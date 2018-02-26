Ethiopia’s State of Emergency Broken: Protest Erupt in Nekemte

1.3k SHARES Share Tweet

(ECADF) — Few days ago people in the city of Nakemte (East Welega Zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia Region) invited recently released Oromo politicians including Merera Gudina and Bekele Gerba, while gust politicians heading to Nakemte Ethiopian regime soldiers detained them in the middle of nowhere. Now protesters are back to the street, regime forces are also ‘firing into the crowd’ as usual.