Ethiopian All Parties Stakeholders Convention, Seattle Declaration

Four days long 26 Ethiopian civic and political organizations convention held in Seattle, Washington from February 16-19, 2018. According to participants “Ethiopian All Parties Stakeholders Convention” was successful.
Posted by: ecadforum February 28, 2018
Four days long 26 Ethiopian civic and political organizations convention held in Seattle, Washington from February 16-19, 2018. According to participants “Ethiopian All Parties Stakeholders Convention” was successful.
March 2, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
February 28, 2018
February 28, 2018
No people in history had been served its natural rights by someone or some group. People earn their rights and freedom with blood and teeth. We better organized! Organized! Organized and get armed . The only language TPLF understands is violence. The unlimited Western financial support to the regime in Addis will start to trickle down when only the opposition start to develop its muscle. The people of Ethiopia back home has been struggling bare handedly for years to uproot the TPLF dictatorship . Now that time has ripen to the point that the people’s struggle for freedom demands to raise arms to defend the dearest sons and daughters that have been paying enormous sacrifice. The people then would serve as woods and jungle to shield its freedom fighters.