ADDIS ABABA, March 7 (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s year-on-year inflation rate jumped to 15.6 percent in February from 13.4 percent in previous month, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The Central Statistics Agency said food inflation was at 20.9 percent in February, versus 18 percent in the previous month.

Non-food inflation was at 9.8 percent, compared with 8.4 percent in December, the agency said in a statement.