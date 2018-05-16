Oromo Democratic Front or Demoralizing Front? A lesson to Ethiopian elites what not to do

732 SHARES Share Tweet

by Teshome Debalke

ODF president Obbo Lencho Leta

Another tragedy in contemporary dysfunctional political elites’ culture showed its ugly face when the Oromo Democratic Front (ODF) founded by half a dozen X- Oromo Liberation Front members in the diaspora declared; they started negotiating solo with the popularly rejected ruling Tigray People Liberation Front led ethnic apartheid party that remained in power by the way of State of Emergency for three more years at the cost of 1000s of lives and millions of displacements of our people.

The official explanation on ODF’s was simply says – ‘a window of opportunity opened to make peace and reconciliation with the rogue regime short of saying who they represent and what they stood for. Nor they reviled whether the government reached them out or they did. It appears they violated ODF’s own Democratic ‘slogan’ not to mention the memorandum they signed with three other parties regarding the establishment of democratic rule. In other words, ODF officially admitted; it is NOT a democratic political party as it claimed but, a freelance party in search of opportunities to negotiate for political power. The lack of explanation for its abrupt move did not help Ethiopian to figure out what their motives may be.

Negotiating with the ruling ethnic apartheid tyranny under State of Emergency in a cover of peace and reconciliation by self-appointed political elites was unexpected from the people of Ethiopia. Unfortunately, the struggle for freedom, justice and democracy of the people of Ethiopia is still the last thing in the minds of political elites that spent most of their adult lives in Ethiopian politics.

But, what is even more surprising than ODF’s flip flap was make-believe Medias’ focus on the symptom of the larger problem of contemporary elites’ slash-and-burn political culture for power and privilege by any means not exclusive to ODF alone. After all, the very existence of the ruling dysfunctional elites as well as many others depends on it at the expenses of viable democratic parties.

Therefore, the absence of civilized democratic discourse to compete for the consent of the people of Ethiopia remained unchallenged. Therefore, ODF to slash-and-burn its way to negotiate solo shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the old guard.

The fact, democracy is reduced as a slogan in contemporary Ethiopian politics as many continue to do made it impossible for an average Ethiopian to figure out the substance they offer for the people of Ethiopia. Though ODF as an ethnic party to use democracy is the exception than the rule, it is not yet clear whether democracy is to compete against other ethnic parties within Oromo Region or with other ethnic Regional or national parties of Ethiopia that motivated it to sign an agreement with three other political parties and violet it to join negotiation with the ruling ethnic apartheid party unconditionally is contradiction at its best.

Regardless, many political parties use Democracy as a slogan but, don’t seem to know what ‘by the people, for the people, to the people’ verses for the elites, by the elites, for the elites means. Nor, they don’t seem to agree on their own preferred definition of democracy (revolutionary or not) and the rules of engagement to make it happen as they change their mind often with the wind.

More alarming, the very mention of the consent of the governed seem to frighten them so much so they will do anything to make sure it doesn’t happen as ODF did following the footstep of the ruling ethnic apartheid party. After all, as far as dysfunctional political elites track records are concerned, our people are ignorant pawns that live at their pleasure for power and privilege for as long as we can remember.

But, throwing ODF members under the bus alone doesn’t do justice nor vindicate other parties either. It is a systemic problem that involve many more make-believe political parties, civic organizations more so Medias.

Some make-believe political parties are so bad; they couldn’t even administer their official website to inform the public who they are and what they do let alone to show the know how to govern a nation. Try to find out what their political program may be, good luck finding anything of worthy of the people of Ethiopia.

When it comes to make-believe Medias it gets even worst. Some are so bold; they put out ‘breaking news’ from unanimous sources with nameless and faceless reporters and call it news worth of believing. Others with visible reporters don’t seem to tell whether they are reporting news, the mission of a political party or business promotion. Many appear to be in business to make sure the reality in Ethiopia never see daylight.

When it comes to civic organizations, finding one with legal status and the responsible officials behind it is big challenge. A website with few pages of info is all one needs to qualify as civic organization to be invited on make-believe Medias with clandestine editors or reporters of their own.

Quite frankly my people, it is a jungle out there. Unfortunately, it is at the expenses of real political parties, civic organizations and Medias thus, the future of the people of Ethiopia. The dysfunctional political elites’ exercise of futility to nowhere at expenses of those in the struggle for the right reasons must be challenged one way or another and sooner than later.

The newly [S]elected ‘Hope’ Prime Minster’ Dr. Abiay Ahimd caught up with the overwhelming crimes of TPLF gangs and associates appears he is forced to save the rogue ethnic apartheid regime instead of facilitating the surrender of TPLF gangs in transition to save the people of Ethiopia as many expected. Therefore, from all parties out there, the PM call to ODF members to come appears to save the ethnic apartheid regime from the people of Ethiopia and won’t address the larger grassroot problem facing the people of Ethiopia. After all, despite his reformist slogan; democracy for, to and by ethnic elites is the last thing expected to excitement of the political elites — contrary to the popular demand for democratic rule.

Let’s face it my people, the old Colonial powers that made decision long ago to make Ethiopia an ethnic Apartheid State through the self-proclaimed minority Tigray elites still at play despite the people of Ethiopia demand. Therefore, when ethnic apartheid can’t be sustained by ‘minority’ Tigray elites as its was designed, it appears they are out shopping for other self-proclaimed ‘majority’ Oromo ethnic elites’ run parties. Undermining national democratic movement to sustain ethnic apartheid has always been the main goal of a handful of ethnic parties including the ruling TPLF party in partnership with the usual foreign foes.

If you don’t believe me, look who is behind the ongoing make-believe Peace and reconciliation between a handful of self-appointed representative of our people negotiating with self-proclaimed minority Tigray elites that failed to instigate ethnic conflicts among Ethiopians for the last 27 years to save ethnic apartheid. After all, every Ethiopian knows; there is nothing to negotiate but, the unconditional surrender of the self-proclaimed minority Tigray gang that posed as a political party causing mayhem on the people of Ethiopia and now hiding behind the new PM Dr. Abiay Ahimd’s OPDO party like it did successfully with the previous Prime Disaster Halimarain of SNNP party.

But, if you ask me, being accomplice of TPLF via saving ethnic apartheid to sustain the status qua will be the biggest mistake of his life Dr. Abiay Ahimd would make than anything else he will regret. And, it looks like he is trending in that direction to his eventual demise.

Notice the intensity of the make-believe Medias to undermine the national democratic movement and the Free Press particularly in the diaspora where the rogue regime has no control. Also, pay special attention with Western Medias and organizations reinventing ethnic apartheid to legitimize the regime.

But, you got to give credit for TPLF operatives that invested everything to make the apartheid look legitimate. Watching their Medias particularly business Medias they run as a third party claiming the sky is the limit under the apartheid regime with a State of Emergency never heard in the history of economic development.

Personally, I blame dysfunction elites in the opposition that embrace Colonial ethnic apartheid rule on their own people for the benefit of the self-describe ruling Tigray criminal elites that brought shame and havoc on the people of Ethiopia. But again, what do I know when the elites with PhD say otherwise right?

Speaking of PhD, is it me or everybody else that feel it is becoming a pass for one blunder to another to happen on the expenses of the people of Ethiopia? Though have written articles about few that made a mockery of their profession in the service of the ethnic apartheid regime or themselves, nothing surprises me anymore when they continue to make a jackass out of themselves. Therefore, I was not surprise when ODF officials with PhDs came up with the blunder that they can’t explain. For sure they will come up with one excuse or another to say it is someone’s fault as the usual right?

Though it is understandable ambition sometimes take the better out of any elite not to think rationally, the seasoned ODF elites don’t seem to comprehend the damage they are causing to our people when they throw their professional responsibility under the bus on the service of the rogue regime at the expenses of the suffering of our people as we speak under Agazi force.

Now, it is much easier to disparage them by telling them what they already know, therefore, I rather blame all of us, particularly ‘journalists’ of the Free Press with the sole responsibility making them accountable way before they made blunder as journalism profession dictate. The usual make-believe Medias that throw softball questions and accept any answers that fits their own agenda are many to list here.

Therefore, instead of blaming one dysfunctional elite or another with academic credential of one kind or another or not or one Media (real or make-believe) it would be appropriate to explore the State of Free Press and Journalism in Ethiopia to get to the bottom of why dysfunctional elites got away with blunder after blunder at the expenses of the democratic struggle of the people of Ethiopia.

To my surprise, bedside a few papers written by university students, the only 3 books I can find related to the subject matter of Free Press written by Ethiopians are; ‘Journalism in the Context of Ethiopian Mass Media’ by Birhanu Olana Dirbaba in 2009 unknown publisher, The Quest for Press Freedom: One Hundred Years History of Media in Ethiopia by the late Meseret Chekol Reta, 2013 University Press of America and Genocide of Thought by Bisrat Wolemichael Handiso, 2015 unknown publisher.

The sad state of the Free Press and Free taught thus, the very democratic struggle of the people of Ethiopia depends on in 21st century starts and ends with contemporary elites’ ignorant about the one thing that makes or breaks democracy and the rule of law possible – the Free Press.

It can only be described by what the legendary journalists and x-prisoner of taught Eskeder Nega told the ethnic apartheid regime’s kangaroo court in Addis Ababa to remain in jail in line with what Socrates in 399BC spoke to the jury of his peers at his trial; ‘if you offered to let me off this time on a condition I am not any longer to speak my minds…I should say to you. “’men of Athens, I shall obey the Gods rather than you”’.

For many of us, celebrating Eskeder Nega’s ethics and integrity not to budge for tyranny 1000s years later is not an exercise of self-indulgence to ignore but, ingrained in our DNA to understand; without his and many others’ sacrifices most of us lack; there would be no freedom or democracy nor Free Frees or taught for us all no matter what any dysfunctional elite in the service of the rogue regime or him/herself says.

Therefore, as we celebrate Eskinder and compatriots’ victory over their dysfunctional peers serving the smalltime ethnic apartheid regime or their own lust for power and privilege, we should be reminded; the battle for freedom and democracy and the Free Press and thought of the people of Ethiopia is the battle between the dysfunctional elites with no moral or professional integrity to see the people of Ethiopia more than their pawns for personal or political ambition Vs. those with moral superiority and professional integrity to stand with the people to excises their God given freedom and rights to strive for their potentials.

Therefore, “Genocide of Thought” as Bisrat Wolemichael Handiso’s book title rightly put it should remind us; way before physical genocide was inflicted on our people by the present or past regimes or by Colonial occupation force, it all started by nonother than dysfunctional elites in service of tyranny since and, possibly before Socrates stood in front of his peers and say no but thanks and change the history of Europe ever Ethiopians have been waiting for millenniums.

Mette Newth of Bacon for Freedom of Expression in his 2010 essay – ‘the Long History of Censorship’ chronical what took place from the time of the origin of the word Censor in 443BC in Rome through the 17th 18th century of the ‘time of reason’ of the Enlightenment Period of Europe where “the rights, liberties and dignity of the individuals become a political issues, subsequently protected by laws in many countries. Sweden was the first to abolish censorship introduced a law guaranteed the freedom of the press 1766 and Demark and Norway followed suite in 1770”.

Here we are in the 21st Century bypassing the 17th century Enlightenment Period, the 18th century freedom of expression laws and the industrial revolution innovation not to mention 19th century Broadcasting and the 21st century Information Technology that made Western Democracies what they become, we are celebrating the release of our journalists, bloggers and political prisoners out of a smalltime ethnic apartheid regime’s jail and arguing over whether the most despised ethnic apartheid system discarded long ago is good enough or not for our people by nonother than dysfunctional political elites with PhD not to mention they debate; the Free Press is not as important than a bridge or a dam to nowhere. To make matters worse, nations that went through the Enlightenment period to call themselves democracy tell us, we are too poor for Free Press or thought but, charity through our dysfunctional elites that make a living out of poverty.

In that context is where we should judge our supposedly enlightened dysfunctional elites with PhDs from the same democratic nations not only to sustain the minority ethnic apartheid tyranny but, endorse it as ‘democratically elected government’ of Ethiopia. Where is the justice in that?

To me, what ODF elites did is tip of the iceberg of what is wrong with our contemporary dysfunctional political elites do to prolong the life of the ruling ethnic apartheid regime. After all, they don’t believe in democratic governance nor the Free Press and Freedom of thought or induvial liberty nor the consent of their people thus, what good can be expected from such dysfunctional elites but, to negotiate with the tyranny of their choice for the piece of the action at the expenses of our people.

More important, if Ethiopians know a fraction of what contemporary dysfunctional elites serving the ruling ethnic apartheid regime or themselves do, particularly those in the diaspora, what Ethiopians need is not peace and reconciliation with tyranny as recommend by the usual suspects but, a national task force to hunt them down at a scale never heard in the history of revolution to submit for the will of the people.

For that the make-believe Medias mostly operated by the ruling regime’s dysfunctional elites and those that allow them to get away with ‘murder’ to blame.

In that note, there is lots of work ahead identifying dysfunctional elites that extended the ethnic apartheid regime’s rule. The role of the Free Press unquestionably is the ‘Bacon for Freedom’ than all the other things combined. Now you know why I said; ‘ESAT is the best thing that happened to the people of Ethiopia since the Adwoa victory’.

If the new make-believe ‘Prime Minster’ mean business; he should nationalize all TPLF held Medias among other stolen things and take over the public Medias out of the hands of TPLF’s operatives and come on ESAT to tell us why he did it. Until then, in my book; he will remain a Prime Disaster playing Ethiopians for fools.

As the legendry Austrian nurse of the 19th Century Elizabeth Kenny known for her unconventional medicine said;

“It is better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life”

Need I say more?

This article is dictated to the legendry Eskinder Nega and compatriots representing journalists and ESAT representing the Free Press that carried the burden to bring about Free Thought and the Free Press in Ethiopia 400 years later in the 21st century under ethnic apartheid tyranny and difunctional elites that can’t tell the difference one way or another.