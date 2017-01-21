News

The politics of against vs The people of Ethiopia

January 21, 2017

Donald Trump's stunning win

January 21, 2017

ECADF Ethiopian News, social media image

Is TPLF/Woyane resorted spilling voodoo sprit on Ethiopians to stay alive?

January 20, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017

Dubai Marathon: Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola breaks course record

January 20, 2017

Bekele’s arm was bloodied in the fall and he injured his calf

January 20, 2017

Betre Yacob (Courtesy)

Project Exile: Targeted for organizing Ethiopian journalists

January 20, 2017

Dubai Marathon: Ethiopia

January 20, 2017

Patriotic Ginbot 7 movement for unity and democracy

As political repression intensifies, peace and stability become more elusive in Ethiopia

January 19, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 19, 2017

January 19, 2017

Drought striking Ethiopia, leading to hunger crisis

January 19, 2017

Salva Kiir Mayardit and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

January 19, 2017

Hunger Stories Emerge From Ethiopia

January 18, 2017

Dr. Fikre Tolossa: A Presentation of new book

January 18, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 18, 2017

January 18, 2017

Ethiopia, Orthodox faithful mark 'baptism of Christ'

January 18, 2017

Starving families lift sacks of food at a Red Cross feeding centre in Ethiopia.

January 18, 2017

Dr. Gashu Kindu

January 17, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 17, 2017

January 17, 2017

A woman collects water from a stream outside the village of Tsemera in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region

January 17, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 16, 2017

January 16, 2017

Armed security officials watch as protesters stage a protest

January 16, 2017

Farewell, Barack Obama!

January 16, 2017

Ethiopia has the world's lowest rate of car ownership

January 15, 2017

Habtamu Ayalew's message to Ethiopians

January 15, 2017

Anania Sorri was arrested under emergency law

January 15, 2017

Ethiopia's Feyisa Lilesa finished 2nd at the Houston Half Marathon

January 15, 2017

Historic protest demonstration in Gondar, northern Ethiopia

January 13, 2017

ECADF Ethiopian News, social media image

January 13, 2017

Messay Kebede (Author, Writer)

January 13, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 13, 2017

January 13, 2017

Habtamu Ayalew, is former spokesman for the opposition Andenet (Unity) party

January 13, 2017

Prof. Alemayehu G. Mariam is calling for a truce in the war of words among Ethiopian scholars

January 12, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017

Ethiopian security hold back demonstrators

January 12, 2017

US Embassy in Addis Ababa suspended travel to Gondar

January 11, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 11, 2017

January 11, 2017

ESAT Egna Manen by Serkaddis "YARADA LIJ"

January 11, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 10, 2017

January 10, 2017

ESAT Breaking News, bomb explosion in Gondar.

January 10, 2017

Ethiopia State Of Emergency, Adeola Fayehun

January 10, 2017

Ethiopian Music - Tsinat Lisanu - Teregagi

January 9, 2017

