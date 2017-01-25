News

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 25, 2017

January 25, 2017

Oscars 2017: Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga among the nominees

January 25, 2017

Bill Gates: When a smart person makes dumb decisions in the name of helping the poor, what could people do?

January 24, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 24, 2017

January 24, 2017

Ethiopia: The slow death of a civilian government and the rise of a military might

January 24, 2017

Why is Ethiopia’s situation the most under-reported conflict in the world?

January 24, 2017

Family of Brit activist on death row in Ethiopia slam Foreign Office

January 24, 2017

Gondar Hibret for Ethiopian Unity fundraising in Seattle

January 24, 2017

Understanding the current protests in Ethiopia

Ethiopia: Never give up the struggle against the oppressive TPLF regime!

January 23, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 23, 2017

January 23, 2017

Diplomatic row breaks out between South Sudan and Ethiopia

January 23, 2017

A boom in qat in Ethiopia and Kenya

January 23, 2017

Ethiopia: Walking to the Women March in Washington DC

January 23, 2017

Why Do Ethiopians Trivialize Truth and Tolerate Lies?

January 23, 2017

TrAIDing in Misery: The T-TPLF, its Partners and Famine in Ethiopia

January 23, 2017

Ethiopia: Read Books the TPLF’s Command Post Banned!

January 22, 2017

A woman walks past a burning structure at the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, northern France, early on October 28, 2016, after a massive operation to clear the settlement

Ethiopian migrant run down in Calais as hundreds return to port town

January 22, 2017

Ethiopian Music: Yehunie Belay “Bezemen Mebacha”

January 22, 2017

President of the Republic of South Sudan

South Sudan Says its not Afraid of Ethiopia

January 22, 2017

The politics of against vs The people of Ethiopia

January 21, 2017

Donald Trump's stunning win

Ethiopia: Will Trump pick a TPLF lobbyist to lead Africa policy?

January 21, 2017

ECADF Ethiopian News, social media image

Is TPLF/Woyane resorted spilling voodoo sprit on Ethiopians to stay alive?

January 20, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017

Dubai Marathon: Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola breaks course record

January 20, 2017

Ethiopia: Kenenisa Bekele falls at start, drops out of Dubai

January 20, 2017

Betre Yacob (Courtesy)

Project Exile: Targeted for organizing Ethiopian journalists

January 20, 2017

Ethiopians sweep Dubai Marathon as Bekele retires

January 20, 2017

Patriotic Ginbot 7 movement for unity and democracy

As political repression intensifies, peace and stability become more elusive in Ethiopia

January 19, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 19, 2017

January 19, 2017

Drought striking Ethiopia, leading to hunger crisis

January 19, 2017

Salva Kiir Mayardit and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

South Sudan denies striking anti-Ethiopia deal

January 19, 2017

Hunger Stories Emerge From Ethiopia

Ethiopian government appeals for humanitarian aid

January 18, 2017

Ethiopia: Why Dr. Fikre Tolossa’s book is winning in the market of public opinion

January 18, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 18, 2017

January 18, 2017

Ethiopia: Deploys of high security as Orthodox faithful mark ‘baptism of Christ’

January 18, 2017

Starving families lift sacks of food at a Red Cross feeding centre in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia: UN-backed humanitarian appeal launched, seeking $948 million in 2017

January 18, 2017

Dr. Gashu Kindu

Statement on the Imprisonment of Dr. Gashu Kindu by the Ethiopian Government

January 17, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 17, 2017

January 17, 2017

A woman collects water from a stream outside the village of Tsemera in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region

New drought strikes millions in Ethiopia, still reeling from El Nino

January 17, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 16, 2017

January 16, 2017

Armed security officials watch as protesters stage a protest

Human Rights Watch World Report 2017: Ethiopia

January 16, 2017

Farewell, Barack Obama! (by Alemayehu G. Mariam)

January 16, 2017

