Ethiopian Satellite Television and Radio (ESAT) latest Ethiopian News from Amsterdam, January 20, 2017.Read More »
News
News
-
Ethiopia: Will Trump pick a TPLF lobbyist to lead Africa policy?
Recent media reports that the new US administration of President Donald J Trump is preparing its foreign policy for Africa has been met with mixed reactions.Read More »
Video
-
Dubai Marathon: Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola breaks course record
Tamirat Tola broke the course record with 2:04:11 to win the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon on Friday (January 20) as Ethiopian athletes dominated.Read More »
News
-
Ethiopia: Kenenisa Bekele falls at start, drops out of Dubai
Kenenisa Bekele’s target of breaking Dennis Kimetto’s world record was thwarted after the Ethiopian star failed to finish at the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon on Friday.Read More »