Ethiopia PM in Amhara region: to host Eritrea, Somali leaders

(Africa News) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in the Amhara region on Thursday for the start of an official visit, his office reported.
“During his stay, he will meet for discussions with various stakeholders and undertake a visit of various projects and proceed to other cities,” the notice added without stating how many days he will be in the region.
He has since set out on conflict resolution meetings with some leaders in the region meeting with leaders in the city of Gondar. His deputy, Demeke Mekonnen, who leads the Amhara Democratic Party, ADP, is also on the trip along with other officials.
H.E PM Abiy Ahmed currently conducting discussions with elders in the Amhara region who are working towards addressing issues that have raised conflict in parts of the region. pic.twitter.com/UCwMnEQnMG
— Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) November 8, 2018
Abiy’s trip comes barely twenty-four hours to the arrival of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, also on an official visit to the region. Afwerki will be making his third visit to Ethiopia since the July 8 peace deal signed in Asmara.
Local media portal Addis Standard has reported that the two leaders will be joined by their Somali counterpart, Mohammed Abdullahi Farmaajo, for the second edition of a tripartite meeting.
The first was held in Asmara months back where the three leaders committed to respecting each others’ sovereignty and working together to advance the lot of people in the wider Horn of Africa region.
Afwerki’s return to Ethiopia after over two decades was in mid-July when he arrived in Addis Ababa days after the peace deal. he returned recently to hold talks with Abiy over implementation of the deal.
Abiy, an Oromo, rose to power following anti-government protests which forced his predecessor to resign. The protests largely concentrated in the Oromia region at some point spread to the Amhara region. Deputy PM Mekonnen is an Amhara.
Endless meetings, greetings, speeches and travelings are getting out of hand. The PM just came to power few months ago so far no clear policy has been set. The county is plunged into many ethnic clashes and displacements and killings of thousands and thousand of Ethiopians while the PM is only focused on meeting with foreign leaders and feeling good about himself.
I think it is time to stop wasting time and start to work the difficult tasks that are in the country hurting the people.
I do not think the politics of staying focused on traveling out of the country and show up with foreign leaders of the Western world, and meeting and greeting leaders of neighboring countries now and then or here and there is a wise and truly efficient way of doing politics while the country is desperately in need of help to tackle very serious if not dangerous socio-political challenges.
I am sorry to say but I have to say that this kind of trend sounds a political behavior of “feeling good” by staying away from the very hard and worrisome home work of dealing with domestic politics .
According this news, the PM is in Bahir- Dar mainly to host the two leaders ( Eritrea and Somalia) and it is reported that he met with seniors ( elders) just as simple as a side -talk (egre menged ) in a regional administration that is in a very serious problem both within itself and with ” politically independent Tigray” .I do not know if the current challenge of the country is expected to be talked by elders /shemgelena or even religious leaders. I am not saying it is not helpful , What I am saying is the situation now is beyond the traditional conflict resolution mechanism . This is not only because of the weaknesses of politicians but also because that tradition of solving conflicts through shemegelena (elders’ role) has become the very victim of partisan ( parochial and ethnic) politics . That is one of the very sad stories of our socio-political culture. I hate to question but I have to question whether it is easy to find genuine and patriotic role of elders ( traditional conflict resolution mechanism) as it used to be in our history socio-political culture? I do not thnink so. If it was the case, we could have at least slow down or lessen the very self- disgraceful and self-dehumanizing political behaviors of ours before they terribly get worse and worse .
politicians ( leaders) desperately need to genuinely recognize that they are at the very forefront of playing a real role of leadership ( more concrete plan of action and action than rhetoric and the politics of publicity).
The very politics of big cameras and news of being here and there in the country and with foreign leaders in a country that is crying for extremely urgent and workable solution , and decrying the very political malfunction because of the very troubling weakness if not failure of the Federal Government while those elements of disruption and ethno-centric or parochial political elites are getting strength is troubling.
It is an open secret that those evil-driven political elites are pushing the country to the territory of serious risk ( falling apart) .
Trying to solve a very deep and complex political reality with highly simplified populist agenda and very unclear roadmap is nothing but being victim of the politics of populism itself .Yes, having great appearances here and there and delivering great political and moral speeches but getting done very little action is not compatible with the very hard reality of country at all .
It sounds that either the PM does not have advisors of good/great minds or he considers himself as kind of a “philosopher king” or “no power of mind above mine”.
It is equally imperative to underscore that the way we as individual citizen or political or any other interest group support and encourage politicians is so infantile or badly emotion-driven. Any support or encouragement devoid of challenging politicians (leaders) with rational, critical , independent, and of course constructive ideas and propositions is doomed to failure .