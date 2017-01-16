News

Farewell, Barack Obama!

January 16, 2017

Ethiopia has the world's lowest rate of car ownership

January 15, 2017

Habtamu Ayalew's message to Ethiopians

January 15, 2017

Anania Sorri was arrested under emergency law

January 15, 2017

Ethiopia's Feyisa Lilesa finished 2nd at the Houston Half Marathon

January 15, 2017

Historic protest demonstration in Gondar, northern Ethiopia

January 13, 2017

ECADF Ethiopian News, social media image

January 13, 2017

Messay Kebede (Author, Writer)

January 13, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 13, 2017

January 13, 2017

Habtamu Ayalew, is former spokesman for the opposition Andenet (Unity) party

January 13, 2017

Prof. Alemayehu G. Mariam is calling for a truce in the war of words among Ethiopian scholars

January 12, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017

Ethiopian security hold back demonstrators

January 12, 2017

US Embassy in Addis Ababa suspended travel to Gondar

January 11, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 11, 2017

January 11, 2017

ESAT Egna Manen by Serkaddis "YARADA LIJ"

January 11, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 10, 2017

January 10, 2017

ESAT Breaking News, bomb explosion in Gondar.

January 10, 2017

Ethiopia State Of Emergency, Adeola Fayehun

January 10, 2017

Ethiopian Music - Tsinat Lisanu - Teregagi

January 9, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 9, 2017

January 9, 2017

Prof. Merera Gudina, pictured center, upon his arrival at airport

January 9, 2017

Feyisa Lilesa and Kenenisa Bekele

January 9, 2017

The World Bank of Liars

January 8, 2017

ESAT TV and Radio

January 8, 2017

Robles in Northern Ethiopia

January 8, 2017

Ethiopian Christmas celebration in Frankfurt Church

January 8, 2017

Dr. Fikre Tolossa: A Presentation of new book

January 8, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 7, 2017

January 7, 2017

Jawar’s New Ploy - Hijacking Amhara Resistance

January 7, 2017

Andargachew Tsege Family “Ethiopian Christmas” message to Patriotic Ginbot 7 members.

January 6, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 6, 2017

January 6, 2017

Ethiopian Spice Girls

January 6, 2017

Eskinder Nega photographed at Addis Court, where he was brought as a witness in a terrorism trial

January 6, 2017

America’s complicity in Ethiopia’s horrors

January 6, 2017

illegal Ethiopian immigrants

January 5, 2017

Securitymen have detained a Bedoun in Maidan Hawalli police station

January 5, 2017

MP Peter Julian tables bill for mining justice

January 5, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 5, 2017

January 5, 2017

Obama with African leaders

January 5, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 4, 2017

January 4, 2017

Press Freedom in Ethiopia

January 4, 2017

