499 SHARES Share Tweet

CSUSB political science professor Alemayehu ‘Al’ Mariam named Alumni of Notable Achievement by College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota

CSUSB political science professor Alemayehu ‘Al’ Mariam named Alumni of Notable Achievement by College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota

Alemayehu “Al” G. Mariam, professor of political science at Cal State San Bernardino, has been selected as an Alumni of Notable Achievement by the University of Minnesota’s College of Liberal Arts, where he earned his doctorate in 1984.

As an Alumni of Notable Achievement, Mariam is in exclusive company: only one percent of the college’s 157,000 alumni have received this distinction. He will be formally recognized at the CLA Outstanding Alumni Awards induction dinner at the University of Minnesota on June 15.

“CLA is proud of your esteemed career as an attorney, professor of political scientist, and champion of human rights, especially relating to conditions in Ethiopia,” wrote John Coleman, the dean of the college. “You are widely admired for your successful legal work in constitutional law and you have earned accolades in the U.S. and abroad for your humanitarian efforts. We would be pleased to count you among our most honored graduates.”

“I am humbled by the great honor bestowed upon me by my alma mater,” Mariam said. “I have dedicated my life to speaking truth to power and this honor recognizes that effort. I hope others, especially young people, who take notice of this special honor will be inspired to preach truth and the rule of law to power on behalf of the powerless, the defenseless and the voiceless in Ethiopia, in Africa and in America. Let’s all join hands to correct government wrongs with human rights everywhere!”

“There is something special about being recognized by one’s alma mater,” said Brian Janiskee, chair of the CSUSB political science department. “This is a tremendous achievement. We in the political science department are delighted that he has received this honor. It is well-deserved.”

“I couldn’t be happier for our outstanding colleague, Dr. Mariam,” said Rafik Mohamed, dean of CSUSB’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “Beyond the recognition and great honor, this acknowledgement of his body of work affirms that people can achieve great success in life while holding true to their core principles and placing the concerns of others ahead of their own.”

Mariam has taught at CSUSB since 1989, covering a variety of subjects including American government, the Bill of Rights, civil rights, judicial process, constitutional law and African politics, with research interests in American constitutional law, African politics and human rights.

He is the senior editor of the International Journal of Ethiopian Studies and has been a contributing writer for a number of periodicals, including The Hill, The Huffington Post and Salon. He served as an executive assistant to the late President-emeritus Albert K. Karnig.

In addition to his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Minnesota, he has a J.D. (law) from the University of Maryland, which he earned in 1988. In 1998, Mariam argued a landmark case before the California Supreme Court involving the right against self-incrimination (Miranda rights).

Source: INSIDE CSUSB