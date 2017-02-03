In my opinion, these online Oromo "activists" are actually an embarrassment to their own culture and their own ancestors who practiced the traditional Gadaa system.Read More »
Opinions
News
-
U.S. citizen sues Ethiopian gov’t for planting spyware
A U.S. citizen is suing the Ethiopian government for planting spyware on his personal computer and for illegal wiretapping.Read More »
News
-
ESAT Latest Ethiopian News February 3, 2017
Ethiopian Satellite Television and Radio (ESAT) latest Ethiopian News from Amsterdam, February 3, 2017.Read More »
News
-
Ethiopian born artist Awol Erizku who took Beyonce photo
Awol Erizku, the artist who took the famous photo - and the entire series of pregnancy photos that Beyonce has since uploaded to her website.Read More »