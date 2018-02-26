Ethiopia’s State of Emergency Broken: Protest Erupt in Nekemte

(ECADF) — Few days ago people in the city of Nakemte (East Welega Zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia Region) invited recently released Oromo politicians including Merera Gudina and Bekele Gerba, while gust politicians heading to Nakemte Ethiopian regime soldiers detained them in the middle of nowhere. Now protesters are back to the street, regime forces are also ‘firing into the crowd’ as usual.
Related Posts
ESAT Latest Ethiopian News March 2, 2018
March 2, 2018
Ethiopia: Political Epilepsy of TPLF
March 1, 2018
The Future of Ethiopia – Straight Talk Africa
March 1, 2018
ESAT Latest Ethiopian News March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
Ethiopia: Strive for Democracy [Interview with Eskinder Nega]
February 28, 2018
Ethiopian All Parties Stakeholders Convention, Seattle Declaration
February 28, 2018