movement (GNUM)

“In Congratulating the New Leadership of Gambella, We Shall Remember Our Fallen Heroes for Freedom and Justice in Gambella Regional State”

The Gambella Nilotes United Movement (GNUM) congratulates the newly elected Governor, Mr. Omot Ojulu Obup, as the Head of Gambella State Regional and the Deputy Governor Mr. Thankey Jock. The change of leadership in Gambella is a welcoming news and a step in the right direction in navigating the region to path toward security stability desperately needed. GNUM endorses the surprise election of the new Governor and the Deputy Governor, which came after months of tumultuous, uncertainty and stalemate between courageous Dhaldiim youth group, the adherent supporters of the new democratic change in Ethiopia, audaciously demanded the change envisions by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia be brought to Gambella. Regrettably, the regional leaders denied Gambella people aspiration for change in lieu of their own political gain, actively sabotaged political reform to remain in the office. Tragically, such reckless act endangered the lives of Dhaldiim youths, resulted in unnecessary loss of precious lives. We applaud Dr. Abiy’s decisive action to bring change of leadership against the corrupt infested officials and express sincere gratitude for the Dhal-diim youth group whom paid ultimate scarifies for change in Gambella.

In the light of the new change of leadership and recognizing the monumental challenges in this trying times in our region, GNUM pledges full support and offer unsolicited advice to the new leadership as they prepared to governance and lead the region from the brink of catastrophe into the new era of transparent democratic system. We call upon all Gambella citizens to unite and embrace peace. In doing so, we ask for your patience, support and cooperation of all stakeholders for a smooth transition, restoring peace and stability within Gambella city and throughout the region; and most importantly to maintain rule of law, promote peace and harmony; eliminate the divisive tribalism politics which undermine true democracy hindering economic and social development.

Gambella region faces countless problems, including the external and internal insecurity threaten the region which impacts the core values of our society, triggering anomalous constant distress and anxiety induced by terror of children abduction and killing of innocent people perpetrated by the Murle from across the border; the broken immigration policy that allows uncontrollable influx of refugee from South Sudan overpopulating the citizen population; the rampant corruption that tarnishes and threatens to cripple the entire Gambella region; the land grab policy that only enriches the so called investors leaving the indigenous land ownership in extreme destitution; prioritizing the rehabilitation of displaced villages in the Itang district as of results of tribal fights which have been the source of tension in the region.

Considering the above mentioned challenges, it is imperative that the new administration takes immediate action to execute the reform agendas, align with vision of new system in Ethiopia; reassigning Itang district to the rightfully full district, rather than an insult ambiguous (liyu) Woreda treasonously proposed and implemented by the previous Administrations and finally attain to other numerous problems equally deserving attention of the new leadership. Meanwhile, we salute the released of Dhaldiim youth group leaders’ wrongly imprisoned for exercising the freedom of speech through peaceful demonstration, however, we urge the release of the remaining innocents Dhaldiim youths still in detention.

The appointment of Dr. Abiy Ahmed as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia is unprecedented in history of Ethiopia as we witnessed a rare peaceful power transfer between the predecessor and new leader of Ethiopia. To the Prime Minister credits, he enacted bold reform agendas, dismantled decades old betrayal system of terrorizing the citizens. The newly appointed Gambella Governor H.E. Mr. Omot Ojulu Obup has a unique opportunity to peacefully transform the region and challenge the status quo, embracing the noble innovative political maneuver exemplifies by the Prime Minster, Dr. Abiy Ahmed. While the task ahead is insurmountable, intricate by special interests; in this unique historical period in Ethiopia, we entrust you to fully bear the burden will of people and urge you to equally enact bold actions tailored to the Gambella region.

In this extraordinary history in the making chapter in Ethiopia, the new generation of leadership is upon us where the unknown heroes arise and the meaning of politic is our own making. The greatest leaders in the history of mankind are defined in the darkest times and must withstand the bitter criticism of his followers, in turns, accept the critics because we want the best of you. Now, you must stand firm and unite the region, heal the unhealable many broken-hearts and together, we will lead the Gambella region to peacefully path and harness the power of ingenuity for prosperity of Gambella people.

In conclusion, the Gambella Nilotes United Movement (GNUM) will continue its peaceful struggle for all people of Gambella and other oppressed citizens of Ethiopia to ensure freedom, justice, security and prosperity are brought to the people.

Gambella Nilotes United Movement/Army Central Committee