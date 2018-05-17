Patriotic Ginbot 7 Movement for Unity and Democracy, Washington DC Town Hall meeting.

673 SHARES Share Tweet

Patriotic Ginbot 7 Movement for Unity and Democracy, Washington Metropolitan area chapter has organized a town hall meeting. Professor Berhanu Nega, Chairman of PG7 and Mr. Neamin Zeleke, Executive Committee member and Deputy for Political Affairs shall present perspectives on the current state of affairs in Ethiopia and the way forward for our country. There will be a Q&A session.

Date: Sunday, May 20, 2018

Place: Sheraton Hotel, 8777 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD.

Time: 3: PM

