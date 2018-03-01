Home » News » The Future of Ethiopia – Straight Talk Africa

The Future of Ethiopia – Straight Talk Africa

Posted by: ecadforum March 1, 2018

Shaka Ssali discusses Ethiopia’s future with Solomon Abate Gebremariam, VOA Horn of Africa Correspondent, Professor Berhanu Nega, Economics Professor and Chairman of Patriotic Ginbot Seven, Dr. Yohannes Zeleke, Research Associate at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum, and with Mohammed Ademo, Freelance Journalist and Founder & Editor of OPRIDE.COM.

