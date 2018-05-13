Statement by ODF on talks with the Ethiopian Government

465 SHARES Share Tweet

ODF Press Release

A high-level delegation of the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and a delegation of the Oromo Democratic Front (ODF) held a fruitful discussion, from May 11-12, 2018, regarding the reforms currently unfolding in Ethiopia. Pursuant to its longstanding public position, the ODF reiterated its commitment to deepening and boadening the reforms and democratization process. The government delegation also expressed its enthusiasm to engage all those espousing nonviolent means of struggle.

Both sides underlined that this discussion with the ODF is the beginning of a wider engagement. Although much needs to be done, the ODF is encouraged by the government’s recent positive steps towards reforms. Accordingly, it calls on those interested in contributing to the realization of a truly just and democratic order in Ethiopia, both inside the country and abroad, to reciprocate by declaring their readiness and resolve to rearticulate the strategies they have been pursuing to seek change.

The ODF is ready and eager to play its role in enabling all concerned to carry out reforms that would culminate in an inclusive dialogue towards national reconciliation and consensus. With the aim of kickstarting this process, an advance team of the Oromo Democratic Front will travel to Ethiopia soon for more substantive talks.

Freedom and justice for all!

Oromo Democratic Front (ODF)