Ethiopia: Neamin Zeleke and Ermias Legesse at the Los Angeles Town Hall Meeting

Neamin Zeleke, member of Patriotic Ginbot 7 Leadership and Ermias Legesse of ESAT Los Angeles Town Hall Meeting

“Ethiopian people, inside and outside, must continue to wage a vigorous struggle to bring about a fundamental and systemic change, a democratic Ethiopia that is just , equal to all citizens and all ethnic groups” Neamin Zeleke