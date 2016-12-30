Ethiopian Satellite Television and Radio (ESAT) latest Ethiopian News from Amsterdam, December 30, 2016.Read More »
News
News
Ethiopia: “Ene Lenetsanete” Patriotic Ginbot 7 Worldwide Campaign
Patriotic Ginbot 7 Movement for Unity and Democracy, ‘the main opposition group in Ethiopian politics’ to launch a fundraising campaign in more than 30 cities worldwide.Read More »
News
Ethiopia: Free Merera Gudina and all political prisoners
Currently, Dr. Merera Gudina is being held in solitary confinement at the notorious Maekelawi prison, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.Read More »
Opinions
Gosaye Ethiopia Movement: Response to Solomon on Mixed ethnicity in Ethiopia
As Mixed-Ethiopians, we are "Ethnic Ethiopians" since both our tribe and our country is Ethiopia. Mixed-Ethiopians share common values of multiculturalism, multilingualism and other progressive principles.Read More »