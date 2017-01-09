News

Ethiopian regime targets opposition who met with European lawmakers

January 9, 2017

Feyisa Lilesa and Kenenisa Bekele in London Marathon Field

January 9, 2017

The World Bank of Liars

January 8, 2017

Ethiopia: Journalism for dummies and the fainthearted

January 8, 2017

Ethiopia’s Peaceful Uprising is Evolving into an Armed Resistance

January 8, 2017

Ethiopian Christmas Celebration in Frankfurt Church

January 8, 2017

Ethiopia: A Plea for a Civil Exchange

January 8, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 7, 2017

January 7, 2017

Ethiopia: Jawar’s new speech about the Amhara resistance

January 7, 2017

Ethiopia: Andargachew Tsege family message to Patriotic Ginbot 7 members

January 6, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 6, 2017

January 6, 2017

Ministers end funding for ‘Ethiopia’s Spice Girls’

January 6, 2017

Ethiopian Journalist who received Golden Pen Award appears in court as witness in terrorism trial

January 6, 2017

Human Rights Abuses and Ethnic Conflict in Ethiopia

January 6, 2017

34 illegal Ethiopian immigrants smoked out of a farm in Zimbabwe

January 5, 2017

Bedoun held as Ethiopian woman falls from his flat – Suspect denies pushing victim

January 5, 2017

Canadian MP Peter Julian tables bill for mining justice

January 5, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 5, 2017

January 5, 2017

Obama And The Fallacy Of The African Dream

January 5, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 4, 2017

January 4, 2017

Two Radio Bilal journalists sentenced in Ethiopia on terror charges

January 4, 2017

Feyisa Lilesa: Ethiopia’s Olympic protester hopes to compete for his country

January 4, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 3, 2017

January 3, 2017

Ethiopian National Movement Public Meeting Munich (ESAT)

January 3, 2017

Ethiopia jails 20 Muslims accused of pursuing Sharia state

January 3, 2017

Ethiopia: The TPLF Hired a Rubbish Writer to Defend it against Prof. Al Mariam

January 3, 2017

Ethiopian Music: Workneh Assefa “Berhanu Kenu Kerebe” New Song

January 2, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News January 2, 2017

January 2, 2017

Dare to Dream With Me About the New Ethiopia in 2017

January 2, 2017

Ethiopia: TPLF’s troops the least popular of the AMISOM peace keepers in Somalia

January 1, 2017

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 30, 2016

December 30, 2016

Ethiopia: “Ene Lenetsanete” Patriotic Ginbot 7 Worldwide Campaign

December 30, 2016

Ethiopia: An Arab Alliance Stretches Across the Red Sea

December 30, 2016

Ethiopia: Free Merera Gudina and all political prisoners

December 30, 2016

Gosaye Ethiopia Movement: Response to Solomon on Mixed ethnicity in Ethiopia

December 30, 2016

Ethiopia: Unknown assailants attack a bus killing five

December 29, 2016

Ethiopia: Dr. Merera Gudina of the opposition OFC facing potential charges of terrorism

December 29, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 29, 2016

December 29, 2016

Crackdown on protests threatens Ethiopia’s economic boom

December 29, 2016

Ethiopian Athletics Federation to impose lifetime bans on drug cheats

December 29, 2016

Ethiopia: Internet shutdowns take their toll on economy

December 29, 2016

ESAT Latest Ethiopian News December 28, 2016

December 28, 2016

