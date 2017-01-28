News

Tedros Adhanom Hires US-based Firm to Win Top WHO Job

Ethiopia: Tedros Adhanom’s nomination and the future of WHO

January 28, 2017

President Donald Trump, left, hands Defense Secretary James Mattis, right, a pen

Ethiopia: Green card holders banned from entering U.S.

January 28, 2017

ECADF Ethiopian News, Opinions and Views

Ethiopia: Genuine Negotiation or How to Share the blood- Stained Power?

January 28, 2017

Ethiopian migrants gather at International Organization of Migration center in the port city of Aden

Ethiopia: Migrants face torture, blackmail in Yemen

January 28, 2017

Protest for Eskinder Nega

Ethiopia: Ealing Amnesty Group Demands the Release of Eskinder Nega

January 28, 2017

President Donald Trump signs an executive order

US suspends refugee interviews in Ethiopia

January 28, 2017

Ethiopia: Peace activist protesting against the TPLF regime

Ethiopia: Peace activist protesting against the TPLF regime

January 28, 2017

Dr AddisAlem Balema vice president of Tigrai region

Ethiopia: TPLF lost a lawsuit against DC based Ethiopian activist

January 27, 2017

Restricts access to information for the Ethiopian people

Ethiopia: The world is watching and time is running out

January 27, 2017

Remembering Peter Abraham.

One of South Africa’s literary giants still remains hidden by apartheid’s cultural bans

January 27, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 27, 2017

January 27, 2017

Starvation looms in Ethiopia

Ethiopia: Starvation looms for 6 mln children in Horn of Africa

January 27, 2017

Warmonger minority despots in Ethiopia amass army

Action demanded against Ethiopia killer troops

January 27, 2017

The World Health Organization's finalists

Ethiopia: Finalists For Top WHO Spot Say Why They’d Be Good At The Job

January 26, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017

Prison guard tower at Shashamane Prison, Ethiopia.

Never Again? Inside Ethiopia’s “retraining” programme for thousands of detained protesters

January 26, 2017

ECADF Ethiopian News, Opinions and Views

Are contemporary Ethiopian political elites ‘trivializing truth and tolerating lies’?

January 26, 2017

The rise of President Donald Trump

Ethiopia: Top US Aid Recipients Could Face Cuts in Trump’s Proposed Funding Audit

January 26, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 25, 2017

January 25, 2017

Oscars 2017: Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga

Oscars 2017: Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga among the nominees

January 25, 2017

Bill Gates: When a smart person makes dumb decisions

Bill Gates: When a smart person makes dumb decisions in the name of helping the poor, what could people do?

January 24, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 24, 2017

January 24, 2017

The slow death of a civilian government and the rise of a military might

Ethiopia: The slow death of a civilian government and the rise of a military might

January 24, 2017

The struggle toward freedom reached its tipping point

Why is Ethiopia’s situation the most under-reported conflict in the world?

January 24, 2017

UK “stands shoulder to shoulder” with Ethiopia

Family of Brit activist on death row in Ethiopia slam Foreign Office

January 24, 2017

Gondar Hibret for Ethiopian Unity fundraising in Seattle

Gondar Hibret for Ethiopian Unity fundraising in Seattle

January 24, 2017

Understanding the current protests in Ethiopia

Ethiopia: Never give up the struggle against the oppressive TPLF regime!

January 23, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 23, 2017

January 23, 2017

President Kiir visited Egypt, he discussed import issues with the Egyptian officials

Diplomatic row breaks out between South Sudan and Ethiopia

January 23, 2017

Ethiopia’s trade in qat, a mild stimulant native

A boom in qat in Ethiopia and Kenya

January 23, 2017

Walking to the Women March on Washington in D.C

Ethiopia: Walking to the Women March in Washington DC

January 23, 2017

ECADF Ethiopian News, Opinions and Views

Why Do Ethiopians Trivialize Truth and Tolerate Lies?

January 23, 2017

The fundamental problem with famine in Ethiopia is poor governance,

TrAIDing in Misery: The T-TPLF, its Partners and Famine in Ethiopia

January 23, 2017

Read Books the TPLF’s Command Post Banned

Ethiopia: Read Books the TPLF’s Command Post Banned!

January 22, 2017

A woman walks past a burning structure at the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, northern France, early on October 28, 2016, after a massive operation to clear the settlement

Ethiopian migrant run down in Calais as hundreds return to port town

January 22, 2017

Yehunie Belay "Bezemen Mebacha"

Ethiopian Music: Yehunie Belay “Bezemen Mebacha”

January 22, 2017

President of the Republic of South Sudan

South Sudan Says its not Afraid of Ethiopia

January 22, 2017

The politics of against vs The people of Ethiopia

The politics of against vs The people of Ethiopia

January 21, 2017

Donald Trump's stunning win

Ethiopia: Will Trump pick a TPLF lobbyist to lead Africa policy?

January 21, 2017

ECADF Ethiopian News, social media image

Is TPLF/Woyane resorted spilling voodoo sprit on Ethiopians to stay alive?

January 20, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017

Dubai Marathon: Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola breaks course record

Dubai Marathon: Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola breaks course record

January 20, 2017

