Ethiopia: MetEC management, Security members detained

Posted by: ecadforum in News November 10, 2018

Metals and Engineering Corporation (MetEC).

(The Reporter) — More than 40 former officials of the Metals and Engineering Corporation (MetEC) and members of intelligence have been detained, The Reporter has learnt.

According to sources, MetEC management and members of the security intelligence were detained yesterday, November 9, 2018.

Sources also added that they were put under custody at a meeting they were attending around Gerji, in the former Imperial Hotel which the Corporation bought and renamed the Amoraw Building.

Although the details are not yet clear, sources confirm that they are currently in custody at the Federal Police’s temporary detention center.

  1. Amha Georgis
    November 10, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    It is about time. Good job PM. Hope to see more arrest of TPLF juntas

