Ethiopia: MetEC management, Security members detained

(The Reporter) — More than 40 former officials of the Metals and Engineering Corporation (MetEC) and members of intelligence have been detained, The Reporter has learnt.

According to sources, MetEC management and members of the security intelligence were detained yesterday, November 9, 2018.

Sources also added that they were put under custody at a meeting they were attending around Gerji, in the former Imperial Hotel which the Corporation bought and renamed the Amoraw Building.

Although the details are not yet clear, sources confirm that they are currently in custody at the Federal Police’s temporary detention center.