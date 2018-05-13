Ethiopianism is the foundation of Pan-Africanism

Posted by: ecadforum in Video May 13, 2018

(Iono FM) — On our Political School feature today we focus on Ethiopianism as a form of governance. The belief is that it is the foundation of Pan-Africanism. How practical is it to apply it as a form of governance? Guest: Prof Mammo Muchie – Research Chair in Innovation Studies Faculty of Economics and Finance at Tshwane University of Technology.

