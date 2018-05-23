University students march against sexual assault in Ethiopia

304 SHARES Share Tweet

Students at the Mizan-Tepi University in Ethiopia took to the streets to protest an alleged rape incident that happened on Sunday.

Allegedly, two men burst into the female bathrooms in the university and attempted to rape a student. She screamed, and her assailants fled, the BBC reports.

The protests started in the university but spread to the town of Mizan Teferi, located 500km from the country’s capital Addis Ababa.

The students claimed that it was not the first time for such an incident to take place. So far, five such cases have been reported. In one of the incidents, a student was assaulted as she was going to fetch water from a river in a forested area as there was no water on campus.

One of the students told the BBC that everybody regardless of their ethnicity and gender joined the protest against sexual assault.

The University is yet to respond to the incident.

Source: Face 2 Face Africa