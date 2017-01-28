Professionally Adhanom is a biologist turned malaria specialist, spent most of his professional life as politician. He is the inner circle of the disgraced and dictatorial ethnic junta that has been ruling Ethiopia for the last 25 year.Read More »
News
Video
-
Ethiopia: Peace activist protesting against the TPLF regime
Philipos Melaku-Bello, a peace activist, in on a hunger strike for Ethiopia, to protest against the TPLF regime right in front of the White House.Read More »
News
-
Ethiopia: TPLF lost a lawsuit against DC based Ethiopian activist
TPLF official, Dr AddisAlem Balema vice president of Tigrai region lost a lawsuit against Washington DC based Ethiopian activist.Read More »
News
-
ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 27, 2017
Ethiopian Satellite Television and Radio (ESAT) latest Ethiopian News from Amsterdam, January 27, 2017.Read More »