Ethiopia said Monday it will not release a leading opposition figure detained under the country's state of emergency after meeting with European lawmakers in Belgium.Read More »
The World Bankliars in Ethiopia
I have been wrangling with the World Bank of Lies, Damned Lies and Statislies in Ethiopia for the past few years.Read More »
Ethiopia: Journalism for dummies and the fainthearted
Are you afraid of the Free Press like ESAT? If you are, you shouldn’t be in the affairs of the people of Ethiopia. You may run or hide but, your days are numbered.Read More »
Ethiopia’s Peaceful Uprising is Evolving into an Armed Resistance
Most Ethiopians have made up their minds and concluded the regime is not willing or interested in a peaceful resolution of the political crisis.Read More »