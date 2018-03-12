Ethiopian People Must Condemn the State of Emergency by TPLF Government

500 SHARES Share Tweet

Gambella Nilotes United Movement (GNUM), Press Release

GNUM strongly condemns the current state of emergency declared by TPLF/EPRDF government, purposely imposed to hinder the exercise of Freedom of speech, imbedded in the constitution of the country. The Ethiopian citizens should not accept this despotic act of the government and must stand in solidarity with the protesters’ across the country and around the globe. The Gambella Nilotes United Movement (GNUM) condemns the TPLF government’s genocidal killings, arbitrary arrest, and tortures of civilians in most parts of Oromya, Amhara, Gambella, Beneshangul Gumuz, Southern Nations Nationalities People Region, Afar, and Somalia regions.

GNUM strongly condemns the killings of innocent Oromo people in Oromia region by the TPLF soldiers since last year. The current mass protests in various regions of the Ethiopia against the TPLF government demonstrate the government failure to address the democratic principles enshrined in the constitution; calling for freedom and justice in the country. GNUM strongly condemns the ongoing killing of the civilians, gross violation of human rights, obstruction of Freedom of speech and Freedom of the Press. For instance while the Oromo people are mourning the death of innocent civilians in their region which was triggered by the October 2, 2016 annual religious of Irreechaa thanksgiving festival in Bishoftu, a town near Addis Ababa, the Agazi Force continued to massacre the Oromo civilians in different parts of Oromiya region. It is the rights of Oromo people to continue struggle to ensure freedom and justice prevail across the country. GNUM and all indigenous people in Gambella and the neighboring Nilotic Omotic people will stand with all protestors across the country to ensure change in the government.

We are calling upon the Oromo and Ogaden Elites, political organizations, religious institutions, youths, women, and farmers to work together for peaceful co-existence between the two regions.

GNUM condemns the killings, arbitrary arrest and detention, tortures and displacement of the Amhara people in different parts of Amhara region. The Amhara people had been the target of TPLF/EPRDF government since 1991. The Amhara people currently live in great fear and threat following the protest against the government dictatorship and corruption.

The leadership of GNUM would like to inform and encourage all the indigenous populations to collaborate and pay solidarity with other oppressed Ethiopians to condemn and oppose the current leadership of the TPLF/ EPRDF government in order to bring about regime change.

The TPLF State of emergency declared on February 16th, 2018 is leading the country to chaos and mass killing of innocent people. This is the third time that the government declared state of emergency in the country to suppress the up rise against its unpopular and racist policies which are danger for the country co-existence. We are calling upon all Ethiopian from all directions including all opposition political movements in and outside the country to stand together as one Ethiopian to ensure the apartheid TPLF regime is gone.

To this effect, GNUM calls upon the international community to investigate and condemn these barbaric killings, human rights abuse, intimidation and harassment toward the mass protestors in Ethiopia and holds the TPLF/EPRDF regime accountable for all crimes against humanity. We are particularly calling upon the United Nations, EU, USA, AU, and all other humanitarian organizations to closely monitor the political and military action against the innocent civilians in many parts of Ethiopia and to actively denounce any retaliatory actions against the innocent civilians who are rightfully exercising their constitutional rights under the law of the land.

At last we call upon the TPLF/EPRDF government to stop killing of innocent Ethiopians; to release our brothers kept in various prisons in the country under inhumanly conditions; to recognize the communal land rights and ownership in accord with the UN provisions. The Gambella Nilotes United Movement (GNUM) will continue its struggle for all people of Gambella and other oppressed Ethiopian to ensure freedom, justice, security and prosperity are brought to all the oppressed people of Ethiopia.