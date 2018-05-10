Ethiopia: West Guji – Gedeo Conflict Displacement

372 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights

At least 200,000i people are estimated to be displaced following inter-communal violence along the borders of Gedeo (SNNPR) and West Guji (Oromia region) zones.

The Ethiopian government and few partners provided limited first line assistance, including food, ES/NFI, WaSH and health/nutrition support. However, the needs significantly surpass resources available to date.

Humanitarian partners continue to receive ad-hoc requests for assistance from local authorities, mostly NFIs, WaSH and health assistance to IDPs in displacement and in return areas. Assistance to returnees has been mainly handled by the Government. A number of operational partners stand ready to scale up assistance to the displaced population in support of Government efforts, if additional resources can be made available.

I. Displacement overview

On 13 April 2018, inter-communal violence along the borders of Gedeo (SNNPR) and West Guji (Oromia region) zones has led to large scale displacements, damage of properties and loss of life. At least 200,000 people are estimated to be displaced in both zones (around 100,000 in each zone). All IDPs currently in Gedeo zone are believed to be ethnic Gedeos mostly displaced from border kebeles in Kercha woreda of West Guji zone. Around 67 per cent of the IDPs in West Guji zone are also believed to be ethnic Gedeos displaced within West Guji. Most areas of origin of Gedeo IDPs are within Oromia region, particularly in Kercha and Bule Hora woredas in West Guji zone. The remaining IDPs in West Guji zone are ethnic Gujis displaced from Gedeo zone and from border areas in Oromia. Even though the underlying causes of the recent wave of conflict is not conclusively known, tensions over shared borders had long existed between the two groups.

Within the first two weeks of displacement, the Oromia and SNNP regional authorities agreed to facilitate the return

of the IDPs to their respective areas of origin. As of 21 April, nearly 46,000 IDPs have reportedly been returned from

West Guji zone, while nearly 39,000 IDPs have reportedly been returned from Gedeo zone as of 1 May. The location

of these IDPs is currently not ascertained, and most are believed to be moving back to Gedeo zone. Some IDPs

who have not yet been returned are also reported to be moving-in with host communities presumably fearing return

and/or inadequate assistance in displacement sites.

II. Humanitarian needs, response and gaps

In response to the current conflict and subsequent displacement, the Ethiopian government and few partners

provided limited first line assistance, including food, ES/NFI, WaSH and health/nutrition support. However, the needs

significantly surpass resources available to date.

Upon the request of regional authorities, the National Disaster Risk Management Commission has dispatched 1,250

metric ton (Mt) of rice, 115 Mt of CSB, 33 Mt of oil and 500 cartons of biscuit to Gedeb (SNNP) and Kercha (Oromia)

sites. In SNNPR, the first allocation of food supplies, including 650Mt of rice, 79Mt of CSB, 22.5Mt of oil and 500

cartoons of biscuits was dispatched to assist 50,000 IDPs. Some 303Mt of rice were dispatched as of 24 April for

the second allocation targeting 53,421 beneficiaries in Gedeb and Bule woredas. Meanwhile in Oromia region, a

first allocation of food supplies, including 296.01Mt of rice, 35.86Mt of CSB and 10.25Mt of oil was dispatched to

assist 22,770 beneficiaries in Kercha woreda of West Guji. Some 50Mt of rice was dispatched as of 24 April for the second allocation targeting 37,223 IDPs in Galana, Kercha, Bule Hora, Birbirsa Kojowa, Hambela Wamena

woredas.

The Ethiopian Red Cross supported 5,336 households in Gedeo zone with unassorted non-food items, and

dispatched partial kits for 900 households in West Guji zone. IRC distributed 1,400 partial kits in the two zones in

the first week (700 in each zone). The INGO NRC has conducted an assessment in the two zones and may consider

being involved in NFI response. Save the Children International has an operational presence in Gedeb, Wenago

and Bule woredas and has offered to provide NFI distribution support if the items are made available. Agencies

providing ES/NFIs have so far only targeted IDPs in displacement areas.

In Gedeo zone, the SNNP Regional Water Bureau deployed two water trucks, installed nine storage tanks and

rehabilitated one borehole in Gedeb woreda. The INGO WVI provided $10,000 worth of water treatment chemicals.

UNICEF dispatched WaSH items (100 squatting plates, 5,735 jerrycans, 5,010 buckets, 44,212 laundry soaps,

50,000 body soaps, 4,000 boxes of 240 water flocculants and disinfectants, 8 45kg drums of HTH, 10×10,000l water

tanks) for 38,000 people through the SNNP Regional Water Bureau. UNICEF also provided some WaSH items

(203,636 PUR, 171 jerrycans, 885 buckets, 4,541 laundry soaps, 5,212 body soaps, 9 hand wash containers) in

West Guji zone.

The SNNP Regional Health Bureau shared a health and WaSH response plan with partners requesting resources

for health education and hygiene promotion, sanitation campaign with a focus on solid waste management and

construction of latrines, periodic drinking water quality test, procurement of 73 emergency drug kits, 23,598

sanitation and hygiene kits and incentives for health workers dispatched from other zones and doing outreaches in

IDP sites. WHO provided 6 Cholera Community Kits, 20 IEHK basic and 1 IEHK supp renewable and allocated

$10,000 to cover DSA for health staff surged from other zones. In addition, the INGO WVI provided $10,000 worth

of medicines and medical supplies to Kochere and Gedeb woredas and $60,000 to support health, education,

hygiene and sanitation activities in all affected woredas of Gedeo zone.

Meanwhile in Oromia, UNICEF in partnership with the Oromia Regional Health Bureau vaccinated 6,178 children in

six woredas (deworming, Vitamine A supplementations, OPV 3, Penta 3, PCV 3, Rota 1 & 2, and measles); screened

4,288 children under-5 and 716 pregnant and lactating women; assisted 658 pregnant women with skilled delivery

attendance; provided 431 women with antenatal care services and 3,831 IDPs provided with OPD/IPD services.

Some 271 TB cases were detected and 431 people tested for HIV.

i) It is not possible to make an accurate assessment of the total number of displacement due to the highly fluid situation, including returns and secondary-displacements. Some estimates indicate that the total number of IDPs could more likely be in the range of 300,000 individuals.

Source: Humanitarian Response