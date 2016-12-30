News

News

News

Opinions

Recent Posts

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 30, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 30, 2016

December 30, 2016

Patriotic Ginbot 7 Support, Worldwide

Ethiopia: “Ene Lenetsanete” Patriotic Ginbot 7 Worldwide Campaign

December 30, 2016

Gulf Cooperation Council

Ethiopia: An Arab Alliance Stretches Across the Red Sea

December 30, 2016

Free Merera Gudina and all political prisoners

Ethiopia: Free Merera Gudina and all political prisoners

December 30, 2016

Photo ECADF File: Addis Ababa 2005 Ethiopian election, opposition parties rally

Gosaye Ethiopia Movement: Response to Solomon on Mixed ethnicity in Ethiopia

December 30, 2016

Unknown assailants attack a bus killing five

Ethiopia: Unknown assailants attack a bus killing five

December 29, 2016

Prof. Merera Gudina, pictured center, upon his arrival at airport

Ethiopia: Dr. Merera Gudina of the opposition OFC facing potential charges of terrorism

December 29, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 29, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 29, 2016

December 29, 2016

The chickens have come home to roost

Crackdown on protests threatens Ethiopia’s economic boom

December 29, 2016

Ethiopian Athletics Federation to impose lifetime bans on drug cheats

Ethiopian Athletics Federation to impose lifetime bans on drug cheats

December 29, 2016

Ethiopia: Internet shutdowns take their toll on economy

Ethiopia: Internet shutdowns take their toll on economy

December 29, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 28, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 28, 2016

December 28, 2016

IAAF 2016 end-of-year reviews: Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana

IAAF 2016 end-of-year reviews: Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana

December 28, 2016

Protesters chant slogans in Addis Ababa August 6, 2016.

Egypt calls on the Ethiopian regime to stop accusing Cairo

December 27, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 27, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 27, 2016

December 27, 2016

Anti-government protest in Bahir Dar city

Standing together as one: Are we ready to work with each other at this critical time of history?

December 27, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 26, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 26, 2016

December 26, 2016

Ethiopia: Tewodros Kabtymer (Activist) discussed about the TPLF false news

Ethiopia: Tewodros Kabtymer (Activist) discussed about the TPLF false news

December 26, 2016

According to “Independent” Ethiopia is one of the 19 poorest, unhappiest, unhealthiest, and most dangerous nations in the world.

Ethiopia: One of the poorest, unhappiest out of 19 nations in the world

December 26, 2016

Prof. Alemayehu G. Mariam with Reeyot Alemu and Eskedar Alemu

Ethiopia 2016 in Review: The Year of Perseverance!

December 26, 2016

Tedros Adhanom Hires US-based Firm to Win Top WHO Job

Why Ethiopians oppose Tedros Adhanom’s candidacy?

December 25, 2016

Ethiopians Complacency

Ethiopia: The Peril of Complacency in our Community

December 25, 2016

Mozambique deports 34 Ethiopians

Mozambique deports 34 Ethiopians

December 25, 2016

Col Demeke Zewdu Speeches

Ethiopia: Some of Col. Demeke Zewde speeches prior to his arrest

December 25, 2016

ECADF Ethiopian News, social media image

Ethiopians: Patriotism is Neither Uncritical Way of viewing our History nor Playing the Politics of Ethno-Nationalism

December 24, 2016

Security personnel attempt to stop protesters

A state of emergency has brought calm to Ethiopia: But don’t be fooled

December 24, 2016

2 young native of Ethiopia murdered in Fairfax County

2 young native of Ethiopia murdered in Fairfax County

December 24, 2016

Funerals are taking place in Bahir Dar

The Ethiopian Government Must Stop the Genocidal Violence Directed Against the Amhara People!

December 24, 2016

VOA Amharic make-believe Medias

Ethiopia: Can begging and raiding the economy pass as legitimate policy just because make-believe Medias said so?

December 24, 2016

Patriotic Ginbot 7 movement for unity and democracy

The West has Emboldened the Ethiopian Regime to Continue with Its Repressive Rule

December 23, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 23, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 23, 2016

December 23, 2016

Miruts Yifter dies at 72

Ethiopian running legend Miruts Yifter dies at 72

December 23, 2016

Modern Day Slavery in Ethiopia

Modern Day Slavery in Ethiopia: ESAT Egna Manen by Serkaddis

December 23, 2016

Ethiopia in Crisis: Ethiopian-Americans Council Summit

December 23, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 22, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 22, 2016

December 22, 2016

Understanding the current protests in Ethiopia

Ethnic tensions in Gondar reflect the toxic nature of Ethiopian politics

December 22, 2016

US envoy to UN calls for release of top political prisoner held since 2015

Ethiopia: US envoy to UN calls for release of top political prisoner held since 2015

December 22, 2016

Darsema Sori, left, and Khalid Mohammed

Two Ethiopian radio journalists convicted on terror charges

December 21, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 21, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 21, 2016

December 21, 2016

Afar Revolutionary Democratic Unity Front (ARDUF), Press release

Ethiopia: TPLF’s survival depends on its never-ending ploys

December 21, 2016

UK MPs demand Andargachew Tsege's immediate release

Ethiopia: UK MPs demand Andargachew Tsege’s immediate release

December 21, 2016

Leather and luxury leather goods maker Pittards

Pittards warns of hit from Ethiopia disruption, lower leather demand

December 21, 2016

          © Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. | ECADF Ethiopian News                                            Home |  Amharic |  Video |  VOA  |  Contact Us: [email protected]